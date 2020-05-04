See More Speed Reads
Chris Christie says economy must be saved, since 'there are going to be deaths no matter what'

May 4, 2020
Chris Christie.
Riccardo Savi/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is joining the chorus of politicians who think the economy should be the country's top coronavirus priority, rather than saving as many lives as possible.

More than 68,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and the Trump administration has reportedly adjusted its estimates and is forecasting the U.S. daily death toll will reach 3,000 by June 1.

During an appearance on CNN host Dana Bash's Daily DC podcast, Christie said states have to start relaxing their stay-at-home orders, which have been enacted in order to slow down the spread of coronavirus. "We're all looking for the perfect solution," he said, adding, "of course, everyone wants to save every life they can, but the question is, toward what end, ultimately? Are there ways that we can ... thread the middle here to allow that there are going to be deaths, and there are going to be deaths no matter."

Christie asserted that if health experts have their way, "we'll be locked in our houses for another year. They don't want us to be doing anything other than staying in our homes until there is a vaccine. I don't think that's reasonable." He thinks the safest thing to do is wear masks and gloves and "distancing where appropriate ... we've got to let some of these folks get back to work, because if we don't, we're going to destroy the American way of life and these families, and it will be years and years before we recover." Catherine Garcia

ICE reports 1st detainee death from COVID-19

12:08 a.m.
Otay Mesa Detention Center.
AP Photo/Elliot Spagat, File

On Wednesday, health officials reported the first COVID-19–related death of a U.S. immigration detainee.

The 57-year-old man had been at the Otay Mesa Detention Facility in Southern California, and was hospitalized in April. Eric McDonald, a medical director at San Diego County's public health department, said the man died Wednesday morning from complications of COVID-19.

The facility, operated by a contractor, has reported 132 coronavirus cases among detainees, NBC News reports. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 10 employees there have also been infected with the virus. Last month, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the Otay Mesa center, in an attempt to compel ICE to release detainees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Paola Luisi, co-director of the immigration advocacy group Families Belong Together, said President Trump's "immigration system took another life. You cannot cage a virus, and it is impossible to safely physically distance behind bars. We fear this tragic death will be the first." Catherine Garcia

Axl Rose and Steven Mnuchin got into a fight on Twitter

May 6, 2020

Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin got into a Twitter spat on Wednesday night. Seriously.

Without tagging Mnuchin, Rose tweeted, "It's official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he's officially an asshole." Mnuchin jumped into his replies, responding, "What have you done for the country lately?" His tweet included the American flag emoji.

This was actually Mnuchin's second attempt at a sick burn, as his original response included a Liberian flag instead. He deleted that tweet before Rose could share how he is making a difference in the African country.

Rose also didn't say what exactly prompted him to make his declaration, but it may have been triggered by the Guns N' Roses rendition of "Live and Let Die" blaring in the background during President Trump's Tuesday visit to a Phoenix mask manufacturing plant. Is this only the beginning of a feud between GNR and the Trump administration? Could we even handle Slash versus Wilbur Ross? Catherine Garcia

Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

May 6, 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from a Baltimore hospital on Wednesday, and is "doing well and glad to be home," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

The 87-year-old was hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday, one day after she sought medical care for a gallbladder condition. She received non-surgical treatment for a gallstone, and is expected to return in the next few weeks for additional treatments, the Supreme Court said.

Ginsburg has received treatment for cancer four times, and last August underwent radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. She participated in Wednesday's oral arguments via telephone. Catherine Garcia

Trump ally and Republican fundraiser named new head of the Postal Service

May 6, 2020
A USPS sign.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Louis DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman who has made large donations to President Trump and the Republican National Committee, will serve as the new postmaster general, the Postal Service's Board of Governors confirmed with The Washington Post on Wednesday.

