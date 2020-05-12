See More Speed Reads
New Reuters/Ipsos poll: 56 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump's performance in office

10:10 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As President Trump grapples with leading the country through the coronavirus pandemic, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday afternoon showed that 41 percent of Americans approve of his performance in office, down four points from a similar poll conducted last month, while 56 percent disapprove, up five points.

The poll of U.S. adults was conducted online Monday and Tuesday. It also found that 46 percent of registered voters said they would support former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in the November election, with 38 percent saying they would vote for Trump. In Reuters/Ipsos polling last week, Biden led Trump by two points.

The poll was conducted in English across the United States, with 1,112 adults responding; 973 said they were registered voters. It had a credibility interval of plus or minus four percentage points. Catherine Garcia

Utah law
New Utah law effectively decriminalizes bigamy

10:53 p.m.
Polygamist Kody Brown.
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

Bigamy is no longer a felony in Utah, with a new law that took effect on Tuesday making it an infraction instead.

When bigamy was a third-degree felony in Utah, a person found guilty could face up to five years in jail and a fine of $5,000. There are several religious groups in the state that practice polygamy, but Utah's attorney general's office only prosecutes people when multiple crimes are committed.

Supporters of the new law said it keeps polygamists from going underground over fears of being prosecuted, and will make it easier for a potential abuse victim to come forward. Groups that oppose polygamy argue that this law is a step toward legalizing the practice. The Sound Choices Coalition, an anti-polygamy organization, said in a statement that the new law is "abhorrent" as religious polygamy is "responsible for many serious human rights violations," with most women "treated as property, forced to work without pay, traded as daughters, [and] coerced into having unwanted sex and into giving birth to numerous children they cannot care for." Catherine Garcia

Not So Fast
Judge puts DOJ move to dismiss Flynn's guilty plea on hold

9:03 p.m.
Michael Flynn.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday said that before he decides whether to dismiss charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, he will let third parties submit filings in the case.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI. He now has a new legal team and claims he was pressured into entering the plea. Last week, the Department of Justice moved to drop Flynn's case, citing "newly discovered and disclosed information."

Sullivan said the third party briefings will give the court more information on the case and could help shape his decision, and he expects them to come from "individuals and organizations."

The Department of Justice's move outraged former employees, with nearly 2,000 signing a letter earlier this week calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the case, saying he "once again assaulted the rule of law." Catherine Garcia

happening in India
Indian PM Narendra Modi announces $260 billion coronavirus rescue package

7:53 p.m.
Narendra Modi delivers his address to India.
Diptendu Dutta/AFP via Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a $260 billion coronavirus rescue package for the country.

He didn't share many details during his televised address, but did say the package would help everyone from migrant laborers to farmers. Modi also called on people to purchase items made in India and open their own manufacturing facilities, saying, "Be vocal about local. Who can stop us from becoming a self-reliant India?"

Arvind Subramanian, a former economic adviser to the Indian government, told The New York Times the package was larger than expected, but still "overdue as the economic impact on India is going to be quite severe." India doesn't have any other options, Subramanian said, because "the counterfactual will be much more hardship and a greater hit to the economy."

The country, home to 1.3 billion people, went on lockdown in late March, with the strict order shutting down everything from parks to airports. Millions of poor laborers are now unemployed and leaving cities to live with their families in rural areas, as some sectors of the economy, including agriculture, are slowly reopening. There are 70,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in India, with 2,300 deaths. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Lebanon reinstating national stay-at-home order after spike in coronavirus infections

7:03 p.m.
People out in Beirut, Lebanon, earlier this month.
Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images

Due to a spike in the number of reported coronavirus cases, Lebanon is reimposing a national stay-at-home order for four days, beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The government announced the order on Tuesday afternoon. Information Minister Manal Abdel-Samad said during this temporary shutdown, the government will conduct more coronavirus testing and ramp up contact tracing. Residents have been told to steer clear of gatherings and only go out in the case of an emergency.

