Trump's coronavirus National Guard order expires the day before many members would be eligible for key benefits

National Guard members tasked with lending states a hand during the coronavirus pandemic will see their deployments end June 24, just one day before many would become eligible for key federal retirement and education benefits, Politico reports.
Politicoobtained audio of an interagency call in May which outlined the Trump administration's plans for the National Guard and it was acknowledged that thousands of members deployed in March would tally 89 days of service meaning they would fall one day short of the 90-day threshold for reducing their pension qualification age and earning 40 percent tuition discounts at public colleges and universities under the GI Bill.
"It seemed kind of weird to me," said retired Brig. Gen. J. Joy Robinson, president of the National Guard Association. "It's a Wednesday. And it also coincides with 89 days of deployment for any soldiers who went on federal status at the beginning. I was getting all kinds of calls about it and I said, 'It's probably just a coincidence.' But in the back of my mind, I know better. They're screwing the National Guard members out of the status they should have."
The National Guard's Hall pushed back on that notion, pointing out that benefits are cumulative, so members can potentially qualify for those benefits during later deployments. A National Guard spokesman also said it's possible a decision to extend the deployments could still come in the weeks ahead. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell
New York state's Democratic presidential primary is a go.
The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that New York's Board of Elections can't call off the primary scheduled for June 23. In agreeing with a lower court's decision, the Tuesday ruling will put former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and several other Democrats back on the ballot even though all but Biden have suspended their campaigns.
The board decided in late April to cancel the Democratic primary, which had already been pushed from April to June over coronavirus concerns, because it determined Biden was the only candidate left on the ballot. Sanders protested the decision, but it was entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang who led a lawsuit to get the primary reinstated. A district court agreed with Yang's suit earlier this month and declared calling off the primary was a violation of 10 Democratic presidential candidates' First and 14th Amendment rights. The Second Circuit upheld that decision on Tuesday.
While Sanders had suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden, he encouraged supporters to keep voting for him so his progressive ideas could gain influence in the Democratic party. He, Yang, and any other Democrat who had filed to be on the primary ballot will be on the June ballot even if they'd since dropped out. Kathryn Krawczyk
Early data on a coronavirus vaccine candidate is encouraging, but there's still "a lot of work" to be done, the former commissioner of the FDA says.
Moderna on Monday announced some "positive" interim data on its potential COVID-19 vaccine, saying that eight patients in a phase one trial developed antibodies at levels similar to those who recovered from the coronavirus. The stock market surged in reaction to the hope that a vaccine could be on the horizon.
Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, in an interview on CNBC Tuesday agreed this was a "positive development," since it suggests the vaccine "can produce an immune response." He noted, though, that since Moderna only tested the first eight patients of 45 for neutralizing antibodies, "we need to know the data on the other patients, and whether in fact those are neutralizing antibodies, the kinds of antibodies that target the virus and destroy the virus."
"They need to figure out what the right dose is for this vaccine, so they're going to need to do a lot of phase two work before they can get into a phase three trial to determine the optimal dose," Gottlieb said. "We also have to make sure that these vaccines are producing neutralizing antibodies."
Based on early data, it now seems "reasonable" to assume we'll get a vaccine against COVID-19 "at some point," Gottlieb concluded. But when? Though President Trump has touted a potential end-of-year timeline, Gottlieb, who previously said a widely-available vaccine is likely a "2021 event," isn't sure about this incredibly tight schedule.
"The timing is questionable," he said, "whether or not we can have it before the end of the year, or whether or not we'll have to wait until 2021 to have a product we can use more generally." Brendan Morrow
President Trump didn't really shock anyone Monday when he revealed he's been taking hydroxychloroquine as an apparent preventative measure against COVID-19. But given the performative way Trump described his regimen while health experts listening in shook their heads, well, Sarah Cooper just had to step in.
The comedian has been finding tons of fodder in Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, lip-synching his comments and acting out auxiliary characters' presumed reactions to the outrageous things the president says. In this case, Cooper plays a disbelieving health care worker and a gleeful child accepting hydroxychloroquine like candy, along with the president. Watch it all below. Kathryn Krawczyk
Former President Barack Obama may not be hosted at the White House for a portrait unveiling while President Trump is in office — not that he apparently wants to be.
