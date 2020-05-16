Italy set to allow travel in and out of country beginning in June

The Italian government approved a decree Saturday which will allow travel to and from abroad beginning on June 3. The move is the latest development in the country's emergence from one of the world's stricter coronavirus lockdowns.

The decree also allows for travel between regions on the same day. All sectors of the economy that might still be shuttered at the time will be allowed to re-open as long as they follow safety protocols. Meanwhile, travel within regions will start up again May 18, the day shops and restaurant are set to open, albeit under strict social distancing and hygiene rules. Religious services will resume then, as well.

Italy's 31,600 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak began in February is the third-highest total in the world after the United States and the United Kingdom, but its infection rate has declined steadily. The government, unsurprisingly, will continue to monitor the situation as the restriction easing continues, and Italians are well aware of the challenge ahead of them. Read more at Reuters and BBC. Tim O'Donnell