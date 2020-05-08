Pence's flight reportedly held up after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

After one of President Trump's personal valets tested positive for COVID-19, a staffer for Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly tested positive as well.

Pence's flight to Iowa on Friday was held up for about an hour after a member of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs reports. CNN has also confirmed the news, reporting that "the person who tested positive was not on the trip, but the concern was other people being in contact with the individual."

NEWS: Pence flight to Iowa delayed an hour after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus, I’m told. Some aides disembarked AF2. Wheels up now for Iowa. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 8, 2020

This comes after CNN reported on Thursday that a member of the U.S. Navy and a personal valet to Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The White House said Trump since tested negative. NBC News reports Trump was "lava level mad" at his staff after he found out about the valet testing positive, though Trump said he had "very little contact" with the person.

Trump and Pence are now being tested for COVID-19 every day, and the White House said Thursday that "every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president ... as well as any guests" are being tested daily as well. A staffer for Pence had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March. Brendan Morrow