Italy set to allow travel in and out of country beginning in June

10:44 a.m.
Rome, Italy.
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

The Italian government approved a decree Saturday which will allow travel to and from abroad beginning on June 3. The move is the latest development in the country's emergence from one of the world's stricter coronavirus lockdowns.

The decree also allows for travel between regions on the same day. All sectors of the economy that might still be shuttered at the time will be allowed to re-open as long as they follow safety protocols. Meanwhile, travel within regions will start up again May 18, the day shops and restaurant are set to open, albeit under strict social distancing and hygiene rules. Religious services will resume then, as well.

Italy's 31,600 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak began in February is the third-highest total in the world after the United States and the United Kingdom, but its infection rate has declined steadily. The government, unsurprisingly, will continue to monitor the situation as the restriction easing continues, and Italians are well aware of the challenge ahead of them. Read more at Reuters and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

State Department IG becomes latest federal watchdog fired by Trump

8:37 a.m.

Another federal watchdog is out the door.

President Trump fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick late Friday evening, saying the 2013 Obama appointee "no longer" had his "fullest confidence." Linick's ouster quickly drew criticism from several Democrats like House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), who called it "an unlawful act of retaliation." Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) also had some harsh words.

A Democratic aide said Linick was looking into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's alleged misuse of a political appointee to perform personal tasks for him and his wife.

Trump has removed several watchdogs in recent months, including Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm, who issued a report on the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the intelligence community's inspector general, Michael Atkinson, who handled the whistleblower report that led to Trump's impeachment earlier this year. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the firings represent a "dangerous pattern."

Ambassador Stephen Akard, the director of the Office of Foreign Missions who is considered an ally of Vice President Mike Pence, will step into Linick's role. Read more at The Washington Post and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill in close vote

8:09 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The House on Friday passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package by a vote of 208-199. The Democrat-crafted HEROES Act will now head to the Republican majority Senate, where — along with the White House — it is expected to face opposition.

The bill contains, among other things, nearly $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments, extending unemployment benefits expansion until January 2021, and another round of $1,200 to individual Americans, including immigrants. The measure removes the previous coronavirus relief bill's requirement of a Social Security number to access the payments.

The bill, pushed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), wasn't looked upon favorably by all Democrats. Some centrists were concerned it had no chance of becoming law, while others in the progressive wing, like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) felt the package failed "to match the scale" of the crisis. In the end, though, only 14 Democrats voted against the bill, allowing it to narrowly advance.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was one of the lawmakers who had issues with the package, but ultimately voted yes. "I think there's actual room for expansion in the Senate negotiation, not just contraction," she said. "And honestly, some of the things that Republicans don't like I don't like either. So I think there's even more room there." Read more at NBC News and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Oprah Winfrey calls on class of 2020 to help 'heal our afflictions' in virtual commencement address

May 15, 2020

With in-person graduation events called off amid the coronavirus pandemic, Oprah Winfrey spoke to the class of 2020 remotely on Friday, calling on this "pandemic class" to help show us the way forward.

Winfrey spoke as part of a virtual graduation event held by Facebook, telling graduates that "never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion, and energy, and hope."

The coronavirus pandemic, Winfrey said, has "illuminated the vast systemic inequities that have defined life for too many for too long," asking 2020 graduates to "show us not how to put the pieces back together again, but how to create a new and more evolved normal."

She added, "This moment is your invitation to use your education to begin to heal our afflictions by applying the best of what you've learned in your head and felt in your heart." Praising essential workers, Oprah additionally asked graduates, "What will your essential service be?"

This was one of numerous virtual graduation events that have been announced in recent weeks, including some that will feature former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. Kristen Bell, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and more participated in the Friday event as well, with Bell perhaps summing things up best when she told graduates, "Let's cut to the chase: This blows." Brendan Morrow

Biden campaign sees clear path to '318 electoral votes'

May 15, 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is convinced it can turn some solidly red states blue.

Biden's team revealed its electoral strategy to reporters on Friday, saying the campaign is convinced it can win 318 of the 538 electoral votes up for grabs this fall. A big chunk of those votes will come from reclaiming typically blue states Hillary Clinton lost in 2016, as well as homing in on the traditionally red states of Arizona, Georgia, and Texas.

Biden needs 270 electoral votes to beat Trump this year, and officials on his team think he can win back most of the states that went for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but flipped to Trump in 2016. In particular, internal polling shows the Biden campaign "pulling ahead" in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona, O'Malley Dillon said.

