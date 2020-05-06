See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Jared Kushner put a dozen young volunteers in charge of finding PPE. It went poorly, 1 reports.

2:03 a.m.
Jared Kushner
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The team of private-sector and government allies White House adviser Jared Kushner assembled in March to refill coronavirus-depleted federal stockpiles of masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment included a dozen or so young volunteers recruited by Kushner from private equity, venture capital, and consulting firms. These volunteers, mostly in their 20s and some straight out of college, "had little to no experience with government procurement procedures or medical equipment," The New York Times reports.

"The nature and scale of the response seemed grossly inadequate," one former volunteer, who sent a whistleblower complaint to the House Oversight Committee on April 8, told the Times. "It was bureaucratic cycles of chaos." The small team worked "12+ hour days, seven days per week, but frankly has little to show for it," the complaint said. Key elements were confirmed by the Times and The Washington Post, which first reported the whistleblower's letter Tuesday afternoon.

The temporary supervisor of the volunteers was Rachael Baitel, a former White House assistant to Ivanka Trump, Kushner's wife. The group was supposed to draw on their deal-making skills to vet and follow up on thousands of tips submitted to FEMA or handed down from higher-ups in Kushner's task force, and Baitel instructed the volunteers to give priority to tips from politically connected "VIPs," tracked on a special spreadsheet, according to the whistleblower and documents seen by the Post and the Times.

The VIPs who got special attention included Fox News hosts Brian Kilmeade and Jeanine Pirro — who successfully lobbied to have masks delivered to a favored hospital — a former Apprentice contestant who chairs Women for Trump, pro-Trump activist Charlie Kirk, a Pennsylvania dentist who has mingled with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and a California engineer, Yaron Oren-Pines, whose unvetted pledge of 1,000 ventilators led to a $69 million New York State contract debacle. The volunteers blew off a South Carolina doctor who proved he had a line on millions of N95 face masks from China and eventually sent them to state governments and hospitals.

Kushner's effort sidelined seasoned emergency-response officials on the theory that private-sector vim would do a better job than government bureaucrats in an emergency of this scope. "There's an old saying in emergency management — disaster is the wrong time to exchange business cards," Tim Manning, a former deputy administrator at FEMA, told the Times. "And it's absolutely the wrong time to make up new procedures." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Irish donors return an old favor to Native American tribes hit hard by coronavirus

1:37 a.m.
A scene from the Navajo Indian Reservation in Arizona.
David McNew/Getty Images

A fundraiser started to raise money for Navajo and Hopi families affected by the coronavirus pandemic has had an influx of Irish donors, who say they are contributing as a way of saying thanks to the Choctaw Nation for helping during Ireland's Great Famine.

In 1847, the Choctaw Nation gave $170 in relief money to the Irish. The tribes were "said to have been inspired to help others who were suffering after experiencing massive losses during the Trail of Tears," CBS News reports.

Today, many Native American communities have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus, due to inadequate health care and housing. A GoFundMe has been set up to get groceries, water, and health supplies to Navajo and Hopi families in Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico, and organizers said the Choctaw's favor is being "returned through generous donations from the Irish people to the Navajo during our time of crisis."

Donors have written that this is their chance to honor the Choctaw's generosity, and they are glad to be part of the payback. As of late Tuesday night, the fundraiser has brought in more than $2.3 million. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
An act of kindness leads to farmer receiving his college degree after 50 years

12:29 a.m.

From his home in Troy, Kansas, Dennis Ruhnke watched images of New York hospitals overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, and knew he had to do something to help.

A retired farmer, Ruhnke had an unused N95 face mask, which he sent to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) along with a note asking Cuomo to please pass the mask to a doctor or nurse. He never expected Cuomo to even read the letter, let alone share it during one of his daily news briefings, calling Ruhnke's action "humanity at its best."

His act of kindness inspired local officials and a neighbor to try to fulfill one of Ruhnke's dreams: receiving his college diploma. In 1971, Ruhnke was just two credits shy of earning his degree in agriculture from Kansas State University when he had to drop out. His father had died, and he needed to take over the family farm. Ruhnke always thought about going back, but by the time he looked into it, his credits were no longer valid, and he would have had to start over.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) and Kansas State President Richard Myers found a way to get around that, awarding Ruhnke with his degree on Tuesday. "Dennis is a Kansas agriculturist in every sense of the word, and today, we're simply giving him the paperwork to make it official," Kelly said. Ruhnke told The Mercury that people have been asking him how they can help, and he tells them to "just pay it forward as much as you can afford to do so" in honor of first responders and those who have died of COVID-19. Catherine Garcia

apropos
The soundtrack for Trump's visit to a mask factory included 'Live and Let Die'

May 5, 2020

As President Trump toured a Phoenix mask manufacturing plant on Tuesday, the dulcet tones of "Live and Let Die," as performed by Guns 'N Roses, filled the air.

