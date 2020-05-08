See More Speed Reads
jobs report
1.4 million health-care workers lost their jobs due to the pandemic last month

9:47 a.m.
Hospital workers in Seattle.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Friday's job report is difficult enough to wrap your head around, with a record 20.5 million jobs lost in April. But perhaps once of the most surprising details is that health care was one of the hardest-hit industries due to the pandemic.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that some 1.4 million health-care jobs were eliminated in April, lead by losses of dentists, physicians, and "offices of other health care practitioners." Nearly 135,000 of the health care jobs lost in April were in hospitals, NPR reports.

The health care unemployment numbers reflect an increase from March, the first full month of the pandemic in the U.S., when just 42,000 healthcare jobs were lost. Additionally, health care spending in the United States dipped 18 percent in the first three months of the year as people have avoided emergency rooms, doctor offices, and elective surgeries and procedures.

"I was thinking maybe I would have to worry about when I was going to get a day off," Fae-Marie Donathan, a surgical ICU nurse at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who filed for unemployment last month, told NPR. "I was thinking totally the opposite, never ever suspecting that I would be sitting at home not getting any hours at work."

Leisure and hospitality were the hardest-hit industries, with 7.7 million jobs lost in April. Retail was also hard hit, with a loss of 2.1 million jobs, and manufacturing, with 1.3 million. Jeva Lange

Spike Lee will make you cry with his gorgeous tribute to an empty New York

10:23 a.m.

On Friday, director Spike Lee released a new short film called "New York, New York," which he described in an Instagram caption as being "a love letter" to the city's people. Shooting on Kodak Super 8 film, the Do the Right Thing filmmaker captures the city under quarantine, from its empty landmarks to its makeshift hospitals, flashing ambulances, and masked health care workers. The three-and-a-half minute video is set, appropriately, to Frank Sinatra's famous ode to the Big Apple, although the images give a whole new context to classic lines like, "I'll make a brand new start of it, in old New York."

Slate's film critic Dana Stevens called it perhaps the "best Spike Lee movie of the 21st century," and while that may be egregious Inside Man erasure, you can watch it below. Jeva Lange

Trump: 'I learned a lot from Richard Nixon'

9:58 a.m.

There are certainly lessons to be learned from former President Richard Nixon. These probably aren't the right ones.

President Trump called in to his favorite morning show Fox & Friends on Friday, discussing the recent dismissal of charges against his short-lived National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. After repeatedly insulting his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump abruptly pivoted to say "I learned a lot from Richard Nixon," namely "don't fire people."

"Of course, there was one difference" between himself and Nixon, Trump said before spelling out two differences. "Number one, he may have been guilty, and number two, he had tapes all over the place. I wasn't guilty, I did nothing wrong, and there are no tapes. But I wish there were tapes in my case," Trump continued.

Of course, Trump didn't necessarily absorb that lesson from Nixon, seeing as he fired not only Flynn and Sessions but ousted dozens of other top officials throughout his tenure. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump reassures lost jobs will be back 'very soon.' Experts say it could take a decade.

9:20 a.m.

President Trump put on a cheery face on Friday as the country reeled from a historic job report that reflected the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the American economy. "I created, as president — we had the strongest economy in the history of the world, the strongest economy we've ever had, and we had to close it, which is artificial," Trump said during a wide-ranging interview with Fox & Friends. "Those jobs will all be back, and they'll be back very soon. And next year, we're going to have a phenomenal year."

Unemployment spiked to 14.7 percent in April, the highest since the Great Depression and triple what it was in February, with the numbers even higher for certain demographics. Government data revealed that Hispanic unemployment is 18.9 percent, or nearly one in five, while African American unemployment is 16.7 percent, CBS News reports. "It's fully expected, there's no surprise, everybody knows that," Trump told Fox in reaction to the staggering numbers. "Even the Democrats aren't blaming me for that."

Still, America's unemployment numbers are especially startling compared with Europe; Germany, for example, has seen unemployment rise from 5.1 percent to 5.8 percent over the same time period due to its robust subsidy programs, The Washington Post reports.

Trump's reassurances also run counter to analysis by experts, who say it could potentially take "much of the next decade" for the economy to recover. "We have to be utterly realistic about this because there is political fantasy out there and then there is economic reality," Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at consulting firm RSM, told Politico. "It is going to be years before we recover all of these lost jobs and as much as 25 percent of them aren't ever coming back." Jeva Lange

Unemployment rate reaches 14.7 percent, the worst since the Great Depression

9:08 a.m.
A sign alerts customers that a business is closed
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The unemployment rate amid the coronavirus crisis has officially reached the highest level since the Great Depression.

The Labor Department on Friday said that 20.5 million jobs were lost in April, and the unemployment rate climbed to 14.7 percent. This staggering report showed that a decade of job gains were wiped out in just one month, The Washington Post reports.

