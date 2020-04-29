Trump expected to visit Arizona next week, wants to go to Ohio 'very soon'

President Trump on Wednesday said he plans on going to Arizona next week, and hopes to visit Ohio "very soon."

Arizona and Ohio are both battleground states. Trump hasn't left Washington, D.C., since March 28, when he went to Norfolk, Virginia, to send off the USNS Comfort. Senior administration officials told USA Today while in Arizona, Trump will likely visit a manufacturing plant that makes masks. Over the last few weeks, Vice President Mike Pence has visited some manufacturing and health care facilities, and is set to travel to Kokomo, Indiana, on Thursday to tour a GM ventilator plant.

Because of the pandemic, it's "too soon for the big everybody-get-together-and-stand-next-to-each-other crowds," Trump said, but he hopes that in the "not-too-distant future, we'll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other. I can't imagine a rally where you have every fourth seat full — every sixth seat's empty for every one that you have full. That wouldn't look too good. I hope we're going to be able to do some good, old-fashioned 25,000-person rallies where everyone is going wild because they love our country." Catherine Garcia