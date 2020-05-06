See More Speed Reads
Democrats want to compare the sexual assault allegation against Biden to the many against Trump

5:29 p.m.
Joe Biden.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans have criticized Democratic for being hypocritical in their approach to the sexual assault allegation made by former Senate aide Tara Reade against former Vice President Joe Biden, especially in light of their response to similar accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearing in 2018. But Senate Democrats don't think the two cases are comparable, HuffPost reports.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who said the Reade's allegations should be taken seriously, argued it was more "apt" to compare the situation to the many sexual assault and harassment accusations made against President Trump. In Kavanaugh's case, she said, "it was really clear Republicans wanted to fast-track" his confirmation. "They didn't have witnesses, they truncated the investigation so that we couldn't get the facts," she said.

From Hirono's perspective, Biden has actually "welcomed scrutiny," although it's not entirely clear why that makes Trump a better comparison.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) also doesn't buy the Kavanaugh comparison, noting "Biden has said to bring out the facts" and "let the public decide" if there's any evidence. "That's a lot different approach than we saw with Justice Kavanaugh," Durbin said. Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell

Trump is reportedly back to obsessing over the color of his border wall

5:45 p.m.
President Trump inspects a border wall prototype.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

A global pandemic hasn't completely distracted President Trump from his favorite project.

Yes, Trump is still dead-set on building a wall along the southern border, and he still wants it painted black. So much so that he's considering paying an extra $500 million to make it happen, contracting estimates obtained by The Washington Post reveal.

Trump had a section of the wall painted "matte black" about a year ago because he thinks the coloring will make the steel barrier too hot to touch in the summer. Military commanders and border officials told Trump that continuing the paint job would be costly to apply and maintain, and reportedly thought they'd talked him out of it. But Trump brought it up again in a meeting last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, and ordered officials to get cost estimates for the paint, four administration officials told the Post. Those cost estimates show a black coating could cost anywhere from $500 million for two coats of acrylic paint to $3 billion for a so-called "powder coating" along a new section of border wall, the Post reports.

Meanwhile, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is seemingly getting fed up with running the border wall project. Kushner is heading the construction, and told everyone at a recent meeting that "the wall was not his favorite project but that he is the only one who can get it done," the Post writes. Read more about how much the wall and its apparently mandatory paint job will cost at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

42 public companies are returning their small business loans after Mnuchin threat

4:26 p.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's threats may have worked, at least in part.

The Associated Press reports 42 public companies as of Wednesday have agreed to return the $337 million they received as part of the federal government's small business loan strategy known as the Payroll Protection Program. The PPP was set up to help small businesses pay their employees, but larger companies like Shake Shack and the Los Angeles Lakers drew criticism when they were also revealed as recipients (both have returned the money).

Mnuchin wasn't pleased to hear about that, and last month said "anybody that shouldn't have taken the money" won't have their loans forgiven and could even be subject to criminal liability. Not everyone's buying the latter part — legal experts say the government would have to prove that companies understood what it was asking in the application process, which many companies say wasn't clear. Further, none of the 42 companies have explicitly pointed to Mnuchin's words as the impetus for them returning their funds. But it does seem reasonable that the backlash against bigger companies taking the loans, in addition to more clarity about the program, played a role in the latest development. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Facebook announces members of 'Supreme Court' that will hear appeals on content moderation

3:52 p.m.
Facebook
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has announced the names of 20 people who will serve on its so-called Supreme Court, an independent body that will make decisions on content moderation.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg going back to 2018 has discussed a plan to create this independent oversight group to which decisions on whether content is removed from Facebook can be appealed, and on Wednesday, Facebook appointed the first people to serve on it. Among them is Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former prime minister of Denmark, Alan Rusbridger, former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, and two law professors whose names, NBC News notes, have been floated as nominees for the actual Supreme Court: Pamela Karlan and Michael McConnell.

Facebook said the oversight board will "exercise independent judgment over some of the most difficult and significant content decisions" and that going forward, it will play an "increasingly important role in setting precedent and direction for content policy at Facebook." The company also pledged that it will implement the board's decisions "unless doing so could violate the law." The board, which will eventually consist of up to 40 people, will also hear appeals on Instagram content.

Coupled with the announcement, four co-chairs of the oversight board penned an op-ed in The New York Times Wednesday, in which they stressed their independence from Facebook and promised to make their decisions "without regard to the economic, political or reputational interests of the company." Noting they won't be able to hear all the appeals they get, they said their focus will be on "identifying cases that have a real-world impact, are important for public discourse and raise questions about current Facebook policies."

