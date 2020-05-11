See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Number of COVID-19 cases rising in California's Orange County, but health official says no apparent link to beach crowds

9:40 p.m.
People at Huntington Beach on April 25.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Orange County, California, is seeing its weekly coronavirus case count rise, but health officials say this doesn't necessarily have anything to do with crowds of people who gathered at the county's beaches on April 25 and 26.

"As of now, that is not something we are pointing to as a cause of cases," Orange County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick told the Los Angeles Times. After seeing images and video showing throngs of people at Huntington Beach not social distancing, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) moved to temporarily close Orange County's beaches. There have also been two protests in Huntington Beach against the state's stay-at-home measures, with most participants standing next to each other without masks.

Orange County confirmed 441 new COVID-19 cases between April 20 and 26, with the number jumping to 664 the next week and 787 the week after that. Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at UC San Francisco, told the Times further study is needed to determine whether the beaches contributed to the increase in cases, but "just us looking at it, there was a big jump in Orange County that was temporally consistent with possible transmission from that crowd event."

Quick said more tests have been conducted daily since April 28, and "as we loosen up any amount of the stay-at-home order or put more people to work, we do expect to see an increase in cases. So that would be something that would be expected." The Orange County Health Care Agency reported that as of Monday, there are 3,557 coronavirus cases in the county, with the death toll at 76. Catherine Garcia

stay home
Edit

Trump visit to Pennsylvania factory put off after company decides it's too risky

8:36 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

With President Trump wanting to get out of Washington, D.C., and show off his leadership skills, White House staffers thought it would be smart to have Trump visit a Pennsylvania plant that produced personal protective equipment, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post, but the plan fizzled after factory officials decided it was just too risky to hold the event.

The Braskem factory in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, made headlines when employees remained inside the building for 28 days, making medical gear without worrying about the items becoming contaminated by coronavirus. During discussions between factory officials and the White House advance team, Braskem conveyed its concern that a Trump visit would jeopardize the safety of workers and the plant's ability to make a special fabric needed for its medical gear. They worried there wasn't enough room to social distance, and wouldn't have let workers attend the event anyway, the Post reports.

The White House, which wanted the event to be held last Friday, suggested holding something outside instead, but the factory finally said there was too much of a risk and asked to have the visit rescheduled for after the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Braskem CEO Mark Nikolich said the company was "deeply honored by the White House's acknowledgment of our production resiliency teams. However, after many discussions, the parties agreed due to the nature of petrochemical operations and the safety of our team members and visitors a visit wasn't feasible."

Last Tuesday, Trump went to a Honeywell facility in Phoenix that made masks, while not wearing a face covering himself. On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence trekked to a Virginia nursing home to deliver personal protective equipment, joined by Katie Miller, his press secretary. Neither one wore a mask, and on Friday, Miller tested positive for coronavirus. That didn't prevent Pence from flying to Iowa, where he interacted with Gov. Kim Reynolds (R). Catherine Garcia

coronavirus
Edit

Tesla restarts production in California, despite Alameda County's shelter-in-place order

7:02 p.m.
The Tesla factory in Fremont, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Tesla began producing cars again at its plant in Fremont, California, despite Alameda County's shelter-in-place orders put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Verge reports.

Two Tesla employees told The Verge that some workers were called in, and they have finished about 200 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles. The facility closed on March 23, just a few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that there would "probably" be "close to zero new cases" of COVID-19 in the United States by the end of April. There are more than 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, with the death toll reaching 80,297, data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center shows.

On Saturday, Musk threatened to move the company's operations to another state after Alameda County health officials warned Tesla about reopening amid the pandemic. Tesla then sued the county, seeking an injunction over the stay-at-home order. Scott Haggerty, an Alameda County supervisor, told The New York Times health officials had been working with Tesla and they were close to reaching an agreement to reopen the facility on May 18.

On Monday afternoon, Musk tweeted, "Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me." One factory employee told The Verge they refused to go to work, because they are crammed next to others in close quarters. "We get lured in by the 'Tesla dream' of saving the planet only to get treated so poorly that even though I love my job, I'm not willing to risk my health for him," they said. Catherine Garcia

what was the point
Edit

Trump angrily shuts down questions about coronavirus testing at press conference on coronavirus testing

5:59 p.m.

President Trump may have forgotten why he called you all here today.

On Monday, Trump held a press conference specifically dedicated to coronavirus testing, telling gathered reporters the U.S. has "prevailed" over its testing shortages and saying anyone could get a test if they want one. But when those reporters noted that thousands of Americans still haven't been able to access tests, Trump angrily shut them down.

