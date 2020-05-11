See More Speed Reads
different situations
Edit

Trump wants everyone to know the U.S. is testing more people than South Korea. Critics say that misses the point.

5:19 p.m.

President Trump and White House coronavirus testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir on Monday hammered home the point that the United States has surpassed South Korea — considered by many to be the gold standard when it comes to national coronavirus responses — in COVID-19 tests per capita. That did indeed happen last month, but analysts quickly pointed out that the statement misses the point.

Because South Korea acted so quickly and has a much clearer understanding of how widespread the epidemic is in the country, there wasn't a need to test as many people as the situation improved and fewer people became sick over time. The U.S., meanwhile, is still dealing with a lot of uncertainty about the scale of the outbreak and has subsequently put a lot of effort into ramping up its testing capacity. That's a good thing, of course, but it doesn't necessarily mean its program is more effective than those of other countries. It may even actually highlight the U.S.' initially slower, or at least less cohesive, response.

As is often the case, the numbers can help clarify. Tim O'Donnell

what was the point
Edit

Trump angrily shuts down questions about coronavirus testing at press conference on coronavirus testing

5:59 p.m.

President Trump may have forgotten why he called you all here today.

On Monday, Trump held a press conference specifically dedicated to coronavirus testing, telling gathered reporters the U.S. has "prevailed" over its testing shortages and saying anyone could get a test if they want one. But when those reporters noted that thousands of Americans still haven't been able to access tests, Trump angrily shut them down.

Trump spent Monday's conference repeatedly bragging about how the U.S. has conducted more COVID-19 tests than other countries. ABC News' Jordyn Phelps brought up how a lot of that testing seems to be happening within the White House, asking Trump if he thinks there's a "double standard where members of your own staff can get tested frequently, but ordinary Americans cannot." "We can't win," Trump responded, ranting about how the media would be criticizing him if he wasn't being tested and then telling Phelps "I understand you very well. Better than you understand yourself."

Later, CBS News' Weijia Jiang asked Trump why he was making testing out to be a "global competition." "Maybe that's a question you should ask China," Trump said. And when Jiang, who is Asian American, asked why he told her "specifically" to do so, it soon led Trump to walk away from the lectern without answering anyone else. Kathryn Krawczyk

please elaborate
Edit

Trump accused Obama of committing the 'biggest political crime in American history' — but can’t say what it was

5:56 p.m.

President Trump spent a good chunk of Mother's Day retweeting posts critical of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, and at one point accused him of committing "the biggest political crime in American history, by far."

During a Monday press conference, Trump was asked to elaborate on the accusation. He replied with a series of generalities, noting that "ObamaGate" had been going on for a long time before the White Transition. "Some terrible things happened," he said.

When pressed again, the president said the "crime is very obvious to everybody" — except for Washington Post readers — but he again failed to dive into specifics. For some clarity on Trump's allegations read more at Vox. Tim O'Donnell

Mission Accomplished?
Edit

Trump claims U.S. has 'prevailed' on coronavirus testing as death toll passes 80,000

5:47 p.m.

President Trump during a press briefing on Monday claimed the United States has "prevailed" on COVID-19 testing, even as experts say far more tests must be conducted daily.

Trump during a briefing on Monday afternoon said the U.S. is conducting about 300,000 coronavirus tests a day and promised that "it will go up substantially from that number." He also announced that $11 billion from the CARES Act is headed to states for testing.

"In every generation, through every challenge and hardship and danger, America has risen to the task," Trump said. "We have met the moment, and we have prevailed."

Asked later to clarify if he was suggesting that America has "prevailed" in the coronavirus pandemic even as the death toll on Monday passed 80,000, Trump said "you never prevail when you have" 80,000 deaths but then proceeded to claim the U.S. has, in fact, prevailed when it comes to testing.

"We've prevailed on testing, is what I'm referring to," Trump said. "We have prevailed. We have the best equipment anywhere in the world."

But experts have said the U.S. needs to ramp up its coronavirus testing much further, with Harvard's Global Health Institute saying the U.S. should be conducting more than 900,000 tests per day. Brendan Morrow

masks on
Edit

White House staffers directed to wear masks when not at their desks

4:06 p.m.
White House Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow talks to reporters on May 08, 2020 in Washington, DC
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House will now require staffers to wear masks after two recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo on Monday, White House officials were directed to wear masks when entering the West Wing and only not wear them when at their desks, ABC News reports. It also directs them to maintain social distancing.

"We are requiring everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask or facial covering," the memo says, per The Wall Street Journal. It also says that "unless you absolutely need to conduct in person business in the West Wing, we respectfully ask you to avoid unnecessary visits."

