Baseball Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction ceremony to 2021

MLB legends Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will have to wait another year to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The museum's board of directors came to the unsurprising decision to postpone the induction ceremony scheduled for this summer until July 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Jeter and Walker, the late Marvin Miller (an executive) and Ted Simmons will also be enshrined in Cooperstown next year.

There's a chance they'll be joined on stage by a few others when the time comes, although there are no surefire candidates making their ballot debut this year, while the three most likely existing candidates — Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Jeter's former Yankees teammate Roger Clemens — are all controversial.

Walker, Simmons, and Jeter all signaled their support of the decision, with Simmons calling it "the wisest and smartest thing to do." Read the full statement here. Tim O'Donnell