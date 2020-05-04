See More Speed Reads
Former Obama campaign advisers Axelrod and Plouffe urge Biden to 'up the tempo'

2:03 p.m.
Joe Biden.
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

David Axelrod, a former senior strategist for Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, and David Plouffe, Obama's 2008 campaign manager, have a message for former Vice President: "up the tempo."

In an op-ed published Monday in The New York Times, Axelrod and Plouffe said that while Biden's presidential campaign "has taken impressive steps" recently, the presumptive Democratic nominee will have to continue that momentum, especially in the digital realm, if he's out to outmaneuver the Trump re-election campaign — which has fully embraced social media — before November's general election. "Online speeches from his basement won't cut it," the op-ed reads.

But they don't want Biden to be simply more active in the digital sphere. The content matters, too, and they're urging him to throw out his civility playbook. "You don't defeat an incumbent by playing defense," Axelrod and Plouffe wrote.

Instead, they want Biden to "behave more like an insurgent" while using "facts, humor, and mockery" to take advantage of the opportunities Trump provides. "It isn't hard to get a rise out of this thin-skinned president and knock him off his game," the Obama advisers wrote. "Be a speedboat, not a battleship. Make him react to you." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Nicolas Cage is reportedly going to play Tiger King's Joe Exotic

2:23 p.m.
Nicolas Cage
Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

A new scripted series about Tiger King subject Joe Exotic is in the works, and one actor who should have no trouble tapping into the bonkers show's chaotic energy has reportedly been lined up.

Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in a new eight-episode scripted series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, Variety reports. The show will be based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," and Dan Lagana will serve as showrunner after previously working on the true crime mockumentary series American Vandal for Netflix.

This is only the latest expansion of the Tiger King universe that spawned after Netflix's documentary series, which follows the feud between zookeeper Joe Exotic and activist Carole Baskin that leads to his conviction on federal charges, became a massive hit in March. In addition to this scripted series, the show has already spawned an upcoming follow-up documentary series on Investigation Discovery, and Ryan Murphy and Rob Lowe are reportedly considering their own scripted Joe Exotic project that Lowe would star in. Cage, meanwhile, adds this to the list of roles he's got on the docket including ... himself.

The new series, according to Variety, will "live in the lion's den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation." There's no news yet on who might be cast in other key roles like Baskin, although were Cage to end up playing all the major characters Norbit-style, well, we wouldn't not watch. Brendan Morrow

GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler's latest ads remind Georgians she has a private plane

2:07 p.m.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is trying to bury her questionable stock selloff under a pile of money.

Loeffler has only been a U.S. senator for a few months, but remains embroiled in an ethics scandal after receiving a closed-door coronavirus briefing in January and quickly selling off stocks. Loeffler has denied any ethics violations in the sale. Still, she's aiming to win her seat this fall, and debuted several ads Monday that remind voters how much money she's personally spent fighting coronavirus.

One of Loeffler's ads compares her to President Trump, saying the left "unfairly targets" both of them "every day." It then describes how Loeffler "donated her Senate pay to help fight coronavirus," "used her personal plane to bring stranded Georgians home safe" after they'd been stuck on a cruise ship amid the pandemic, and "gave a million dollars to keep a Georgia hospital going."

The same headlines — yes, private plane and $1 million — pop up in a second ad Loeffler debuted Monday. But while $1 million is a good chunk of money for hospitals that need it, it's far less than the $4 million she's spending to push these latest ads across Georgia. Kathryn Krawczyk

Lucasfilm celebrates May the 4th by announcing a new Star Wars movie from Taika Waititi

1:26 p.m.
Taika Waititi
Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Disney has watched Taika Waititi's career with great interest, and he's now officially directing a new movie in the galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm celebrated Star Wars Day on Monday by announcing that Waititi, director of films like Thor: Ragnarok and the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit, will direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie.

Co-writing with Waititi on this untitled film will be Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who co-wrote another Oscar-winning 2019 movie, 1917. Lucasfilm on Monday also confirmed the previously-reported Disney+ Star Wars show from Leslye Headland, the co-creator of Russian Doll.

This won't be Waititi's first rodeo with Star Wars, as he also voiced IG-11 on the first season of The Mandalorian and directed that show's season finale. He'd previously been rumored for a Star Wars film and said in February he'd "love to" do it, providing that it didn't feel like "career suicide." Regarding the possibility of directing a Star Wars movie, Waititi tweeted back in 2017, "I like to complete my films," adding, "I'd be fired within a week."

