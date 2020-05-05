See More Speed Reads
great ideas
Edit

Under investigation for its response to COVID-19 pandemic, Carnival announces plans to resume cruises in August

1:16 a.m.
A Carnival Cruise Line ship.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Carnival Cruise Line plans on resuming operations Aug. 1, just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's No Sail Order is set to expire.

In a message to customers and travel agents on Monday, Carnival said it is "committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation," including "focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests." The company plans on sailing eight ships from Galveston, Texas, and Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida.

Several ships owned by Carnival Cruise Line's parent company, Carnival Corp., experienced COVID-19 outbreaks in the early days of the pandemic, with more than 1,500 infections and dozens of deaths linked to the Diamond Princess, Ruby Princess, and Zaandam. Last week, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure notified Carnival CEO Arnold Donald that it is investigating why the company didn't do more sooner to protect passengers and crew, requesting all documents related to its response.

The CDC's No Sail Order was first issued in March because the agency had "reason to believe that cruise ship travel may continue to introduce, transmit, or spread COVID-19," and was renewed in April. Unless modified, it will stay in effect until either Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar declares COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency or July 24. The CDC on Monday said it does not "have enough information to say when it will be safe for cruise ships to resume sailing," and has not discussed time lines with the cruise lines. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Dollar-store guard murder after face mask altercation raises fears coronavirus activism is getting violent

12:58 a.m.

Calvin Munerlyn, a guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, was shot dead on Friday, and prosecutors have charged three people — a woman, her 23-year-old son, and her husband — with his murder. Shortly after Munerlyn told the woman, Sharmel Teague, her daughter couldn't enter the store because she wasn't wearing a mask, as legally required, two men returned to the Family Dollar and shot Munerlyn in the back of the head, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Monday. Witnesses have identified the adult son, Ramonyea Bishop, as the one who pulled the trigger.

Police have arrested Sharmel Teague, but Larry Teague and Bishop have not yet been apprehended, The Associated Press reports. A day earlier, men carrying semiautomatic rifles had been among protesters who entered Michigan's capitol to protest coronavirus mitigation orders put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) to smother the state's COVID-19 outbreak.

"The hostile tone that we have seen in recent days on television and in social media can permeate our society in ways we sometimes don't fully realize or anticipate," Leyton said Monday. "Decisions like staying home when we can, wearing a mask when going to the store, and staying a safe distance from those around us — these should not be political arguments." Other states have started to relax stay-at-home orders, and public health officials say the direct cost will be tens of thousands more deaths in coming months, CBS News highlighted Monday night.

Also Monday, court records indicated that a man arrested early Friday for making pipe bombs told FBI agents he planned to use the homemade explosive devices to protect his home in case of an invasion, not to detonate at a May 1 coronavirus protest at Colorado's capitol, The Denver Post reports. Bradley Bunn, 53, had been involved in online discussions about bringing military-style weapons to the protest, though a law enforcement official told the Post those discussions were not what prompted the raid. Bunn faces up to 10 years in prison in convicted of bomb-related charges. Peter Weber

compassionate conservatism
Edit

Chris Christie says economy must be saved, since 'there are going to be deaths no matter what'

May 4, 2020
Chris Christie.
Riccardo Savi/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is joining the chorus of politicians who think the economy should be the country's top coronavirus priority, rather than saving as many lives as possible.

More than 68,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and the Trump administration has reportedly adjusted its estimates and is forecasting the U.S. daily death toll will reach 3,000 by June 1.

During an appearance on CNN host Dana Bash's Daily DC podcast, Christie said states have to start relaxing their stay-at-home orders, which have been enacted in order to slow down the spread of coronavirus. "We're all looking for the perfect solution," he said, adding, "of course, everyone wants to save every life they can, but the question is, toward what end, ultimately? Are there ways that we can ... thread the middle here to allow that there are going to be deaths, and there are going to be deaths no matter."

Christie asserted that if health experts have their way, "we'll be locked in our houses for another year. They don't want us to be doing anything other than staying in our homes until there is a vaccine. I don't think that's reasonable." He thinks the safest thing to do is wear masks and gloves and "distancing where appropriate ... we've got to let some of these folks get back to work, because if we don't, we're going to destroy the American way of life and these families, and it will be years and years before we recover." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Report: Intel shared among U.S. allies contradicts claim coronavirus spread because of lab accident

May 4, 2020
Coronavirus testing in Glasgow.
Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Intelligence shared between the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand indicates that it's "highly unlikely" the COVID-19 coronavirus originated in a Wuhan, China, laboratory, two officials told CNN on Monday, citing an intelligence assessment.