Last week, a personal valet to President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, and just one day later, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary tested positive as well. The spokesperson, Katie Miller, is also married to Stephen Miller, a White House senior adviser. The White House says Trump, Pence, and "every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president" are being tested for COVID-19 daily. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently announced he'd follow a "modified quarantine" plan, and two other coronavirus task force members are self-quarantining as well.

The New York Times previously reported that Trump "was spooked that his valet, who is among those who serve him food, had not been wearing a mask" and "he was annoyed to learn that Ms. Miller tested positive and has been growing irritated with people who get too close to him." CNN also reports that the White House "had not identified who Miller contracted the virus from as of Sunday, raising concerns inside the White House about how to contain the outbreak."

As for Trump himself, The Washington Post reports aides say that despite the new policy, he's still not likely to wear a mask in the White House. Brendan Morrow

Comfort food
Edit

Health food companies' share of global growth shrinks as consumers turn to comforting snacks

3:35 p.m.
Hershey bars.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Healthy snacks are out. Comfort food is in.

Amid the coronavirus shutdown, consumers are seeking the familiarity of products from major companies including Nestlé, Heinz, and Procter & Gamble, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Global food corporations are now "recording their strongest sales in years," compared to health-conscious snack brands that captured "35 percent of the year-over-year growth in the consumer industry" in January and February, but just 5 percent in March and April. Meanwhile, Hershey confectionery products gained "3 percentage of market share over the past month or so," writes the Journal.

As supermarkets scramble to keep shelves stocked with essentials, healthy snacks from smaller brands may be harder to find while large brands with their own factories can produce large quantities to meet demand. Health brands may look to online sales, but over 90 percent of food sales reportedly happen in brick-and-mortar stores.

It's unclear if the trend will remain or the sugar rush will fade into a sugar crash. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Taylor Watson

hot dogs apple pie and chevrolet
Edit

MLB owners sign off on plan to start season July 4th weekend

3:13 p.m.
Gauranteed Rate Field.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is another step closer to starting its 2020 season, but there are still several hurdles to jump before anything is etched in stone.

The league's owners approved Monday a proposal to kick the season off on Fourth of July weekend, with "Spring Training" re-starting in mid-June, The Associated Press reports. Games would be played at teams' home ball parks — unless the medical experts and the government advise a switch to Spring Training stadiums at some point — but without fans. The plan suggests an 82-game season, give or take, with teams playing only their division rivals and their geographic equivalent in the other league (that is, American League East teams will play National League East teams, and so forth). Other changes include a designated hitter in the National League and expanded rosters.

While the owners' approval might seem exciting for baseball fans, the proposal is still dependent on the players' union, which will likely resist any attempts from owners to trim their salaries due to a lack of gate revenue. Beyond money, the union will also likely want to ensure there is a practical coronavirus testing system in place that will protect them and their families. The virus, after all, could easily upend the plan, even if the owners and players strike an agreement. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

warning
Edit

Twitter is stepping up its efforts to limit coronavirus misinformation

2:52 p.m.
The logo for the Twitter social media network is projected onto a man on August 09, 2017 in London, England
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Twitter has rolled out a plan to slap labels and warnings on certain tweets in an effort against misleading claims about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The social media platform on Monday announced it will begin adding labels to tweets "containing potentially harmful, misleading information related to COVID-19," directing users toward information on the topic from trusted sources. Additionally, some tweets will receive a warning that will "inform people that the information in the tweet conflicts with public health experts' guidance before they view it," Twitter said, with this depending on "the propensity for harm and type of misleading information."

In an example shared by Twitter, a label warns that "some or all of the content shared in this tweet conflicts with guidance from public health experts regarding COVID-19," and users have to select "view" before they see the content in question.

For misleading information, if the propensity for harm is "moderate," it will receive a label, but if the propensity for harm is "severe," it will be removed, according to a chart Twitter shared. Disputed claims will either get a label or a warning depending on if the propensity for harm is moderate or severe. Twitter was previously taking down certain harmful posts about the coronavirus, such as the false claim that social distancing doesn't slow its spread, The Associated Press notes.

Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of site integrity, says "we are not fact-checking every piece of content on Twitter," but these labels will help "provide further context," NBC News reports. Twitter previously rolled out similar labels for synthetic and manipulated media. Just recently, a misleading viral video from Jimmy Kimmel's show falsely suggesting Vice President Mike Pence carried empty boxes of personal protective equipment into a nursing home received one of these "manipulated media" labels. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.