Trump spent Monday's conference repeatedly bragging about how the U.S. has conducted more COVID-19 tests than other countries. ABC News' Jordyn Phelps brought up how a lot of that testing seems to be happening within the White House, asking Trump if he thinks there's a "double standard where members of your own staff can get tested frequently, but ordinary Americans cannot." "We can't win," Trump responded, ranting about how the media would be criticizing him if he wasn't being tested and then telling Phelps "I understand you very well. Better than you understand yourself."

Later, CBS News' Weijia Jiang asked Trump why he was making testing out to be a "global competition." "Maybe that's a question you should ask China," Trump said. And when Jiang, who is Asian American, asked why he told her "specifically" to do so, it soon led Trump to walk away from the lectern without answering anyone else. Kathryn Krawczyk

please elaborate
Edit

Trump accused Obama of committing the 'biggest political crime in American history' — but can't say what it was

5:56 p.m.

President Trump spent a good chunk of Mother's Day retweeting posts critical of former President Barack Obama, and at one point accused him of committing "the biggest political crime in American history, by far."

During a Monday press conference, Trump was asked to elaborate on the accusation. He replied with a series of vague claims, noting that "ObamaGate" had been going on for a long time before the White House transition. "Some terrible things happened," he said.

When pressed again to say what crime he accused Obama of committing, the president said the "crime is very obvious to everybody" — except for Washington Post readers — but he again failed to dive into specifics. For some clarity on Trump's allegations read more at Vox. Tim O'Donnell

Mission Accomplished?
Edit

Trump claims U.S. has 'prevailed' on coronavirus testing as death toll passes 80,000

5:47 p.m.

President Trump during a press briefing on Monday claimed the United States has "prevailed" on COVID-19 testing, even as experts say far more tests must be conducted daily.

Trump during a briefing on Monday afternoon said the U.S. is conducting about 300,000 coronavirus tests a day and promised that "it will go up substantially from that number." He also announced that $11 billion from the CARES Act is headed to states for testing.

"In every generation, through every challenge and hardship and danger, America has risen to the task," Trump said. "We have met the moment, and we have prevailed."

Asked later to clarify if he was suggesting that America has "prevailed" in the coronavirus pandemic even as the death toll on Monday passed 80,000, Trump said "you never prevail when you have" 80,000 deaths but then proceeded to claim the U.S. has, in fact, prevailed when it comes to testing.

"We've prevailed on testing, is what I'm referring to," Trump said. "We have prevailed. We have the best equipment anywhere in the world."

But experts have said the U.S. needs to ramp up its coronavirus testing much further, with Harvard's Global Health Institute saying the U.S. should be conducting more than 900,000 tests per day. Brendan Morrow

different situations
Edit

Trump wants everyone to know the U.S. is testing more people than South Korea. Critics say that misses the point.

5:19 p.m.

President Trump and White House coronavirus testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir on Monday hammered home the point that the United States has surpassed South Korea — considered by many to be the gold standard when it comes to national coronavirus responses — in COVID-19 tests per capita. That did indeed happen last month, but analysts quickly pointed out that the statement misses the point.

Because South Korea acted so quickly and has a much clearer understanding of how widespread the epidemic is in the country, there wasn't a need to test as many people as the situation improved and fewer people became sick over time. The U.S., meanwhile, is still dealing with a lot of uncertainty about the scale of the outbreak and has subsequently put a lot of effort into ramping up its testing capacity. That's a good thing, of course, but it doesn't necessarily mean its program is more effective than those of other countries. It may even actually highlight the U.S.' initially slower, or at least less cohesive, response.

As is often the case, the numbers can help clarify. Tim O'Donnell

masks on
Edit

White House staffers directed to wear masks when not at their desks

4:06 p.m.
White House Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow talks to reporters on May 08, 2020 in Washington, DC
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House will now require staffers to wear masks after two recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo on Monday, White House officials were directed to wear masks when entering the West Wing and only not wear them when at their desks, ABC News reports. It also directs them to maintain social distancing.

"We are requiring everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask or facial covering," the memo says, per The Wall Street Journal. It also says that "unless you absolutely need to conduct in person business in the West Wing, we respectfully ask you to avoid unnecessary visits."

Last week, a personal valet to President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, and just one day later, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary tested positive as well. The spokesperson, Katie Miller, is also married to Stephen Miller, a White House senior adviser. The White House says Trump, Pence, and "every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president" are being tested for COVID-19 daily. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently announced he'd follow a "modified quarantine" plan, and two other coronavirus task force members are self-quarantining as well.

The New York Times previously reported that Trump "was spooked that his valet, who is among those who serve him food, had not been wearing a mask" and "he was annoyed to learn that Ms. Miller tested positive and has been growing irritated with people who get too close to him." CNN also reports that the White House "had not identified who Miller contracted the virus from as of Sunday, raising concerns inside the White House about how to contain the outbreak."

As for Trump himself, The Washington Post reports aides say that despite the new policy, he's still not likely to wear a mask in the White House. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.