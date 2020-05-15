Trump brags about 'super duper missile'

President Trump bragged Friday that America is "building, right now, incredible military equipment," with the commander-in-chief adding that "we have, I call it, the 'super duper missile.'"

What makes it so super duper? "I heard the other night, [it is] 17 times faster than what they have right now, when you take the fastest missile we have right now," Trump went on. "You've heard Russia has five times and China's working on five or six times. We have one 17 times, and it's just gotten the go-ahead."

"I call it the super duper missile" Trump explaining how he describes a missile being developed by the Space Force that is travels at a speed 17x faster than current missiles. pic.twitter.com/bFmJj2slIJ — Brian A. Cahn, MD (@brian_cahn) May 15, 2020

When reporters sought more information about the weapon, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said, "I'm going to have to refer you back to the White House on that" and "I don't have any information to give you on that," Business Insider reports. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper also failed to provide more information about what Trump was talking about.

Still, though further details about the weapon were scarce, it seems safe to assume that the "super duper missile" goes "boom" and gives "bad guys" some "big owies." Jeva Lange