No information about the plot of Waititi's film was provided, although Lucasfilm confirmed it will be a theatrical release and not go straight to Disney+. It's unclear when Waititi's film might debut, but the next Star Wars film after The Rise of Skywalker is currently dated for December 2022. For now, Star Wars fans can make the jump to hyperspace again when The Mandalorian's second season arrives later this year. Brendan Morrow

The Trump administration is privately estimating the daily coronavirus death rate will double in the next month

12:56 p.m.

Publicly, the Trump administration is pushing for states to let businesses reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Privately, it's forecasting a very disturbing future.

The Trump administration is forecasting the U.S. daily death toll from coronavirus will rise to 3,000 by June 1. That's nearly twice the current toll of 1,750 deaths per day, The New York Times reports via an internal administration document.

The White House's prediction is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modeling, though reported COVID-19 deaths have already far outpaced the CDC's model. The CDC also predicts the U.S. could go from adding about 25,000 new coronavirus cases every day to adding 200,000 or more daily by the end of the month. As some states resume business as usual, those growth rates could further worsen. Kathryn Krawczyk

Brazil may have more coronavirus cases than the U.S., study suggests

12:51 p.m.
Brazil.
Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Brazil, not the United States, may have the most coronavirus cases in the world, a University of São Paolo study suggests, per The Wall Street Journal.

The study concluded that, through May 3, the number of infections since the pandemic began in Brazil could be as high as 1.6 million, more than the U.S.'s officially world-leading 1.1 million-plus cases. "Brazil is already the global epicenter of the coronavirus," said Dr. Domingo Alves from Ribeirão Preto Medical School, who worked on the study.

The research points to minimal testing in the country as the reason the recorded figures aren't nearly that high — Johns Hopkins University has Brazil's official cases count just under 102,000. But the most populous country in the Southern hemisphere has tested only about 1,600 per million people. The U.S., which many experts believe is not testing nearly enough, administers 20,200 per million, while some European countries are conducting 30,000.

Of course, those countries are also likely missing cases, but the testing gap is significant, either way. Subsequently concerns are growing for the country, especially as its President Jair Bolsonaro remains a coronavirus skeptic. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Secretary of the Senate says it can't release Tara Reade documents

12:40 p.m.
Joe Biden
Saul Loeb / Getty Images

The secretary of the Senate will not be releasing information related to a complaint Tara Reade says she made against former Vice President Joe Biden as he requested.

Biden last week after breaking his silence on the allegation from Reade, a former staffer, that he sexually assaulted her in 1993, requested that the secretary of the Senate release any documents related to a complaint she says she made. Biden, who denied the allegation, had requested a search of the National Archives but told the secretary of the Senate, "the Archives now states that the records would have remained under the control of the Senate." Biden requested the release of "not only a complaint if one exists, but any and all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation."

On Monday, however, the secretary of the Senate responded to Biden's request saying the office has "no discretion to disclose" the information, Axios reports. The statement cited "strict confidentiality requirements."

Reade says she filed a complaint against Biden with the Senate personnel office in the 1990s, although she says the complaint did not mention assault. Biden said in regard to the allegation last week, "It is not true. I'm saying unequivocally, it never, never happened. And it didn't. It never happened." The Biden campaign on Monday responded to the Senate secretary with several questions, including if there is anyone to whom the records could be disclosed legally. Brendan Morrow

Justice Clarence Thomas was unusually chatty during the Supreme Court's historic livestream

11:47 a.m.

The Supreme Court's Monday arguments were out of the ordinary in more ways than one.

Monday marked the first time the court had broadcast oral arguments live in its history. Justices and the lawyers for the case U.S. Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com dialed in to a conference line to debate whether Booking.com could trademark its name, some with more success than others.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor had a brief bit of difficulty when Chief Justice John Roberts asked her to chime in with questions, seemingly forgetting to unmute herself before speaking.

Justice Stephen Breyer spoke right away when called on, but had a shoddy connection that made the first few seconds of his questioning unintelligible. But Justice Clarence Thomas had no trouble asking questions comparing Booking.com to a custom 1-800 nummber — a fact made especially unusual given that he's famous for rarely speaking during arguments. It's been at least a year since Thomas asked a question during arguments, and before that, it had been three years since his voice was heard. Kathryn Krawczyk

