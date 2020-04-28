Health care workers are reportedly having dreams reminiscent of combat veterans and 9/11 responders

-
Health care workers are reportedly having dreams reminiscent of combat veterans and 9/11 responders2:04 p.m.
Scientists are perplexed by the low rate of coronavirus hospitalizations among smokers. Nicotine may hold the answer.1:02 p.m.
The House of Representatives' plan to return on May 4 has been scrapped12:16 p.m.
Infectious disease expert warns people are treating coronavirus models 'too seriously'11:35 a.m.
Cuomo wishes he 'blew the bugle' on the coronavirus earlier10:58 a.m.
China accuses U.S. of 'barefaced lies' about coronavirus response10:50 a.m.
Mnuchin blasts Lakers for taking PPP loan, says every company receiving over $2 million will get a 'full audit'9:59 a.m.
Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez partner to block major mergers during coronavirus pandemic9:54 a.m.