"This is the biggest and most acute shock that we've seen in post-war history," Bank of America economist Michelle Meyer told CNBC. During the Great Recession, the unemployment rate's peak was 10 percent, The New York Times reports.

The Labor Department report notes, however, that "if the workers who were recorded as employed but absent from work due to 'other reasons' ... had been classified as unemployed on temporary layoff, the overall unemployment rate would have been almost 5 percentage points higher than reported."

The Labor Department's March report showed the unemployment rate climbing to 4.4 percent from 3.5 percent in February. Weekly data released by the Labor Department previously showed that more than 33 million Americans have filed initial jobless claims over the course of seven weeks, a number that's equivalent to about 21 percent of the labor force, per CNN. The ADP National Employment Report also said earlier this week that 20.2 million private sector jobs were lost from March to April.

President Trump, who was live on Fox & Friends the moment the report was released, described the unemployment numbers as "fully expected" and "no surprise." Brendan Morrow

CNN legal analysts say Barr dropping the Flynn case shows 'the fix was in.' Barr says winners write history.

8:23 a.m.

The Justice Department announced Thursday that it is dropping its criminal case against President Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn twice admitted in court he lied to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's U.S. ambassador, and then cooperated in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. It was an unusual move by the Justice Department, and CNN's legal and political analysts smelled a rat.

"Attorney General [William] Barr is already being accused of creating a special justice system just for President Trump's friends," and this will only feed that perception, CNN's Jake Tapper suggested. Political correspondent Sara Murray agreed, noting that the prosecutor in the case, Brandon Van Grack, withdrew right before the Justice Department submitted its filing, just like when Barr intervened to request a reduced sentence for Roger Stone.

National security correspondent Jim Sciutto laid out several reason why the substance of Flynn's admitted lie was a big deal, and chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was appalled. "It is one of the most incredible legal documents I have read, and certainly something that I never expected to see from the United States Department of Justice," Toobin said. "The idea that the Justice Department would invent an argument — an argument that the judge in this case has already rejected — and say that's a basis for dropping a case where a defendant admitted his guilt shows that this is a case where the fix was in."

Barr told CBS News' Cathrine Herridge on Thursday that dropping Flynn's case actually "sends the message that there is one standard of justice in this country." Herridge told Barr he would take flak for this, asking: "When history looks back on this decision, how do you think it will be written?" Barr laughed: "Well, history's written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history." Watch below. Peter Weber

Andy Serkis embarks on 12-hour live 'Hobbitathon,' reading full Tolkien novel for charity

8:08 a.m.

As we all desperately search for ways to pass the time during quarantine, Andy Serkis has found a pretty good one.

The Lord of the Rings actor behind Gollum has begun a live stream on which he's reading the entirety of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit for charity amid the coronavirus crisis. The whole "Hobbitathon" is set to run a whopping 12 hours, and Serkis, who's seated next to a glorious Gollum statue the entire time, has just passed the three-hour mark.

Viewers can donate on a GoFundMe page that's raising money for Best Beginnings and NHS Charities Together, "two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need in the UK," Serkis said. More than £160,000 has already been raised with many, many hours left to go, and Serkis previously teased a "special surprise" should the original target of £100,000 be donated.

"I just thought, look, everyone is under such stressful conditions, being in isolation for so long," Serkis recently told BBC. "I wanted to find some way of alleviating, or taking people on an adventure, or doing something which could take them out of this insular world that we've been living in." Serkis noted, though, that the 12-hour marathon will certainly be a "physical challenge."

Join Serkis on his unexpected journey below. Brendan Morrow

A new poll adds to the consistent message from America: 'It is too soon to reopen'

7:16 a.m.
Protesters in Virginia
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Despite some widely covered open-the-economy protests in various state capitals, return-to-work boosterism from President Trump, and moves by a growing number of governors to lift a growing number of coronavirus mitigation restrictions, the polling has been pretty consistent: "Most Americans believe it is too soon to reopen," Nathaniel Rakich noted at FiveThirtyEight Friday morning, rounding up recent polling. "Simply put, Americans think the stay-at-home orders are doing a lot more good than bad."

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday morning found the same thing. In the poll, conducted May 6-7, 64 percent of U.S. adults agreed that "opening the country now is not worth it because it will be more lives being lost," versus 34 percent who said it's "worth it because it will keep economic damage to a minimum." There was a sharp partisan divide: 92 percent of Democrats, 63 percent of independents, and 35 percent of Republicans said reopening isn't worth it.

The survey also found that 77 percent of respondents are concerned about becoming infected with the virus, down 5 percentage points from late April's results. Only 74 percent said they would probably get a "safe and effective coronavirus vaccine" while 25 percent said they were unlikely to get vaccinated. Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic held steady at 57 percent disapproval, 42 percent approval.

Ipsos surveyed 532 adults nationally, and the margin of sampling error in the poll is 4.9 percentage points. Peter Weber

