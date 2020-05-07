Frontier to require passengers, employees receive temperature screenings before boarding

Starting June 1, Frontier Airlines will require all passengers and employees to have their temperatures checked before boarding flights.

Frontier is the first major U.S. carrier to implement this policy. The company said touchless thermometers will be used, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be able to board. If there is enough time before the flight is scheduled to leave, Frontier said people with high temperatures will be "given time to rest," and their temperature will be taken a second time; if a passenger still has a fever, their travel will be rebooked.

"The health and safety of everyone flying Frontier is paramount and temperature screenings add an additional layer of protection for everyone onboard," Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement Thursday.

Starting on Friday, all Frontier passengers must wear masks. The company had announced earlier this week it would start charging passengers extra fees in order to guarantee the middle seat next to them was empty, but dropped the plan after receiving backlash. Catherine Garcia