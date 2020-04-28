Trump to order meat plants to stay open during pandemic, despite outbreaks

President Trump plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to order meat-processing plants to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, as the threat of meat shortage looms, reports Bloomberg.

The government will provide protective gear and increased virus testing capacity to beef, chicken, egg, and pork supply plants. Meat stocks rose at the news of the order, per Bloomberg.

The move comes after Tyson took out a full-page ad in various newspapers Sunday, stating that "the food supply chain is breaking." In the last two months, at least 22 plants have closed, impacting more than 35,000 workers, and leading to a 25 percent reduction in pork slaughter capacity and 10 percent in beef slaughter capacity, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. Estimates showed up to 80 percent of U.S. meat production capacity could shut down, Bloomberg reports.

In response to the closures, the USDA announced it would help producers find alternative markets, and "advise and assist on depopulation and disposal methods."

As of Tuesday, the UFCW estimates there have been 20 worker deaths in meatpacking and food processing related to the virus. At least 6,500 employees having either tested positive, experienced symptoms, been hospitalized, missed work to quarantine, or are awaiting results. Taylor Watson