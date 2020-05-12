New Reuters/Ipsos poll: 56 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump's performance in office

-
New Reuters/Ipsos poll: 56 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump's performance in office10:10 p.m.
New Utah law effectively decriminalizes bigamy10:53 p.m.
Judge puts DOJ move to dismiss Flynn's guilty plea on hold9:03 p.m.
Indian PM Narendra Modi announces $260 billion coronavirus rescue package7:53 p.m.
Lebanon reinstating national stay-at-home order after spike in coronavirus infections7:03 p.m.
Progressives may block Democrats' coronavirus bill after it leaves out payroll funding for small businesses5:39 p.m.
Facebook reaches 'landmark' settlement with moderators who may have developed PTSD on the job4:56 p.m.
The world's last Blockbuster Video gets creative to survive pandemic4:07 p.m.