Lebanon is home to five million people, and has 870 confirmed coronavirus cases, with the death toll at 26. Earlier in the pandemic, the country enacted a national shutdown that saw most residents staying at home, but late last month, beauty salons, some restaurants, and a small number of other businesses were able to start reopening. For a few days, the number of new cases didn't get higher than the single digits, but the infection rate jumped to 36 on Saturday.

About 11,300 Lebanese nationals are set to return to the country via Middle East Airlines, and health officials said on one recent flight, there were 25 infected passengers on board, NPR reports. On Tuesday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said repatriated citizens must remain in self-quarantine and "abide by what is asked of them in order to avoid legal action." Catherine Garcia

rejected
Progressives may block Democrats' coronavirus bill after it leaves out payroll funding for small businesses

5:39 p.m.

House Democrats released a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Tuesday, which includes a combined $875 billion for state and local governments. But one progressive priority didn't make it into the bill's 1,815 pages, and members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus say they'll disrupt a scheduled Friday vote on the bill to try to make sure it does.

Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), as well as 58 other Democrats, had pushed for the HEROES Act to include what they called a "Paycheck Guarantee" program. It would've extended $600 billion in funding to small businesses over the next six months to help cover their payroll costs. But Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) turned it down, saying it was too expensive. The HEROES Act will extend an already implemented tax credit to businesses, at an additional cost of $200 billion to the government.

Jayapal and Pocan responded to Tuesday's HEROES Act rollout by saying Friday was too soon for a vote. "We must have more time to determine what is in and what is not in this legislation," they said in a letter to House Democratic leadership. They'd like the vote to pushed off until next week, after a "full caucus meeting and conversation ... to ensure that it truly reflects the priorities and the work of the entire caucus." Kathryn Krawczyk

groundbreaking
Facebook reaches 'landmark' settlement with moderators who may have developed PTSD on the job

4:56 p.m.

Facebook reached a "landmark" settlement last week that will pay $52 million to current and former moderators who may have developed mental health issues on the job between 2015 and now, The Verge reports.

Last year, The Verge detailed the harrowing tasks required of the contract moderators hired by several large consulting, who worked on low salaries while trying to make sure content posted on the social media site met its ever-changing policies. This often meant the moderators were subjected to disturbing videos and images that took their toll.

Each of the 11,250 moderators covered in the settlement will receive a minimum of $1,000 and will be eligible for additional compensation if they're diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or related conditions. The compensation could max out at $50,000.

The company is also implementing changes on the ground. Moderators will soon be equipped with new tolls that will allow to mute audio or change footage to black and white. Those who have to view graphic content will have access to weekly, one-on-one sessions with licensed mental health professionals, and employees facing mental health crises will get access to a licensed counselor within 24 hours. There will also be a greater push to inform moderators how to report violations of Facebook's workplace standards by the vendors employing them. Read more at The Verge. Tim O'Donnell

nostalgia
The world's last Blockbuster Video gets creative to survive pandemic

4:07 p.m.
Blockbuster.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The people of Bend, Oregon have one quarantine entertainment option that no one else does: an open Blockbuster Video store — the world's only.

The 20-year-old store became the only store over a year ago, reports Vice News, and it's managed to keep afloat during the global pandemic. None of the store's dozen-plus employees were laid off, and they continued to receive paychecks through the multiple closings and re-openings that occurred while they figured out best safety practices for employees and customers.

For the first time ever, they turned to curbside service. Customers can call Blockbuster to request and pay for a film, and show up at the store to receive a sanitized DVD in a Ziplock bag. "We have a lot of free time and a lot of great recs (for callers)," the store noted on Instagram.

The inside of the store is open to 10 customers at a time, with several safety measures in place. General Manager Sandi Harding said one customer noted she was grateful to browse, as she "couldn't flip through Netflix one more time."

Harding herself purchases new releases from stores like Walmart and Target, since the store's DVD distributor went out of business. During the early days of the pandemic, people were renting Outbreak and Contagion, she told Vice, but now they've turned to classics like Somewhere in Time and the Indiana Jones series.

She isn't sure if the model is sustainable, but then again, they outlasted every other Blockbuster on the planet. "We don't go down without a fight," she said. Read more at Vice News. Taylor Watson