Facebook's Supreme Court, according to The Verge, will start picking cases to hear in the summer. Read the full list of names here. Brendan Morrow

Llamas may hold the key to an effective coronavirus treatment

3:38 p.m.
Llama.
iStock/andreanord

Llamas: They're more than just the cuddly creatures that inspired everything T.J. Maxx sells.

These squishable-when-they're-not-spitting camelids hold antibodies that could be the key to treating COVID-19, scientists suggested in a study published Tuesday in the journal Cell. Llamas' antibodies are known for their ability to neutralize viruses, and when tested against the new coronavirus, proved effective in doing so once again, the study says.

While humans produce just one set of antibodies when they get sick, llamas make two: one that's around the size of human antibodies, and one that's much smaller. Those smaller antibodies are usually better at accessing the tiny holes in viruses' spike proteins and eradicating them, The New York Times describes.

So scientists turned to a dark brown llama named Winter, who lives in Belgium and was used to develop treatments for the SARS and MERS viruses back when she was nine months old. Winter, now 4 years old, was injected with spike proteins from the new coronavirus. After six weeks, scientists took a blood sample from Winter, and found that her antibodies appeared to neutralize COVID-19 — a first for any living creature.

Scientists now suggest linking two tiny llama antibodies together and safely distributing them to humans could be an effective way of treating coronavirus and mitigating its devastating effects. Find the whole study here. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump reportedly thinks coronavirus deaths are overcounted. Experts say the opposite.

2:39 p.m.
Donald Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A senior Trump administration official told Axios he expects President Trump to begin publicly questioning the coronavirus death toll in the United States.

Experts mostly agree the data isn't accurate, but for the opposite reason — the consensus is that deaths are being undercounted, while the official said Trump and some of his aides think the numbers are inflated. There's no evidence the number of fatalities has been exaggerated, but Axios reports Trump wasn't pleased when New York added 3,000 unconfirmed but suspected COVID-19 cases to its tally.

Some on the Trump team reportedly believe hospitals have a financial incentive to identify coronavirus cases since Medicare gives them a 20 percent bonus for COVID-19 treatment, Axios reports. It's unclear if Trump shares this view, and no one in the administration has publicly accused hospitals of misdiagnosing patients.

Other officials told Axios that Trump doesn't think the numbers are fraudulent, but that the lack of "uniform reporting standards in the United States" means the data is murky. That may be true, but again the question among most experts is about how many coronavirus deaths have been missed due to lack of testing, rather than added unnecessarily. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

This is probably the 1st time a toilet flush was heard during Supreme Court arguments

2:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Supreme Court arguments have made the case for soundproof walls.

The court has spent this week livestreaming its oral arguments for the first time, with both justices and attorneys gathering on a conference call amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And just like anyone newly working from home, there have been minor adjustment periods — Justice Sonia Sotomayor repeatedly forgot to unmute herself on the call, for one.

But one entirely unprecedented moment didn't occur until Wednesday, during arguments in the case of Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants. As Roman Martinez, the attorney for the political consultant group, was making his case, a toilet could very clearly be heard flushing in the background. Listen to the moment below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Kevin Spacey compares being fired over assault allegations to losing work in the coronavirus pandemic

1:38 p.m.
Kevin Spacey
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is taking it upon himself to assure the tens of millions of people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic that because of his firing amid sexual assault allegations, "I can relate."

Spacey, who was fired from his Hollywood jobs including House of Cards in 2017 after facing allegations of sexual abuse, spoke out during an online conference recently, video the Daily Mail resurfaced this week. Offering his "perspective on what it feels like to suddenly find yourself in a situation you could not possibly have prepared for or anticipated was coming," he compared his own situation to the one faced by those who have been laid off work during the crisis through no fault of their own.

"I don't often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience," Spacey said. "But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop."

Spacey went on to claim that the "emotional struggles" people are facing during the pandemic are "very much the same" as those that he faced, though he acknowledged, in a massive understatement, that his experience involved "very different reasons and circumstances." He also attempted to reassure the world that "this devastating time" actually presents an "opportunity" to "just stop and reflect on our lives."

Since facing allegations of sexual misconduct, Spacey had previously appeared in character as House of Cards' Frank Underwood in a series of bizarre Christmas-themed videos. Sexual assault charges against the actor in Massachusetts were dropped in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty. Brendan Morrow