The countries make up the Five Eyes alliance, and two officials said the nations are uniting around the assessment. One Western diplomat told CNN the intelligence points to the coronavirus outbreak coming from a market in Wuhan, and it's "highly likely it was naturally occurring and that the human infection was from natural human and animal interaction."

Another official said "clearly the market is where it exploded from," but it's not clear how the virus got there. This official noted that each Five Eyes country does keep some intelligence to themselves, and the U.S. might not be sharing everything it knows about the coronavirus.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed there is "enormous evidence" the coronavirus spread as a result of a lab accident, backing up earlier comments made by President Trump. Officials who have examined classified U.S. intelligence reports told The New York Times that several theories are being investigated, and there is no evidence the virus was man-made or genetically modified. Catherine Garcia

congratulations
Edit

Colson Whitehead wins second Pulitzer Prize for fiction

May 4, 2020
Colson Whitehead.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Author Colson Whitehead won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction on Monday for The Nickel Boys, a novel about young black men at an abusive reform school.

In 2017, Whitehead won in the same category for Underground Railroad, and he's now the fourth writer to twice win the Pulitzer for fiction, after Booth Tarkington, William Faulkner, and John Updike. The Pulitzer committee called The Nickel Boys a "spare and devastating exploration of abuse at a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida that is ultimately a powerful tale of human perseverance, dignity, and redemption."

The prizes were announced from the living room of Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy, after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Catherine Garcia

From Russia with Chaos
Edit

FBI, DHS warned Russia could attempt to covertly advise 2020 candidates

May 4, 2020
FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Yuri Gripas/AFP via Getty Images

In a memo sent to states earlier this year, cyber experts from the Department of Homeland Security and FBI warned that Russia could attempt to meddle in the 2020 U.S. elections by secretly advising candidates and campaigns.

The document, dated Feb. 3, was recently obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request. Titled "Possible Russian Tactics Ahead of 2020 U.S. Election," the memo states that officials have "not previously observed Russia attempt to" covertly advise candidates and campaigns, but political strategists linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, were instrumental in political campaigns in 20 African countries last year. The document did not identify any U.S. candidates or campaigns Russia might be supporting.

The memo warned of eight "high" and "moderate" threats from Russia, with one high threat being the possibility Russia could hack a campaign and put the information up online, like it did in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus and the economy
Edit

California governor says data shows some retail stores can reopen, with modifications

May 4, 2020
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday said that as early as Friday, some retail businesses — including bookstores, sporting goods retailers, and florists — will be allowed to reopen and offer curbside pickup.

"We are entering into the next phase this week," Newsom said. "This is a very positive sign and it's happened only for one reason: The data says it can happen." Counties that want to be able to open more businesses will have to take certain steps, including conducting more coronavirus testing and ensuring there are adequate hospital beds.

Newsom said detailed guidelines will be released later this week, and in order for more restrictions to relax, the state has to do more testing and trace infections, so people exposed to COVID-19 can be quarantined. The state is working with two University of California campuses to recruit and train new tracers, with Newsom aiming to hire 20,000 people within the next few weeks.

While some isolated protests against Newsom's stay-at-home order have been held, recent polls show that 70 percent of Californians approve of how Newsom is handling the crisis and 70 percent are more concerned about reopening the state too early rather than too late, the Los Angeles Times reports. Catherine Garcia

Backlash
Edit

The Chinese government is worried global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since Tiananmen Square

May 4, 2020
Tiananmen Square.
LEO RAMIREZ/AFP via Getty Images

The mounting global backlash against China stemming from the country's handling the early days of the coronavirus pandemic has apparently registered with Beijing's political leaders, Reuters reports.

An internal report drawn up by the China Institutes of Contemporary International found that anti-China sentiment around the world is at its highest point since 1989 following the Tiananmen Square student demonstrations, which Beijing cracked down on by declaring martial law and sending the military to occupy parts of the capital.

The think tank's research was reportedly presented in early April to top Chinese Communist Party officials, including President Xi Jinping. Reuters' report is based off sources who have direct knowledge of the findings, though the news outlet has not seen the briefing itself. If reports of its contents are accurate, it would at least confirm Beijing is taking the backlash seriously, though Reuters notes it's unclear if those concerns will ultimately influence policy.

The paper reportedly concluded the rising anti-China sentiment is in part a result of American efforts to undermine public confidence in Beijing amid the crisis. Relations between the two super powers are fragile at the moment, and the White House has been ramping up its criticism of China's coronavirus response, accusing the CCP of covering up information about the virus' severity and origin. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.