'really troubling'
New York City on 'high alert' after 100 cases of COVID-19 linked inflammatory disease in children

11:16 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio
Bryan Thomas/Getty Images

New York City is on "high alert" after reporting 100 cases of a rare inflammatory disease apparently tied to COVID-19 in children.

New York recently began reporting rising cases of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, an illness that officials say is similar to toxic shock or Kawasaki disease, with symptoms including a fever and abdominal pain and which "appears to be linked to an immune response to COVID-19," The New York Times reports.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in a press briefing on Thursday said "we are now on high alert in addressing" the syndrome after the number of confirmed cases of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome in the city has reached 100. Among those cases, 55 children have tested positive for COVID-19 or the antibodies, De Blasio said, and one child has died. Two other children have also died from the illness in New York State, according to the Times. De Blasio had reported 82 cases of the syndrome in the city on Wednesday.

These developments continue to be "really troubling" after it was previously thought that "children seemed to have very little effect from this disease," De Blasio said. He urged parents to "call your doctor immediately" if a child has a persistent fever, a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, and "especially" a combination of these symptoms. Brendan Morrow

stemming the bleeding
Delta is retiring its newly-retrofitted Boeing 777 fleet to help 'stem the bleeding' during the coronavirus crisis

10:32 a.m.

Delta is retiring its full Boeing 777 fleet, describing this as a necessary move to help "stem the bleeding" caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The company announced Thursday that as it faces an "unprecedented" drop in travel demand during the pandemic, it has made the "difficult" decision to retire this 18-aircraft fleet permanently by the end of 2020.

"Retiring a fleet as iconic as the 777 is not an easy decision," CEO Ed Bastian said. "...However, parking this fleet will provide significant cost savings over the next several years. Delta is currently burning about $50 million every day, and steps like this help us stem the bleeding, in an effort to safeguard Delta jobs and our future."

Bastian said Delta's more fuel-efficient and cost-effective A330s and A350-900s will be used for long-haul flying when "international demand resumes." The announcement comes just a few months after, as The Points Guy's Emily McNutt noted, Delta completed retrofitting its 777 fleet.

But the move signaled, CNBC noted, that Delta "doesn't expect a quick return of long-haul international travel." Earlier this week, the CEO of Boeing predicted that amid the "grave" threat airlines face while travel plummets during the crisis, one major carrier is likely to go out of business, and traffic levels likely won't return to the point they were at in 2019 for about "three full years."

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Thursday that Delta in a memo says it expects to have 7,000 more pilots than it needs by this fall, a number John Laughter, senior vice president of flight operations, acknowledged is "alarming." Brendan Morrow

strategy fail
Biden campaign doesn't consider Latinos 'part of their path to victory,' political operatives say

10:30 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign has received some scathing reviews from Latino political experts.

Biden's primary campaign had a distant, if not "tense," relationship with Latino voters as he not only neglected to reach out to them but never quite rectified "his connection to the Obama administration's aggressive deportation policy," Politico reports. Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee "in spite of, not because of" his Latino outreach, Politico writes, but more than 20 Latino political operatives say his luck may not hold in the general election.

Around 32 million Latinos are expected to be eligible to vote in the U.S. this fall, making them the largest nonwhite voting bloc in the country. Their votes are especially valuable to Biden in potentially flipable states such as Arizona and Texas. But the Biden team doesn't seem to be acknowledging this fact. "I do not think that the Biden campaign thinks that Latinos are part of their path to victory," Jess Morales Rocketto, the former digital organizing director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, told Politico.

To be fair, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it all but impossible for the Biden campaign to reach Latino voters through in-person canvassing, and the campaign's dwindling cash supply hasn't helped it execute digital efforts. Yet Biden hasn't even talked to, much less gotten an endorsement from, Julián Castro, the only prominent Hispanic candidate in the 2020 race, nor has it appeared to even ask for help from Latino lawmakers and strategists.

"Right now I can't tell what their strategy is with the Latino community. I just don't see it," an anonymous Latino lawmaker told Politico. "They have a lot of people out there willing to help, but they're not engaging" those potential recruits. Read more about Biden's fraught Latino outreach at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Risky Business
Texas bar owners, noting the success of scofflaw hair stylists, consider opening illegally

9:25 a.m.

A hair salon owner in Dallas, Shelley Luther, was arrested last week after rebuffing multiple warnings to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) coronavirus mitigation orders. This earned her hero status among some conservatives, an appearance on Fox News, and an about-face from Abbott, who allowed beauty salons to open more than a week ahead of schedule. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) flew up from Houston for a cut on opening day.

Bar owners, still shut down and losing money, noticed her success, and they "are seriously contemplating opening up illegally to get the governor's attention," The Texas Tribune reports.

"This one lady did it, and she got a lot of attention, and now all the salons are open," Emil Bragdon, who owns several bars, told the Tribune. "Is that something we have to do? Because if we have to do that, we'll do it." Some have already tried.

Philip Archibald, a 29-year-old online fitness trainer from the Dallas area who now volunteers his time and military-style arsenal for illicit reopenings of bars, tattoo parlors, and other businesses — including Luther's salon — recently "helped organize a protest outside an illegally reopened bar in the West Texas city of Odessa," The New York Times reports. "That one ended with the authorities rolling up in an armored vehicle and arresting several of Mr. Archibald's armed friends, along with the bar owner."

Abbott noted May 5 that by its "very nature," a bar "brings people close together" in "the type of setting that promotes the transmission of infectious diseases." On Tuesday, he suggested he might allow them to reopen if they can reduce capacity and make sure patrons socially distance. In South Korea, one or two bar patrons infected at least 102 people on the night of May 1, sparking a cluster of COVID-19 cases Seoul is still grappling to contain.

