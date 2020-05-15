Esteemed medical journal blasts Trump's coronavirus response in 'stunning' editorial

An esteemed medical journal has called out President Trump for his administration's response to the coronavirus crisis in a highly-critical editorial.

In an editorial published this week, The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, blasts the national response to the coronavirus pandemic as "inconsistent and incoherent" and criticizes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "has seen its role minimized and become an ineffective and nominal adviser" during the crisis.

"The Trump administration further chipped away at the CDC's capacity to combat infectious diseases," the editorial reads. "More recently, the Trump administration has questioned guidelines that the CDC has provided. These actions have undermined the CDC's leadership and its work during the COVID-19 pandemic."

It also criticizes the administration for being "obsessed with magic bullets," including a "hope that the virus will simply disappear," alluding to a claim President Trump has made. The editorial ultimately concludes by suggesting Trump should not be re-elected.

"Americans must put a president in the White House come January, 2021, who will understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics," the op-ed reads.

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman in a Friday appearance on CNN called the editorial "stunning," as "I don't think I have ever heard of such a thing from a medical journal." Brendan Morrow