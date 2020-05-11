Wuhan reports 1st cluster of coronavirus cases since lockdown ended

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began, has reported its first cluster of COVID-19 cases since ending its lockdown last month.
On Monday, Wuhan reported five new COVID-19 cases after on Sunday reporting its first confirmed case since early April, BBC News reports. The cases are from the same residential compound, officials said, and one of the cases confirmed on Monday was the wife of the man whose case was confirmed the day before. The cases, BBC notes, were previously asymptomatic, which China doesn't count as part of its official count even though the coronavirus can be spread by people without symptoms.
This comes after 11 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Shulan over the weekend, prompting the Chinese city to go into lockdown and be classified as high risk.
After 76 days, Wuhan in early April lifted its lockdown that was imposed in January, allowing travel out of or into the city for those who are healthy and have been designated as such with a green QR code on their phones. CNN notes that although the new cases in China are "a far cry from the figures at the beginning of the crisis ... the apparent ability of the virus to continue spreading undetected — especially in a city as intensely surveilled and restricted as Wuhan — will lead to concerns about the viability of reopening." Brendan Morrow
There's more than science standing between a coronavirus vaccine and the American people.
The U.S. Heath and Human Services Department has moved to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development, albeit separately from the rest of the world's efforts. But its eventual distribution will be hampered by an unprepared supply chain that has never had to deal with crisis of this scale before, Politico reports.
The U.S. is currently embarking on "Project Warp Speed" to produce a vaccine, rejecting a collaboration with the World Health Organization that could've let the U.S. access research from around the world. Taking shortcuts to speed up development is also problematic in its own right, with the U.S. government giving developers permission to skip certain animal and human trials and perhaps eventually allowing the vaccine's emergency use before it's fully reviewed, Politico notes.
After development comes the process of packaging and distributing the vaccine — and a whole host of other problems. Vaccines are packaged inside specialized glass vials, and the industry that produces that medical glass has been facing a sand shortage since before COVID-19 hit, Politico reports. Dr. Rick Bright, who was leading coronavirus vaccine development until his alleged ouster, says in his whistleblower complaint he warned of a shortage of borosilicate tubing that's needed to make vials, but his concerned were ignored.
The industries making stoppers and needles needed to contain vaccines are also ripe for shortages. Read more about the vaccine's looming supply chain problem at Politico.Kathryn Krawczyk
Most scientists agree the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one of the 27 branches that make up the National Institutes of Health, faced a difficult decision when it decided to end a coronavirus treatment study early and begin giving remdesivir to patients assigned to receive a placebo after finding that the antiviral drug reduced recovery time. The call has received a lot of support, especially because it was made during a pandemic, and NIAID, considering it a moral imperative, has no regrets, Stat News reports. But there are some holdouts.
Steven Nissen, a trialist and cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, and Peter Bach, the director of the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, don't think recovery time reduction should have been the deciding factor. Instead, they say, the study should have continued until the NIAID was able to collect more data on mortality — the survival rate for coronavirus patients enrolled in the trial wasn't statistically significant when the study ended. "The question is: Was there a route, or is there a route, to determine if the drug can prevent death?," said Nissen.
Without getting a clearer answer to that question, he said, the study is a "lost opportunity."
The NIAID's clinical director, H. Clifford Lane, has a counter argument. He wants to know how "many patients would we want to put at risk of dying" to finalize a more complete study. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell
Germany, which has taken steps to ease its lockdown measures, in recent days has seen its coronavirus reproduction rate increase.
Germany's Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday the COVID-19 reproduction rate in the country rose to 1.1, and on Sunday, it was 1.13, BBC News reports. This number indicates how many other people a person with COVID-19 infects. BBC notes the number had mostly stayed below 1 in Germany for the past three weeks, and last Thursday, it was 0.65, CNN reports.
This comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced new steps to loosen lockdown restrictions, including allowing all shops to reopen. Restrictions will need to put back into place locally in areas where there's a surge in cases.
"I think we can safely state that the very first phase of the pandemic is behind us," Merkel said. "But we need to be very much aware we are still in the early phases and we'll be in it for the long haul."
The Guardian reports that since the reproduction number "backdates known cases to their likely day of infection, around a week earlier," the rise wouldn't reflect the spread of COVID-19 immediately following the most recent steps, but it "could account for a new mood in the country following the first step of relaxation" in April.
Although the Robert Koch Institute said there's a "degree of uncertainty" in the numbers, CNN reports, it noted this rise in the reproduction rate "makes it necessary to observe the development very closely over the coming days." It also said it's unclear at this time "whether the decreasing trend in the number of incident cases observed over the past few weeks will continue or whether case numbers will again increase." Brendan Morrow
Many epidemiologists and their models predicted a wave of COVID-19 cases in Florida after some troubling early case numbers and Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) continued refusal to act to shut down the state. So far, the Sunshine State has avoided those dire scenarios. "Why didn't Florida see an explosion of cases?" the Tampa Bay Times asks. An analysis of cellphone tracking data "indicates that while Florida's politicians debated beach closings and stay-at-home orders, residents took matters into their own hands."
