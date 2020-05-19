Florida COVID-19 data chief says she was removed from post after refusing to censor data

-
Florida COVID-19 data chief says she was removed from post after refusing to censor data12:02 a.m.
White House releases doctor's note on Trump's purported use of hydroxychloroquine1:01 a.m.
Senior citizens become DJs for new online radio hour12:59 a.m.
Biden campaign says as president, he would rescind permit for Keystone pipelineMay 18, 2020
Texas to let bars in most counties reopen on Friday, as cases surge in Amarillo and El PasoMay 18, 2020
Dropkick Murphys, Bruce Springsteen to team up for livestreamed concert from empty Fenway ParkMay 18, 2020
Report finds Treasury Department has hardly spent any of its $500 billion fund to help businessesMay 18, 2020
J.C. Penney to close 242 storesMay 18, 2020
