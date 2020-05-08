1.4 million health-care workers lost their jobs due to the pandemic last month

-
1.4 million health-care workers lost their jobs due to the pandemic last month9:47 a.m.
-
Spike Lee will make you cry with his gorgeous tribute to an empty New York10:23 a.m.
-
Trump: 'I learned a lot from Richard Nixon'9:58 a.m.
-
Trump reassures lost jobs will be back 'very soon.' Experts say it could take a decade.9:20 a.m.
-
Unemployment rate reaches 14.7 percent, the worst since the Great Depression9:08 a.m.
-
CNN legal analysts say Barr dropping the Flynn case shows 'the fix was in.' Barr says winners write history.8:23 a.m.
-
Andy Serkis embarks on 12-hour live 'Hobbitathon,' reading full Tolkien novel for charity8:08 a.m.
-
A new poll adds to the consistent message from America: 'It is too soon to reopen'7:16 a.m.
9:47 a.m.
10:23 a.m.
9:58 a.m.
9:20 a.m.
9:08 a.m.
CNN legal analysts say Barr dropping the Flynn case shows 'the fix was in.' Barr says winners write history.
8:23 a.m.
8:08 a.m.
7:16 a.m.