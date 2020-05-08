See More Speed Reads
There and back again
Andy Serkis embarks on 12-hour live 'Hobbitathon,' reading full Tolkien novel for charity

8:08 a.m.

As we all desperately search for ways to pass the time during quarantine, Andy Serkis has found a pretty good one.

The Lord of the Rings actor behind Gollum has begun a live stream on which he's reading the entirety of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit for charity amid the coronavirus crisis. The whole "Hobbitathon" is set to run a whopping 12 hours, and Serkis, who's seated next to a glorious Gollum statue the entire time, has just passed the three-hour mark.

Viewers can donate on a GoFundMe page that's raising money for Best Beginnings and NHS Charities Together, "two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need in the UK," Serkis said. More than £160,000 has already been raised with many, many hours left to go, and Serkis previously teased a "special surprise" should the original target of £100,000 be donated.

"I just thought, look, everyone is under such stressful conditions, being in isolation for so long," Serkis recently told BBC. "I wanted to find some way of alleviating, or taking people on an adventure, or doing something which could take them out of this insular world that we've been living in." Serkis noted, though, that the 12-hour marathon will certainly be a "physical challenge."

Join Serkis on his unexpected journey below. Brendan Morrow

jobs report
Trump reassures lost jobs will be back 'very soon.' Experts say it could take a decade.

9:20 a.m.

President Trump put on a cheery face on Friday as the country reeled from a historic job report that reflected the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the American economy. "I created, as president — we had the strongest economy in the history of the world, the strongest economy we've ever had, and we had to close it, which is artificial," Trump said during a wide-ranging interview with Fox & Friends. "Those jobs will all be back, and they'll be back very soon. And next year, we're going to have a phenomenal year."

Unemployment spiked to 14.7 percent in April, the highest since the Great Depression and triple what it was in February, with the numbers even higher for certain demographics. Government data revealed that Hispanic unemployment is 18.9 percent, or nearly one in five, while African American unemployment is 16.7 percent, CBS News reports. "It's fully expected, there's no surprise, everybody knows that," Trump told Fox in reaction to the staggering numbers. "Even the Democrats aren't blaming me for that."

Still, America's unemployment numbers are especially startling compared with Europe; Germany, for example, has seen unemployment rise from 5.1 percent to 5.8 percent over the same time period due to its robust subsidy programs, The Washington Post reports.

Trump's reassurances also run counter to analysis by experts, who say it could potentially take "much of the next decade" for the economy to recover. "We have to be utterly realistic about this because there is political fantasy out there and then there is economic reality," Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at consulting firm RSM, told Politico. "It is going to be years before we recover all of these lost jobs and as much as 25 percent of them aren't ever coming back." Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Unemployment rate reaches 14.7 percent, the worst since the Great Depression

9:08 a.m.
A sign alerts customers that a business is closed
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The unemployment rate amid the coronavirus crisis has officially reached the highest level since the Great Depression.

The Labor Department on Friday said that 20.5 million jobs were lost in April, and the unemployment rate climbed to 14.7 percent. This staggering report showed that a decade of job gains were wiped out in just one month, The Washington Post reports.

"This is the biggest and most acute shock that we've seen in post-war history," Bank of America economist Michelle Meyer told CNBC. During the Great Recession, the unemployment rate's peak was 10 percent, The New York Times reports.

The Labor Department report notes, however, that "if the workers who were recorded as employed but absent from work due to 'other reasons' ... had been classified as unemployed on temporary layoff, the overall unemployment rate would have been almost 5 percentage points higher than reported."

The Labor Department's March report showed the unemployment rate climbing to 4.4 percent from 3.5 percent in February. Weekly data released by the Labor Department previously showed that more than 33 million Americans have filed initial jobless claims over the course of seven weeks, a number that's equivalent to about 21 percent of the labor force, per CNN. The ADP National Employment Report also said earlier this week that 20.2 million private sector jobs were lost from March to April.

President Trump, who was live on Fox & Friends the moment the report was released, described the unemployment numbers as "fully expected" and "no surprise." Brendan Morrow

Blind Justice
CNN legal analysts say Barr dropping the Flynn case shows 'the fix was in.' Barr says winners write history.

8:23 a.m.

The Justice Department announced Thursday that it is dropping its criminal case against President Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn twice admitted in court he lied to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's U.S. ambassador, and then cooperated in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. It was an unusual move by the Justice Department, and CNN's legal and political analysts smelled a rat.

"Attorney General [William] Barr is already being accused of creating a special justice system just for President Trump's friends," and this will only feed that perception, CNN's Jake Tapper suggested. Political correspondent Sara Murray agreed, noting that the prosecutor in the case, Brandon Van Grack, withdrew right before the Justice Department submitted its filing, just like when Barr intervened to request a reduced sentence for Roger Stone.

National security correspondent Jim Sciutto laid out several reason why the substance of Flynn's admitted lie was a big deal, and chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was appalled. "It is one of the most incredible legal documents I have read, and certainly something that I never expected to see from the United States Department of Justice," Toobin said. "The idea that the Justice Department would invent an argument — an argument that the judge in this case has already rejected — and say that's a basis for dropping a case where a defendant admitted his guilt shows that this is a case where the fix was in."

