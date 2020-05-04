Chris Christie says economy must be saved, since 'there are going to be deaths no matter what'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is joining the chorus of politicians who think the economy should be the country's top coronavirus priority, rather than saving as many lives as possible.

More than 68,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and the Trump administration has reportedly adjusted its estimates and is forecasting the U.S. daily death toll will reach 3,000 by June 1.

During an appearance on CNN host Dana Bash's Daily DC podcast, Christie said states have to start relaxing their stay-at-home orders, which have been enacted in order to slow down the spread of coronavirus. "We're all looking for the perfect solution," he said, adding, "of course, everyone wants to save every life they can, but the question is, toward what end, ultimately? Are there ways that we can ... thread the middle here to allow that there are going to be deaths, and there are going to be deaths no matter."

Christie asserted that if health experts have their way, "we'll be locked in our houses for another year. They don't want us to be doing anything other than staying in our homes until there is a vaccine. I don't think that's reasonable." He thinks the safest thing to do is wear masks and gloves and "distancing where appropriate ... we've got to let some of these folks get back to work, because if we don't, we're going to destroy the American way of life and these families, and it will be years and years before we recover." Catherine Garcia