Trump's coronavirus National Guard order expires the day before many members would be eligible for key benefits

National Guard members tasked with lending states a hand during the coronavirus pandemic will see their deployments end June 24, just one day before many would become eligible for key federal retirement and education benefits, Politico reports.

Politico obtained audio of an interagency call in May which outlined the Trump administration's plans for the National Guard and it was acknowledged that thousands of members deployed in March would tally 89 days of service meaning they would fall one day short of the 90-day threshold for reducing their pension qualification age and earning 40 percent tuition discounts at public colleges and universities under the GI Bill.

"It seemed kind of weird to me," said retired Brig. Gen. J. Joy Robinson, president of the National Guard Association. "It's a Wednesday. And it also coincides with 89 days of deployment for any soldiers who went on federal status at the beginning. I was getting all kinds of calls about it and I said, 'It's probably just a coincidence.' But in the back of my mind, I know better. They're screwing the National Guard members out of the status they should have."

The National Guard's Hall pushed back on that notion, pointing out that benefits are cumulative, so members can potentially qualify for those benefits during later deployments. A National Guard spokesman also said it's possible a decision to extend the deployments could still come in the weeks ahead. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell