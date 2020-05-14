-
Trump keeps making coronavirus testing out to be a 'PR problem'5:10 p.m.
-
Disney is closing Broadway's Frozen for good because of the coronavirus pandemic5:24 p.m.
-
Fox News' Bret Baier says Dr. Bright testimony may be 'politically damaging' for Trump4:37 p.m.
-
Lindsey Graham announces Senate Judiciary investigation into origins of Mueller probe3:32 p.m.
-
Feinstein was also questioned by FBI on coronavirus stock trades — but Loeffler won't say if she has been3:23 p.m.
-
Burr steps down as Intelligence Committee chair after reported FBI search, coronavirus stock selloff12:28 p.m.
-
Dr. Rick Bright predicts coronavirus vaccine will take longer than 12 to 18 months to develop12:15 p.m.
-
Coronavirus may be safely treated with recovered patients' plasma, study shows11:29 a.m.
5:10 p.m.
5:24 p.m.
4:37 p.m.
3:32 p.m.
Feinstein was also questioned by FBI on coronavirus stock trades — but Loeffler won't say if she has been
3:23 p.m.
Burr steps down as Intelligence Committee chair after reported FBI search, coronavirus stock selloff
12:28 p.m.
12:15 p.m.
11:29 a.m.