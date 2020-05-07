See More Speed Reads
Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts think Trump's 'Live and Let Die' coronavirus field trip was a little 'on the nose'

6:54 a.m.

Working from home is now so normal the Supreme Court is even doing it, including un-muted toilet flushing on work calls, Stephen Colbert laughed on Wednesday's Late Show. "Speaking of things going down the toilet: Our economy." At least 30 million Americans have lost their jobs, he noted. "Health experts say reopening the country too soon could have catastrophic results, but that's just a risk Trump is willing for you to take."

President Trump's "new 'Yeah people are gonna die but whatcha gonna do?' attitude also explains why, while he was touring the mask factory, his actual background music — and I promise you we did not make this up — was 'Live and Let Die.'" He suggested adding Peggy Lee and Cutting Crew to Trump's soundtrack.

"'Live and Let Die' playing while Trump tours a mask factory during a pandemic" might "end up as one of the enduring images of this crisis," Late Night's Seth Meyers marveled. "Wow, welcome to the resistance, Honeywell factory floor DJ? Doesn't get much more on the nose than that. What were the other songs on that playlist?" He suggested R.E.M.

Trump "did have a message of compassion for those who've lost someone to the virus," kind of, Jimmy Kimmel said. "'No one has taken it harder.' That's why he doesn't sleep at night! The reason you don't sleep at night is because you're up watching Fox News and rage-tweeting about Kellyanne Conway's husband! So Trump right now, he is so ready to sabotage the stay-at-home orders so he can start holding rallies and playing golf again, he can barely contain himself" — and "his loon squad at Fox News" is singing loudly from the same hymnal.

"Clearly, Trump was feeling invincible yesterday," though, because he "did something that he's usually too afraid to do: an interview with someone who doesn't work at Fox News," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. Trump explained to ABC News' David Muir "he spent three years not preparing for a pandemic because he was distracted by all the scandals he created," and "between his refusal to wear a mask, his weak excuses for not preparing for the pandemic, and his attempt to kill the task force, Trump's field trip yesterday didn't get great reviews," Noah said. "It turns out, yesterday could have gone even worse."

The Late Show also imagined Trump blowing up the factory. Watch below. Peter Weber

History Lesson
Deadly pandemics usually feature denial from leaders, often prioritizing money, historians say

3:49 a.m.

The COVID-19 "plague," as President Trump likes to call it, is caused by a new coronavirus. But viral pandemics and deadly plagues aren't new. And neither is initially pretending the disease won't affect your region, or prematurely declaring victory.

"A century ago, the Spanish flu epidemic's second wave was far deadlier than its first, in part because authorities allowed mass gatherings from Philadelphia to San Francisco," The Associated Press reports in an article about the "growing dread" health experts feel about "an all-but-certain second wave of deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down." In the U.S., the first wave hasn't yet crested.

"Almost every epidemic you can think of, the first reaction of any government is to say, 'No, no, it's not here. We haven't got it,'" British historian and pandemic researcher Richard Evans tells NPR. "Or 'it's only mild' or 'it's not going to have a big effect.'" In nearly every case, the government was dead wrong, Evans said. NPR looked at the example he laid out in his 1987 book about the 1892 cholera outbreak in Hamburg, Germany, which killed about 10,000 of the port city's 800,000 residents. NPR summarized some key points:

The German city-state was run by merchant families who put trade and economy above residents' welfare. ... Hamburg's leaders claimed cholera was spread by an invisible vapor no government could hope to prevent. But in August 1892, the excrement of a Russian migrant ill with cholera ended up in the Elbe River, which the city drew on for its municipal water. ...

Hamburg's government waited six days after discovering that people were dying from cholera to tell anyone. By then, thousands were ill. ... A year after the cholera outbreak, Hamburg's fed-up citizenry voted their incompetent businessmen leaders out of office. They replaced the merchants with leaders who belonged to the Social Democrats, a working-class party that prioritized science and health over profit. [NPR]

Merchants were also blamed in the Great Plague of Marseille, the last major outbreak of the bubonic plague in Western Europe

Luckily, science has come a long way in the past 130 years. Politics? Maybe not. Peter Weber

The Less you know...
The White House has reportedly buried detailed CDC guidance for reopening specific institutions

2:37 a.m.
CDC headquarters
Tami Chappell/AFP/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a 17-page report with detailed step-by-step guidance for local leaders, business owners, educators, clergy, and others to draw on when deciding how to lift coronavirus mitigation measures. The document, "Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework," was supposed to be released last Friday, The Associated Press reported late Wednesday, but agency scientists have now been informed it "would never see the light of day," one CDC official told AP.

The White House has kept an unusually tight grip on the federal flow of COVID-19 information from government scientists and public health officials, and a person close to the White House told AP top administration officials don't want the federal government to offer detailed advice for how different businesses, churches, schools, day care centers, and other public places should reopen, calling it a "slippery slope."

The 17-page document, circulated widely inside the CDC, was stripped down from an earlier 36-page document submitted April 10. President Trump's coronavirus task force instead released a vague set of guidelines on April 16, but the detailed recommendations were held back, as "many in the White House resisted, particularly when it came to restricting parishioners from singing in choirs or sharing hymnals and offering plates, and suggesting that restaurants use digital menus and avoid salad bars," The Washington Post reported.