Jennifer Bonilla, a bartender in Richardson, Texas, told the Tribune Abbott's being unfair. "You're definitely sitting closer to a stylist at a salon than you are with other people at the bar." Added Bragdon: "He let restaurants open way earlier. And it's just not fair, man." Peter Weber

the coroanvirus crisis
Another 3 million Americans file jobless claims, bringing 8-week total past 36 million

9:15 a.m.
A sign at a gas station alerts customers that a business in Queens is closed on April 03, 2020
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The number of Americans who have filed initial unemployment claims during the coronavirus crisis has now reached more than 36 million.

The Labor Department on Thursday said another 2.98 million Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, which brings the eight-week total to about 36.5 million. Thursday's number was worse than the 2.7 million economists were expecting, CNBC reports.

The 2.98 million claims represents a decline from the previous week's 3.17 million, but it's still significantly higher than the record for weekly unemployment filings prior to the coronavirus pandemic: 695,000 in October 1982. The peak for weekly jobless claims during the Great Recession was 665,000.

The April jobs report released last week showed the unemployment rate soared to 14.7 percent, the worst since the Great Depression, with 20.5 million jobs lost. On Wednesday, economists from Goldman Sachs forecasted the unemployment rate will peak at 25 percent and take several years to return to its pre-coronavirus level. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also revealed Wednesday a Fed survey shows that among Americans who were working in February, almost 40 percent in households making less than $40,000 a year lost a job in March. Brendan Morrow

heartbreaking
Melissa Etheridge's son dies at 21 after struggle with opioid addiction

8:10 a.m.

Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypher, has died after struggling with opioid addiction, she announced this week.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," Etheridge said in a statement on Twitter. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken."

Beckett Cypher was Etheridge's son with Julie Cypher, her ex-partner, and David Crosby was the sperm donor. Crosby is the biological father of Cypher and Etheridge's daughter, Bailey Jean, as well, CBS notes.

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now," Etheridge wrote.

Although one of the at-home concerts Etheridge has performed in recent weeks was canceled on Wednesday, she closed her heartbreaking statement by promising fans, "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus research
Italian doctors report 30-fold increase in rare inflammatory disease in children, link it to coronavirus

7:51 a.m.
Everything will be okay in Bergamo
Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Dozens of children have been diagnosed with a rare inflammatory disease, similar to Kawasaki disease, in the U.S. and Europe in recent weeks, and Italian doctors definitively linked the mysterious new malady to COVID-19 in an article published Wednesday in the British medical journal The Lancet.

"In the past month we found a 30-fold increased incidence of Kawasaki-like disease," report the doctors, from the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in hard-hit Bergamo. The 10 children diagnosed with the disease, called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, since the COVID-19 epidemic began were older than the toddlers usually afflicted by Kawasaki disease — the average age was 7 1/2 — and were more likely to have severe inflammation, heart complication, shock, and need for treatment with steroids along with the usual immunoglobulin therapy.

Eight of the 10 children tested positive for COVID-19, and doctors said they suspect tests missed the coronavirus in the other two. In the previous five years, the hospital treated a total of 19 Kawasaki-like patients.

"Our study provides the first clear evidence of a link between SARS-CoV-2 infection and this inflammatory condition, and we hope it will help doctors around the world as we try to get to grips with this unknown virus," said Dr Lorenzo D'Antiga, the hospital's director of child health. "I have no doubt that Kawasaki disease in these patients is caused by SARS-CoV-2."

The Italian doctors stressed that the disease is still very rare in children — no more than one child in 1,000 exposed to the virus are affected, and only a fraction of those kids need intensive care. Britain, France, Spain, Switzerland, and Italy have collectively reported about 50 cases, New York has seen about 100, and there have been infections in Louisiana, Mississippi, and California, among other states. Three kids have died from the disease in New York and Britain announced its first death on Tuesday. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers consider why Trump, GOP, Fox News are gunning for Fauci

6:30 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned about opening the country too soon in Senate testimony Tuesday, and Republicans weren't having it, Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "Republicans are desperate to reopen the economy because if they don't, they'll have to do the unthinkable: Give money to someone other than rich people. And they're sick of Dr. Fauci reminding them of how many people will get sick." Thanks to "all the mixed messages," millions more people are "venturing out," so "the most widely cited coronavirus model now predicts 147,000 U.S. deaths by August," he said. And President Trump knows the dangers: "A leaked White House coronavirus task force report shows infectious disease spiking more than 1,000 percent in some rural areas."

"Fauci warned Congress about the dangers of opening things up too soon, and today he got a shout-out from the always-incisive Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends," Jimmy Kimmel said. "For whatever reason, some of these dopes at Fox News are treating Dr. Fauci like he's an enemy in this." Seriously, "anyone trusting Fox News over doctors right now should only be allowed to see Tucker Carlson when their stool comes out red," he said. "But the president, Fox News viewer No. 1, now says he disagrees with Dr. Fauci, too."

"Now, if you don't live your life in Fox world, it's easy to forget how influential Fox News actually is," The Daily Show's Trevor Noah said. "The people protesting stay-at-home orders, saying experts like Dr. Fauci should be fired, saying the coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab to destroy America (but also China, for some reason) — well, a lot of that stuff comes from Fox." Seriously, he said, "Fox News is so paranoid, it's like the entire network took a bad edible that's been kicking in for, like, 25 years."

"The president is reeling politically from his deadly incompetence during the coronavirus pandemic, and now he and his sycophants on state TV are trying to distract from that by obsessively spinning wild conspiracy theories about Barack Obama," Late Night's Seth Meyers sighed. And on top of everything else, "just yesterday, the president's lawyers were arguing that he is above the law in front of a Supreme Court that includes four conservative justices appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote."

Watch Trump join the Supreme Court's Zoom call at The Late Show. Peter Weber

