Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah wryly predict Trump's 'Trans-Mission Accomplished' moment

"Big news from the endangered world of listening to scientists," because President Trump's is winding down his coronavirus task force, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Basically, it looks like Trump's gonna try to declare victory over the coronavirus before the election," he added, suggesting he do it under a "Trans-Mission Accomplished" banner.

"Trump recently took an hour out of his busy schedule during the pandemic to sit down with the New York Post" and trash Seth Meyers and other late night hosts, wondering how they even got their jobs in comedy, Colbert said. "Well, I can't speak for Seth — he's very talented — but I'm an idiot, and the only reason I have this job is I married the daughter of Donald CBS and for some reason, he keeps putting me in charge of everything."

Late Night's Meyers cracked jokes about the Post interview but didn't mention Trump's jabs.

Jimmy Kimmel did, pointing to Trump's Tuesday afternoon tweet about the ratings of "no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko 'last placer' Jimmy Kimmel." He helpfully suggested a more presidential tweet.

"The president took a field trip to day to Phoenix to visit a Honeywell factory where they're manufacturing N95 masks," and "I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song 'Live and Let Die' blares in the background," Kimmel said. "I love that they didn't turn the volume on the Guns 'N Roses down even one notch for the president."

"Why are so many Americans resistant to wearing a mask in public?" Trevor Noah asked on The Daily Show. No, Trump doesn't wear one, and yes, "wearing a mask can make it a little harder to breathe. But you know what can make it a lot harder to breathe? Coronavirus." Also, "it is really weird to me that so many of these people who refuse to wear masks claim to be proud patriots who would do anything for their country," he added. "Because right now, America is at war with the coronavirus, and if you're going out in public without wearing a mask, well then, you're fighting for the other side."