Barr told CBS News' Cathrine Herridge on Thursday that dropping Flynn's case actually "sends the message that there is one standard of justice in this country." Herridge told Barr he would take flak for this, asking: "When history looks back on this decision, how do you think it will be written?" Barr laughed: "Well, history's written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history." Watch below. Peter Weber

Coronavirus polling
A new poll adds to the consistent message from America: 'It is too soon to reopen'

7:16 a.m.
Protesters in Virginia
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Despite some widely covered open-the-economy protests in various state capitals, return-to-work boosterism from President Trump, and moves by a growing number of governors to lift a growing number of coronavirus mitigation restrictions, the polling has been pretty consistent: "Most Americans believe it is too soon to reopen," Nathaniel Rakich noted at FiveThirtyEight Friday morning, rounding up recent polling. "Simply put, Americans think the stay-at-home orders are doing a lot more good than bad."

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday morning found the same thing. In the poll, conducted May 6-7, 64 percent of U.S. adults agreed that "opening the country now is not worth it because it will be more lives being lost," versus 34 percent who said it's "worth it because it will keep economic damage to a minimum." There was a sharp partisan divide: 92 percent of Democrats, 63 percent of independents, and 35 percent of Republicans said reopening isn't worth it.

The survey also found that 77 percent of respondents are concerned about becoming infected with the virus, down 5 percentage points from late April's results. Only 74 percent said they would probably get a "safe and effective coronavirus vaccine" while 25 percent said they were unlikely to get vaccinated. Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic held steady at 57 percent disapproval, 42 percent approval.

Ipsos surveyed 532 adults nationally, and the margin of sampling error in the poll is 4.9 percentage points. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel notice Trump loves mass testing, but only for himself

6:10 a.m.

President Trump's personal valet tested positive for the coronavirus, Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. "The president was reportedly pretty upset," and not just about the health scare. "This news is inconvenient for the president, because it gets in the way of Trump's core message that we've gotta open up the country as fast as we can," Colbert said, even as his White House hides CDC guidelines on to do it safely.

"I'm guessing killing voters in an election year is going to be awkward at best, but Trump has a plan for that," Colbert said. "He's gone from being a birther to a deather." And the man who will "sell Trump's message of 'I don't see dead people'" is campaign manager Brad Parscale, who compared Trump's campaign to the Death Star, he noted. "Okay, first of all, Brad, it's refreshingly honest of you to say you're the people in Star Wars that were designed after the Nazis. But, have you seen the movie?"

Jimmy Kimmel, like Colbert, recapped the Axl Rose-Steven Mnuchin feud, and he also noted Trump's "unsettling" valet news. "The White House says Trump took a test — he gets tested every day — and tested negative," Kimmel said. "But this president doesn't have time for the virus. He is very busy obstructing justice and redecorating his wall," at a cost of $500 million to $3 billion.

"The Trump administration understands the importance of testing to safely reopen the economy because they're testing themselves, they just don't care about testing you," Late Night's Seth Meyer said. "That's what this is all about. They just want to protect themselves while telling you that you need to be a 'warrior' and get back out there to get the economy going," but "if he wants to force working people back into the economy prematurely in the middle of a deadly pandemic, he should make sure everyone else can get tested, too."

It's not just testing Trump is tetchy about, Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, recapping Trump's awkward Oval Office visit with nurses on Wednesday. "Only Donald Trump would dismiss the concerns of a frontline nurse at a reception to celebrate National Nurses Day," he said. "And I really feel bad for that nurse. ... Someone should have told her you don't disagree with Trump until you leave the White House and have a book to sell." Watch below. Peter Weber

Watch this
Watch celebrities read real text messages from their moms for Jimmy Kimmel, Mother's Day

3:36 a.m.

Most moms "love to text — almost as much as they love to leave long voicemails," Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday's Kimmel Live. For for the past few months, "we've been asking our celebrity guests to read real text messages from the women who brought them into this world," in preparation for Mother's Day. Among those reading "mom texts" are Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Arnett, Don Lemon, Emily Blunt, and Renee Zellweger. Elle Fanning really threw her mother into the shallow end, but SNL comedian Aidy Bryant's text might just give you mom envy. Watch below. Peter Weber

Quotables
Watch Trump's new press secretary thrash him on Fox and CNN in 2015

3:11 a.m.

President Trump appointed Kayleigh McEnany to be his fourth press secretary last month. McEnany, previously Trump's campaign spokeswoman and before that a conservative cable news regular, was not always on Team Trump, as CNN discovered when digging through the cable news vaults for a highlight reel broadcast Thursday.

Trump "doesn't deserve" to be near the top of the GOP polls, McEnany told Fox Business in the summer of 2015. "Look, the GOP doesn't need to be turning away voters and isolating them, we need to be bringing them into the tent. Donald Trump is the last person who's going to do that." Trump's comments about Mexicans were "very inartful and very inappropriate," she told CNN. "I think the mainstream Republican does not want to send the illegal immigrant back to Mexico. ... That's not the American way, we're not going to ship people across the border. There has to be some path to citizenship." She even suggested Trump's comment was "racist."

McEnany certainly isn't the first Trump skeptic who has since publicly changed their mind — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), recent White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), for example, made scathing comments about Trump's unfitness for office during the 2016 campaign. But it is interesting to remember how far the Republican Party has shifted over the past four years.

By October 2015, McEnany had changed her tone and said calling Trump a sexist and a racist was helping him among people sick of political correctness. But her problem was never that he was too conservative, the clips suggest. "Hey, I don't want to claim this guy," she laughed on CNN in June 2015. "Donald Trump, if we're going to be honest, is a progressive. ... This is not a true Republican candidate, and the fact that he's being portrayed as such in media is troublesome and not accurate."

At least McEnany is consistent about blaming the media. Peter Weber

