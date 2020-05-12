New Reuters/Ipsos poll: 56 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump's performance in office

As President Trump grapples with leading the country through the coronavirus pandemic, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday afternoon showed that 41 percent of Americans approve of his performance in office, down four points from a similar poll conducted last month, while 56 percent disapprove, up five points.

The poll of U.S. adults was conducted online Monday and Tuesday. It also found that 46 percent of registered voters said they would support former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in the November election, with 38 percent saying they would vote for Trump. In Reuters/Ipsos polling last week, Biden led Trump by two points.

The poll was conducted in English across the United States, with 1,112 adults responding; 973 said they were registered voters. It had a credibility interval of plus or minus four percentage points. Catherine Garcia