The sitting U.S. president for decades has traditionally hosted the former president at the White House for a ceremony in which his predecessor's official portrait is unveiled, but NBC News reports "this modern ritual won't be taking place" between Obama and Trump in possibly the "latest casualty of the political divide."
Obama doesn't sound too upset about it, though, as according to the report, the 44th president "has no interest" in participating in the ceremony while Trump is in office. Former President George W. Bush's portrait unveiling took place under Obama in 2012, while former President Bill Clinton's took place under Bush in 2004. According to the report, the portrait process for Obama "stalled" in 2017.
In recent days, after Obama in a graduation speech criticized the "folks in charge" during the coronavirus pandemic and in a private call blasted Trump's response to the crisis as an "absolute chaotic disaster," Trump has attacked Obama as "incompetent." He's also been baselessly accusing Obama of criminal actions while not offering evidence or expanding on his claims when questioned.
Although NBC notes the ceremony typically happens in a president's first term, according to the report, it's also unlikely to occur for Obama during a second Trump term should the president win re-election, meaning "it could be 2025" before his portrait unveiling happens. Brendan Morrow
Fred Willard died Friday at age 86, and Jimmy Kimmel dedicated Monday's show to the actor's life and work, including frequent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Tonight's show will be a special show," he said. "It will be a sad show, but we will also laugh a lot as we pay tribute to a lovely and genuinely funny man."
Kimmel recalled that he was enthralled as a kid with Willard's parody late-night show Fernwood 2 Night, with Martin Mull. And even when Willard gained renewed fame in the Christopher Guest movies Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and A Mighty Wind, then Anchorman and the sitcoms Everybody Loves Raymond and Modern Family, "he played basically the same character in everything, he was the same guy, because it always worked," Kimmel said. He explained how Willard became a regular guest on Kimmel Live with his timely reprisal of his "Space Force" character. "After that, we started putting him in everything," he said. "We could not get enough Fred. He never had any time to prepare for these bits."
Kimmel also curated "a remembrance of Fred from those fortunate enough to work alongside him," including Guest, Mull, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ray Romano, and Norman Lear. He gave the last word to Willard. Watch below. Peter Weber
Whether they appear to be beating COVID-19 or not, states around the U.S. are starting to cautiously reopen. "But analysts say that businesses and their customers, through their actions, will decide when the economy opens up again," not governors, NPR's Jim Zarroli reports, and so far, consumers are mostly staying locked-down. "News reports have shown pictures of crowded bars in Wisconsin and busy beaches in Florida, but businesses that have reopened say customers have been slow to return."
"I think some mall owners and retailers have been taken by surprise as to how slow this build is," GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders tells NPR News. "Consumers are very concerned about coming out. And some are just not confident to go out to locations and shop like they used to." Listen to Zarroli's report below. Peter Weber
"We heard a lot more from the president this weekend, but it was from the one we like," Barack Obama, who gave two virtual commencement speeches on Saturday," Colbert said. They included "a thinly veiled swipe at Donald Trump," and Trump, in return, called Obama a "grossly incompetent" president.
Tooning Out the News illustrated Trump's incompetence retort.
Say what you want about Obama — "he certainly had his flaws as president — but it was so comforting just to hear a politician capable of showing empathy and compassion and talking in coherent sentences," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "It's both revealing and depressing that when Obama talks about grown-ups behaving like little children, we all know exactly who he's talking about. I mean, there's no mystery. Even Trump knows."
It is "crazy how Obama never even had to mention Trump by name," Trevor Noah agreed at The Daily Show. "But as subtle as Obama's criticism may have been, it apparently set off a five-alarm outrage fire over at Fox News," he said. "Look, there's no denying that Obama went out of his way to dis Trump in the speech. But I genuinely find it hilarious that Fox News — Fox News! — is going to spend all day being offended about how a former president doesn't have decorum when the current president literally interrupted a pandemic briefing to remind everybody how he boned models."
Noah also panned the graduation speech from Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb): "Anyone can deliver a speech that inspires people, but it takes a real leader to deliver a commencement speech that makes you wish you had booked Ted Cruz." Watch COVID-19 give its own address below. Peter Weber