This puts a Trump ally in charge of an agency that he has been criticizing for years. Trump has accused the Postal Service of not charging Amazon and other companies enough to deliver their packages, calling the agency "a joke" last month and saying it needs to quadruple its shipping prices. The Postal Service said it charges enough, and has to keep its prices competitive.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and an ongoing decline in first class mail, the Postal Service is projecting a $13 billion revenue shortfall by the end of its fiscal year in September, the Post reports. The agency has said without assistance, it might not be able to make payroll or offer uninterrupted mail service past September.

As part of the coronavirus relief bill passed in March, the Postal Service can have access to a $10 billion line of credit, and the agency is negotiating over this now with the Treasury Department. Trump has indicated in order to tap this line of credit, the Postal Service must raise its fees, the Post reports.

The Postal Service has long been an apolitical agency, and DeJoy is the first postmaster general in two decades who did not rise up the ranks. DeJoy, who will start on June 15, is the Republican National Convention's finance chairman. Since 2016, he has given more than $2 million to Republican causes and the Trump campaign, Federal Election Commission records show.

The current postmaster general, Megan Brennan, announced her retirement last year, after clashing with the Trump administration over attempts to assert more control over the agency's finances and operations, the Post reports. Catherine Garcia

Mustafa al-Kadhimi chosen as Iraq's new prime minister

May 6, 2020
The Iraqi flag.
Hussein Faleh/AFP via Getty Images

Early Thursday, Iraq's Parliament selected Mustafa al-Kadhimi to serve as the country's new prime minister.

Iraqi officials have said the 53-year-old former intelligence chief is acceptable to both the United States and Iran, The New York Times reports. The country has been without a prime minister since late last year, when Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned amid anti-government protests; he has been leading a caretaker government.

Kadhimi has already met with protesters, taking a different approach from the previous government, which at times used the military against demonstrators. In addition to social unrest, Kadhimi will also have to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which has locked down Iraq, as well as historically low oil and gas revenues. The government is Iraq's largest employer, the Times reports, and it's likely that within a few weeks, there will have to be pay cuts or mass layoffs. Catherine Garcia

White House press secretary says idea that all Americans need to be tested for COVID-19 is 'nonsensical'

May 6, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday rejected the idea that every American should receive COVID-19 testing before returning to work.

President Trump has said he's been tested multiple times for COVID-19, with the tests all coming back negative. On Tuesday, he visited a Phoenix facility that makes masks, but did not have a face covering of his own. A reporter asked McEnany about this, adding, "Why shouldn't all Americans who go back to work be able to get a test before they do?"

"If we tested every single American in this country at this moment, we'd have to retest them an hour later, and then an hour later after that, because at any moment you could theoretically contract this virus," McEnany responded. "So the notion that everyone needs to be tested is just simply nonsensical."

Earlier in the day, Trump said the United States is continuously conducting more COVID-19 tests, so it will "have more cases" than other countries. "In a way, by doing all this testing, we make ourselves look bad," he added. Catherine Garcia

Trump is reportedly back to obsessing over the color of his border wall

May 6, 2020
President Trump inspects a border wall prototype.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

A global pandemic hasn't completely distracted President Trump from his favorite project.

Yes, Trump is still dead-set on building a wall along the southern border, and he still wants it painted black. So much so that he's considering paying an extra $500 million to make it happen, contracting estimates obtained by The Washington Post reveal.

Trump had a section of the wall painted "matte black" about a year ago because he thinks the coloring will make the steel barrier too hot to touch in the summer. Military commanders and border officials told Trump that continuing the paint job would be costly to apply and maintain, and reportedly thought they'd talked him out of it. But Trump brought it up again in a meeting last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, and ordered officials to get cost estimates for the paint, four administration officials told the Post. Those cost estimates show a black coating could cost anywhere from $500 million for two coats of acrylic paint to $3 billion for a so-called "powder coating" along a new section of border wall, the Post reports.

Meanwhile, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is seemingly getting fed up with running the border wall project. Kushner is heading the construction, and told everyone at a recent meeting that "the wall was not his favorite project but that he is the only one who can get it done," the Post writes. Read more about how much the wall and its apparently mandatory paint job will cost at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