DeSantis ordered stay-at-home orders on April 1, effective two days later. But Floridians had already started curbing their activity two weeks earlier, in a five day period that included the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic, President Trump declaring a national emergency, the NBA suspending its season, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announcing they had contracted the new coronavirus, and the closure of Florida schools and Walt Disney World.
"People in the worst-hit counties were overwhelmingly staying home weeks before DeSantis' order went out — and even before the much-earlier orders issued by local governments," the Times reports. Public health experts had not expected this. "Whether it's because their schools closed or they were watching the news, they seemed to have started to act before they were explicitly told, 'Don't go out,'" Thomas Hladish, a University of Florida research scientist and disease modeler, told the Times. "That early action is almost certainly the biggest factor in why things weren't worse here."
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said Sunday he has asked the Justice Department to investigate how local officials handled the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man shot dead by two white men while he was jogging near Brunswick. "We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset," Carr said in a statement. "The family, the community, and the state of Georgia deserve answers."
Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, were arrested and charged with murder last week after a video emerged showing them chasing Arbery down and killing him. The man who leaked the video, Alan David Tucker, had reportedly consulted with the McMichaels before releasing it and told The New York Times he gave it to a radio station so show the gunmen weren't "two men with a Confederate flag in the back of a truck going down the road and shooting a jogger in the back."
Carr said he was asking the Justice Department to look into not just the killing but how the district attorneys handled the case. The Brunswick district attorney recused herself because Gregory McMichael had worked as an investigator in her office, and a second D.A. — whose son had worked with McMichael — also recused himself later after recommending no charges in the case. "I think had we not seen that video, I don't believe that they would be charged," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN on Sunday. "It's heartbreaking that it's 2020, and this was a lynching of an African-American man." Peter Weber
Jerry Stiller, the veteran comedian whose career had a second act when he was hired to plan Frank Costanza on Seinfeld in 1993, has died at age 92, his son, Ben Stiller, announced early Monday.
I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5
Stiller and his wife, Anne Meara, gained fame as a comedy duo in the 1950s, appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show 36 times, touring the night club circuit, boosting the sales of Blue Nun wine, and appearing in movies, TV shows, and stage productions together. Meara died in 2015. Stiller was not the first choice to play George Costanza's (Jason Alexander) father on Seinfeld, he told Esquire in 2005. The role was written as a bland husband to Estelle Harris' Estelle Costanza, but when that fell flat, the 70-year-old actor suggested punching it up. It worked, as these outtakes show, and Stiller created some of Seinfeld's most memorable scenes, winning an Emmy for the role in 1997.
Stiller went on to star as another overwrought father in King of Queens. Along with Ben Stiller, a comedy star in his own right, Stiller is survived by daughter Amy Stiller, who is also an actor. Peter Weber
"The USPS provides valuable services, from delivering mail and packages to brilliantly ruining TikTok videos," John Oliver demonstrated on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "The current pandemic is obviously making things very difficult for postal workers right now," and along with the 40 who have died of COVID-19 and the thousand more who have tested positive, "these workers are also having to grapple with another existential threat: The Postal Service may be about to go broke."
"Without financial help, the USPS may not make it past September without significant service interruptions, which is upsetting, especially during an election year, a census year, and a pandemic that has people housebound," Oliver said "At the worst possible time, this American institution is on the brink of collapse, so tonight we thought it might be worth asking why that is, and what can be done about it."
The USPS is supposed to be independent and financially self-sufficient, "and you might think that you know why the Postal Service is in such trouble — that the internet and email mean that people just don't use it as much — but that's not actually the main reason," Oliver said. The main reason is a 2006 law.
And "one of the biggest things standing in the way of the USPS getting the federal assistance it so badly needs right now" is President Trump's bizarre insistence on making the USPS quadruple delivery rates for Amazon, almost certainly because he hates Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post and he demonstrably "makes policy decision based on his never-ending game of Six Degrees of How Is This About Me," Oliver said. "Trump is absolutely convinced that the Postal Service's biggest problem is one of the few things that is not actually one of its problems. And that's not just annoying, it's really worrying, especially as just this week he replace the outgoing postmaster general with this guy, Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor."
The Postal Service is "a literal lifeline for many Americans," a crucial partner for small businesses, and an essential service for rural America, and Congress needs to give it "an infusion of funding as soon as possible," Oliver said. But Congress should also allow the USPS to expand its services, especially to postal banking. Oliver is also selling actual stamps if you want to help the USPS now. (There is NSFW language.) Watch below. Peter Weber