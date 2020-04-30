See More Speed Reads
No shoes no mask no service
Costco is resuming normal shopping hours May 4, but masks are mandatory attire

1:29 a.m.
Costco
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

If you are looking for a return to normalcy — and who isn't? — Costco has you half-covered. The company announced Wednesday that most of its warehouse stores and gas stations will return to normal operating hours starting Monday, May 4, with just a few changes. Most prominently, members and employees will be required to wear face masks or other facial coverings; children 2 and under and people with certain medical conditions will be exempted.

"The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing," Costco said in a statement. "Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises."

The stores will also be restricted to members 60 and older and those with disabilities from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and health care workers, EMTs, police officers, and other first responders will be given priority access during all open hours. So things won't be completely back to normal — don't count on the giant packages of toilet paper being back in stock, for example — but it's a step. Peter Weber

coronavirus and the economy
Boeing is cutting 10 percent of its workforce, and Airbus is hurting, too

2:42 a.m.
Boeing plant outside Seattle
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Boeing announced Wednesday that it lost $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020, fueled by the grounding of its troubled 737 MAX airliners and the collapse of commercial aviation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is cutting 10 percent of its workforce, or more than 14,000 jobs. Most of the job cuts will be focused in Boeing's commercial aircraft division, especially factories outside Seattle and Charleston, South Carolina.

"These layoffs are permanent," aviation consultant Mike Boyd told The Washington Post. Even if commercial aviation picks up again in late 2020 or 2021, "Boeing has to shrink in size. The marketplace that they were selling to last year doesn't exist anymore and it won't exist for three years or more." Airlines and leasing companies have been canceling orders for aircraft, and while Boeing hopes to restart production on the 737 MAX this year, it is halving its production of 787 Dreamliner jets. Boeing has not yet said it if will apply for federal coronavirus recovery funds.

Boeing's main rival in commercial aviation, Airbus, also announced steep cuts in production Wednesday and said it will furlough staff in Germany, France, and Britain. Airplane part suppliers are being slammed by the swoon in air travel. General Electric said Wednesday that it is also cutting 10 percent of its 52,000 aviation unit employees and will furlough thousands more. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
WWII vet who raised $36 million for health care workers receives 140,000 cards for his 100th birthday

1:48 a.m.
A birthday card for Tom Moore.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Capt. Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who raised more than $36 million for the United Kingdom's National Health Service, is being celebrated by people around the world, with more than 140,000 well-wishers — including Queen Elizabeth II — sending him cards for his 100th birthday on Thursday.

The Bedfordshire resident raised the money for NHS Charities Together, an organization that supports the staff, patients, and facilities of the UK's publicly funded health care system, by walking 100 laps around his backyard ahead of his 100th birthday. His story went viral, and donors around the world gave to his cause.

People were so touched by his generosity that they started sending him birthday cards, and there are so many that he can't bring them all home; they are being stored at his grandson's school. Moore is also being honored by the Royal Mail, with all letters sent this week marked with a stamp commemorating his birthday, and he has been made an honorary colonel. Moore told BBC News it feels "extraordinary" to be turning 100, especially with "this many well-wishers." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Tree-planting program in Pakistan benefits out-of-work laborers and the environment

12:57 a.m.
A 2018 photo shows trees in Pakistan.
Farooq Naeem/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of laborers in Pakistan who were out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic are being hired by the government to plant millions of trees across the country.

To slow down the spread of COVID-19, the country went on lockdown late last month. Two years ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami program, with the goal of planting that many trees over the course of five years in order to counter extreme weather linked to climate change. The program was briefly put on pause when the lockdown began, but Khan started it back up again, creating more than 63,600 jobs, Reuters reports.

There is a focus on hiring women and young people. Workers are all maintaining social distancing and wearing masks as they plant saplings, serve as forest firefighters, and set up nurseries. The goal is to plant 50 million trees this year on state-owned forest land, making this program beneficial for the laborers and the environment. "All of us now have a way of earning daily wages again to feed our families," construction worker Abdul Rahman told Reuters. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus and religion
The Justice Department is apparently working with conservative Christian groups to fight COVID-19 policies

12:50 a.m.
Trump and William Barr
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some churches and conservative Christian organizations are suing state and local governments for special exemptions to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, arguing that banning large gatherings violates their First Amendment rights. "They have been emboldened in recent days by increasing signs of support from a powerful ally: The Justice Department," The New York Times reports.

Attorney General William Barr assigned to top Justice Department lawyers Monday to monitor state and local policies "and, if necessary, take action to correct" those that "could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens." Justice Department officials and Trump Cabinet members have also participated in private and conference calls with leaders of conservatives organizations challenging measures implemented to slow the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, the Times reports.

