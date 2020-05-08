A terrifying mechanical dog is now stalking a Singapore park to make sure people stay properly distant

-
A terrifying mechanical dog is now stalking a Singapore park to make sure people stay properly distant4:39 p.m.
Federal watchdog finds 'reasonable grounds to believe' vaccine doctor's ouster was retaliation, lawyers say4:37 p.m.
Trump says he couldn't have exposed WWII vets to COVID-19 because the wind was blowing the wrong way3:41 p.m.
Pence staffer who tested positive for coronavirus is Stephen Miller's wife3:33 p.m.
Trump might hold 2020 rallies at drive-in theaters2:41 p.m.
Trump concedes 'herd immunity' strategy would have resulted in more deaths2:37 p.m.
Queen guitarist Brian May hospitalized for rear-end injury related to some 'overenthusiastic gardening'2:17 p.m.
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confusingly says she once criticized Trump because she was 'watching CNN'1:49 p.m.