Trump, sans face covering but wearing goggles, visited the Honeywell factory during his first trip outside of Washington, D.C., since March. While "Live and Let Die" isn't a Trump rally staple, several songs that are, including "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor and Lee Greenwood's "God Bless America," were also played during the tour.

It's unclear if "Live and Let Die" was a Trump selection, or a pointed message from the day's designated DJ. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
States with smaller populations and not many COVID-19 cases received substantial share of relief aid

May 5, 2020
Coronavirus tests.
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, and Wyoming — all states with small populations and few COVID-19 cases — received a large share of federal aid compared to coronavirus epicenters like New York and New Jersey.

The coronavirus relief bill that passed in March set aside $150 billion in funds for states to cover coronavirus-related expenses incurred from March 1 through Dec. 30. The Associated Press looked at how much money each state received when measured by the number of positive COVID-19 tests, and found that Hawaii received $2 million per positive test and Alaska was given $3.4 million per test. New York and New Jersey are the two hardest-hit states, but New York only received about $24,000 per positive test and New Jersey roughly $27,000 per positive test.

In order to get lawmakers to agree to the bill, it was written that each state had to receive at minimum $1.25 billion in aid, no matter its population or number of COVID-19 cases. That's how much money Wyoming was given, despite having less than 600 COVID-19 tests come back positive. This is 80 percent of its annual general state budget, and Gov. Mark Gordon (R) told AP he knows there will be "unduly high scrutiny on how Wyoming uses those funds." He would like some of the money to go to businesses that have had to close down during the pandemic.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) are proposing that state and local governments receive $500 billion more for coronavirus relief efforts, with the money allocated based on population, number of coronavirus cases, and the health of government budgets. Read more at The Associated Press. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection

May 5, 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday after receiving non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, the Supreme Court said.

Ginsburg, 87, was diagnosed with inflammation of the gallbladder on Monday, and is now resting comfortably, the court said. She is expected to remain in the hospital for another day or two. Ginsburg participated in the court's telephone arguments on Monday and Tuesday, and will call in on Wednesday as well.

In 2018, Ginsburg underwent lung surgery to remove cancerous growths, and last August, she received radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. Catherine Garcia

he wore goggles though
Edit

Trump doesn't wear mask during tour of Arizona mask production facility

May 5, 2020
Donald Trump visits a mask factory.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump opted out of wearing a mask during his visit to a Honeywell mask production facility in Phoenix on Tuesday, after telling reporters he would cover his face while there.

As he left the White House, Trump was asked by reporters if he would wear a mask while at Honeywell. "If it's a mask facility, I will," he said. "I don't know if it's a mask facility?"

It was a mask facility, and in addition to touring the area where masks are produced, Trump spoke at a roundtable. While Trump did wear goggles, he skipped the mask, as did the other officials who joined him. The Washington Post reports there were signs visible across the facility asking people to don face coverings, with one at the entrance stating, "Please wear your mask at all times." A White House official told the Post Honeywell said the Trump team they did not have to wear masks.

Vice President Mike Pence was criticized last week when he visited the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and did not wear a mask while speaking with doctors and patients, going against the medical center's policy. On Sunday, Pence admitted that while he "didn't think it was necessary," he "should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Disney's earnings plummet amid coronavirus pandemic

May 5, 2020
A sign saying Disney parks in Anaheim, California, are closed.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday shared with investors that over its second quarter, the coronavirus pandemic cost the company $1.4 billion in operating income.

While revenue rose 21 percent to $18 billion, overall operating income dropped 37 percent to $2.4 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports. Because of the pandemic, Disney had to shutter its theme parks and stop production on its television and film projects in March, during the end of the second quarter.

The company, which has furloughed more than 100,000 workers, said it plans on reopening Shanghai Disneyland on May 11. The number of visitors will be capped, and they will have to wear masks and have their temperature checked before gaining entrance. No opening dates have been set for the other Disney parks. Catherine Garcia