The Justice Department has intervened formally in just one case so far, but conservative lawyers and activists hope the specter of DOJ involvement will be enough to persuade local leaders to create special carve-outs for churches. Tony Perkins, head of the Christian conservative Family Research Council, said he has pressed his case in calls with President Trump, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. "At the end of this month, we'll be at 45 days since the president first issued his guidelines," Perkins said. "God only kept Moses on the mountain for 40 days."

Conservative groups are suing not just Democratic governors like Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer but also Republicans like Greg Abbott of Texas, who exempted religious services from his executive order, saying they would follow social distancing guidelines voluntarily. "I'm unaware of a church that would want its constituents, its parishioners, to be exposed to COVID-19," Abbott explained March 31.

The American Civil Liberties Union is also challenging some state and local COVID-19 mitigation measures, but not for churches protesting what the group sees as necessary and constitutional bans, ACLU chief Anthony Romero told the Times. "If DOJ challenges legitimate state orders on the COVID pandemic, Attorney General Barr will never be able to say that he believes in states' rights with a straight face." Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

trump vs china
Trump claims China doesn't want him to be re-elected

April 29, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday said Chinese officials will "do anything they can" to ensure he is not re-elected in November, telling Reuters that the way Beijing has handled the coronavirus pandemic is proof of this.

In the United States, there are more than one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and at least 60,000 people have died from the virus. Trump pushed back at critics who say he didn't act fast enough in the early days of the pandemic, when he declared coronavirus was "going to disappear" like "a miracle." China should have been more forthcoming with information on the virus, Trump told Reuters, and the country's officials are "constantly using public relations to try to make it like they're innocent parties."

Trump believes China "will do anything they can to have me lose" the presidential election because he has been tough on trade. When asked if he would consider imposing more tariffs against China, Trump responded, "There are many things I can do. We're looking for what happened." Catherine Garcia

Yikes
New York paid man who tweeted at Trump $69 million for ventilators he never delivered

April 29, 2020
A ventilator.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

In late March, New York state paid an electrical engineer in Silicon Valley $69.1 million for 1,450 ventilators that were never delivered, BuzzFeed News reports.

A state official told BuzzFeed News the engineer, Yaron Oren-Pines, "was recommended to us by the White House coronavirus task force because they were doing business with him as well. I think everyone was genuinely trying to help each other out and get supplies."

On March 27, three days after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said he needed 30,000 ventilators, President Trump tweeted that General Motors and Ford needed to "GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!" Oren-Pines responded to Trump, saying, "We can supply ICU Ventilators, invasive and noninvasive. Have someone call me URGENT." Oren-Pines works in the mobile phone technology industry, BuzzFeed news reports, and does not appear to have any experience with medical devices or government contracting.

In early March, Cuomo signed an executive order to streamline getting much-needed medical equipment, allowing some payments for ventilators and personal protective equipment to go out before the orders were fulfilled. New York paid Oren-Pines $69.1 million on March 30, with Oren-Pines charging $47,656 for each ventilator — at least triple the price of top-of-the-line devices. This was the largest payment the New York Department of Health has made during the coronavirus pandemic.

With no ventilators ever delivered, the state's contract with Oren-Pines has been terminated, and a spokesperson for the New York Office of General Services told BuzzFeed News "a bulk of the money was returned to the state." Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo, told BuzzFeed News that New York had "no choice but to overturn every rock to find ventilators and other needed equipment. States were forced to fend for themselves to purchase lifesaving supplies to combat a global pandemic and with all modeling showing a more severe spread of this virus with more hospitalizations and more fatalities." Catherine Garcia

trump travels
Trump expected to visit Arizona next week, wants to go to Ohio 'very soon'

April 29, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday said he plans on going to Arizona next week, and hopes to visit Ohio "very soon."

Arizona and Ohio are both battleground states. Trump hasn't left Washington, D.C., since March 28, when he went to Norfolk, Virginia, to send off the USNS Comfort. Senior administration officials told USA Today that Trump will likely visit an Arizona manufacturing plant that makes masks. Over the last few weeks, Vice President Mike Pence has visited some manufacturing and health care facilities, and is set to travel to Kokomo, Indiana, on Thursday to tour a GM ventilator plant.

Because of the pandemic, it's "too soon for the big everybody-get-together-and-stand-next-to-each-other crowds," Trump said, but he hopes that in the "not-too-distant future, we'll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other. I can't imagine a rally where you have every fourth seat full — every sixth seat's empty for every one that you have full. That wouldn't look too good. I hope we're going to be able to do some good, old-fashioned 25,000-person rallies where everyone is going wild because they love our country." Catherine Garcia