Arizona has gone Republican for the last 20 years of presidential contests, but has one recently elected Democratic senator and another close senatorial contest slated for this fall. And if the former vice president can secure what his campaign calls the "Biden coalition" of "young, African American, and Latino voters; suburban, college educated voters, and women; and disaffected voters," it estimates it can win Texas and Georgia as well, The Daily Beast writes.

While Biden's campaign did well with black voters in the primaries, its strategy to bring in Latino voters has been widely criticized, questioning whether Biden can actually pull southern red states into his camp. Kathryn Krawczyk

Justice Department, state AGs reportedly planning to target Google in what could be 'the most significant antitrust cases in U.S. history'

May 15, 2020
Trouble may be brewing for Google.
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department and the attorneys general of several states are expected to bring antitrust suits against Google focusing intensely on the company's ad business, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The Justice Department's case could reportedly be brought as soon as this summer, while the state attorneys general are expected to file a case closer to the fall.

Still, "one unanswered question," writes the Journal, "is whether the states will file their own complaint, or simply join in the federal case when it is filed. It's even possible different groups of states will file separate complaints." Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is leading the states' charge, has emphasized that the pandemic is not slowing their investigation and "if we determine that filing is merited we will go to court soon after that."

Google's ad business has long been a source of criticism. "Regulators are starting to look at the fact that Google doesn't have a real peer in technologies along the links of the digital media supply chain, such as those technologies that decide what to bid on ads or negotiate the transaction between the buy side and the sell side," CNBC wrote in late 2019, noting that the tech giant was on track to surpass 20 percent of U.S. ad spending both online and offline by the end of the year. Some critics have gone as far as to call for a breakup of the company.

The Wall Street Journal adds that "the lawsuits — if they are filed — could pose a direct threat to Google's businesses and rank among the most significant antitrust cases in U.S. history, alongside the government's antitrust case against Microsoft Corp. in the late 1990s." Read more about the potential lawsuits here. Jeva Lange

Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Pramila Jayapal says Democrats' coronavirus relief bill 'fails to match the scale of this crisis'

May 15, 2020
Rep. Pramila Jayapal
Alex Edelman -Pool/Getty Images

House Democrats are looking to pass their $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill later today, but Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) isn't on board.

Jayapal, the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has announced she'll vote no on the $3 trillion HEROES Act, saying that while it has some "good elements," it "fails to match the scale of this crisis."

Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus had been pushing for Democrats' relief bill to include a "Paycheck Guarantee" program extending $600 billion for small businesses over six months, but this wasn't added. The act includes more one-time payments for individuals among other provisions.

"To beat the virus, we must keep people home," Jayapal said. "To keep people home, we must make sure they get their paycheck, can access their health care and don't feel pressured to return to work before it's safe. That's the only way that we can give the American people real relief and certainty before this crisis gets worse — because if we fail to do so, it will."

Jayapal had previously asked that the vote be delayed into next week. On Friday, 14 Democrats voted against a procedural rule bringing the legislation to the floor, The Hill reports, including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Omar tweeted Friday that "we should be leading with bold ideas that meet the scale of the crisis," while Ocasio-Cortez called the bill a "mixed bag," also saying, "I think we can go further, especially when it comes to healthcare," per CBS News.

Politico reports, though, that "in a sign of Pelosi's hold over her caucus, most Democrats have relegated their complaints to private calls with colleagues and leadership." House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Friday he believes the bill will pass. From there, it isn't expected to progress through the Republican-controlled Senate and actually become law, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said Congress should "take a pause" before passing new legislation. Brendan Morrow

Trump brags about 'super duper missile'

May 15, 2020

President Trump bragged Friday that America is "building, right now, incredible military equipment," with the commander-in-chief adding that "we have, I call it, the 'super duper missile.'"

What makes it so super duper? "I heard the other night, [it is] 17 times faster than what they have right now, when you take the fastest missile we have right now," Trump went on. "You've heard Russia has five times and China's working on five or six times. We have one 17 times, and it's just gotten the go-ahead."

When reporters sought more information about the weapon, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said, "I'm going to have to refer you back to the White House on that" and "I don't have any information to give you on that," Business Insider reports. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper also failed to provide more information about what Trump was talking about.

Still, though further details about the weapon were scarce, it seems safe to assume that the "super duper missile" goes "boom" and gives "bad guys" some "big owies." Jeva Lange