Trump has made it clear that he wants states to take charge, and any blame, for reopening the economy, but he also wants business to resume quickly. "You can say that restaurants can open and you need to follow social distancing guidelines," Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, told AP. "But restaurants want to know, 'What does that look like?' States would like more guidance." They can still get it if they contact CDC scientists directly, officials say, but you won't find the information anywhere on the CDC website. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Couple spends what would have been their wedding day gathering donations for food bank

1:22 a.m.
Food donations.
iStock

They planned on walking down the aisle last weekend, but instead, Sara Pagano and Brian Fenley spent Saturday collecting donations from family and friends for a Long Island food bank.

The Babylon, New York, couple had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic, but still wanted to do something positive on what would have been the big day. They heard that the Island Harvest Food Bank was struggling to keep up with demand, and decided to hold the Future Fenley's Food Drive.  

On Saturday, with Pagano wearing a white dress and Fenley in a suit, they drove from house to house, safely picking up food items and monetary donations from their friends and family. They were able to raise $5,000 for Island Harvest, and dropped off all of their donations on Tuesday. "I couldn't have imagined having to cancel my wedding and having such a great day," Pagano told Newsday. "I'm overwhelmed by the love and generosity of the people I've chosen to surround myself with." Catherine Garcia

Return Punt
Brett Favre paying back $1.1 million tied to 'egregious' Mississippi welfare scandal

12:40 a.m.
Brett Favre
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Retired NFL star Brett Favre has started paying back $1.1 million in welfare money he received for speeches he did not show up to give, Mississippi state auditor Shad White said Wednesday. He applauded Favre's "good faith effort to make this right" and said he has seen "no records" that Favre knew welfare funds were the source of he money he was paid.

Favre, who lives in Mississippi, said on social media he "was unaware that the money being dispensed was paid for out of funds not intended for that purpose," he made "numerous ads" for the program that paid him, Families First, and he has "never received moneys for obligations I didn't meet." He also noted his charitable contributions for "underserved and underprivileged children" and said he "would certainly never do anything to take away from the children I have fought to help!"

"Families First" was a program used by two Mississippi nonprofits, Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) and Family Resource Center of North Mississippi (FRC), at the heart of a massive public corruption investigation at Mississippi's Department of Human Services. Former DHS director John Davis and MCEC head Nancy New are among six people indicted earlier this year in a embezzlement case involving $4 million in funds for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

White released a 104-page audit of DHS on Monday detailing $94 million in questionable welfare spending, most of it from TANF. The welfare money went to buy expensive cars, hire Davis' family members, and sponsor a college baseball tournament, among other expenditures, the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reports. The audit report "shows the most egregious misspending my staff have seen in their careers at the Office of the State Auditor," White said in a statement. "If there was a way to misspend money, it seems DHS leadership or their grantees thought of it and tried it." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
ICE reports 1st detainee death from COVID-19

12:08 a.m.
Otay Mesa Detention Center.
AP Photo/Elliot Spagat, File

On Wednesday, health officials reported the first COVID-19–related death of a U.S. immigration detainee.

The 57-year-old man had been at the Otay Mesa Detention Facility in Southern California, and was hospitalized in April. Eric McDonald, a medical director at San Diego County's public health department, said the man died Wednesday morning from complications of COVID-19.

The facility, operated by a contractor, has reported 132 coronavirus cases among detainees, NBC News reports. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 10 employees there have also been infected with the virus. Last month, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the Otay Mesa center, in an attempt to compel ICE to release detainees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Paola Luisi, co-director of the immigration advocacy group Families Belong Together, said President Trump's "immigration system took another life. You cannot cage a virus, and it is impossible to safely physically distance behind bars. We fear this tragic death will be the first." Catherine Garcia

appetite for destruction
Axl Rose and Steven Mnuchin got into a fight on Twitter

May 6, 2020

Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin got into a Twitter spat on Wednesday night. Seriously.

Without tagging Mnuchin, Rose tweeted, "It's official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he's officially an asshole." Mnuchin jumped into his replies, responding, "What have you done for the country lately?" His tweet included the American flag emoji.

This was actually Mnuchin's second attempt at a sick burn, as his original response included a Liberian flag instead. He deleted that tweet before Rose could share how he is making a difference in the African country.

Rose also didn't say what exactly prompted him to make his declaration, but it may have been triggered by the Guns N' Roses rendition of "Live and Let Die" blaring in the background during President Trump's Tuesday visit to a Phoenix mask manufacturing plant. Is this only the beginning of a feud between GNR and the Trump administration? Could we even handle Slash versus Wilbur Ross? Catherine Garcia

on the mend
Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

May 6, 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from a Baltimore hospital on Wednesday, and is "doing well and glad to be home," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

The 87-year-old was hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday, one day after she sought medical care for a gallbladder condition. She received non-surgical treatment for a gallstone, and is expected to return in the next few weeks for additional treatments, the Supreme Court said.

Ginsburg has received treatment for cancer four times, and last August underwent radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. She participated in Wednesday's oral arguments via telephone. Catherine Garcia

