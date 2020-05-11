Number of COVID-19 cases rising in California's Orange County, but health official says no apparent link to beach crowds

-
Number of COVID-19 cases rising in California's Orange County, but health official says no apparent link to beach crowds9:40 p.m.
-
Trump visit to Pennsylvania factory put off after company decides it's too risky8:36 p.m.
-
Tesla restarts production in California, despite Alameda County's shelter-in-place order7:02 p.m.
-
Trump angrily shuts down questions about coronavirus testing at press conference on coronavirus testing5:59 p.m.
-
Trump accused Obama of committing the 'biggest political crime in American history' — but can't say what it was5:56 p.m.
-
Trump claims U.S. has 'prevailed' on coronavirus testing as death toll passes 80,0005:47 p.m.
-
Trump wants everyone to know the U.S. is testing more people than South Korea. Critics say that misses the point.5:19 p.m.
-
White House staffers directed to wear masks when not at their desks4:06 p.m.
9:40 p.m.