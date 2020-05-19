See More Speed Reads
coronavirus fallout
CBO estimates leisure and hospitality sector lost nearly 50 percent of its jobs in March and April

3:09 p.m.

The Congressional Budget Office's updated economic projections for 2020 and 2021 revealed just how brutal the coronavirus pandemic has been for the leisure and hospital sector.

The CBO estimates the industry lost 48.3 percent of its jobs, or 8.6 million total, in March and April.

Looking toward the future, the latest projections are far from rosy, and leisure and hospitality isn't the only sector of the U.S. economy that will deal with the fallout. Real GDP is expected to shrink by 11.2 percent in the second quarter of 2020, before growing by 5 percent in the third. The CBO pegged unemployment to peak at 15.8 percent in the 2020's third quarter before gradually dropping until it settles at 8.6 percent by the end of 2021.

There's clearly no good news in those numbers, but it is actually a slight improvement from the CBO's April projections. Tim O'Donnell

keep your eyes peeled
Trump suggests Virginians need 2nd amendment rights to 'guard your potatoes'

2:43 p.m.

President Trump is very worried about the safety of Virginia's potato crop.

On Tuesday, Trump unveiled a $19 billion coronavirus agricultural aid package that's aimed at covering farmers' price losses of 5 percent or more. And during his announcement ceremony alongside the leaders of major farm groups, Trump went on a gun-rights tangent with a starchy tint.

"We're going after Virginia, with your crazy governor," Trump declared during the ceremony, referring to Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and a package of gun control laws he enacted in April. "They want to take your Second Amendment away. You'll have nobody guarding your potatoes," Trump finished.

There's really no way to decipher what Trump was talking about here. Virginia turns out one of the smallest potato crops of any state each year, and there are no known threats to those spuds that would require a firearm-carrying security detail. Kathryn Krawczyk

setting up shop
Zuckerberg pitches new Facebook Shops feature to businesses hit by coronavirus pandemic

2:40 p.m.
Facebook Shops
Facebook

Facebook is rolling out a new online shopping feature as CEO Mark Zuckerberg touts the importance of online commerce during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zuckerberg on Tuesday unveiled Facebook Shops, a free service that allows businesses to set up online stores to sell products directly within Facebook and Instagram. There will also be support in WhatsApp and Messenger, Zuckerberg said.

While discussing the new product, Zuckerberg said that amid the "economic devastation" caused by the coronavirus pandemic, moving online is one way small businesses are surviving, predicting "this is going to be a big part of the future of commerce anyway" but that it's "more important right now." He argued Shops will be "uniquely valuable for people and small businesses, especially during this period," touting the experience as faster and easier than visiting a separate website and saying this "means more sales" for businesses.

As businesses were forced to close amid the pandemic, a recent report from the Commerce Department showed that retail sales plunged an unprecedented 16.4 percent in April, although online sales were up. NBC News notes Facebook has "struggled to break into e-commerce," having previously rolled out the Marketplace feature that allows users to buy and sell items. But Shops is "Facebook's first step toward creating a competitor" to services like eBay and Amazon, Axios noted.

This is also the latest new product that Facebook is unveiling amid the coronavirus pandemic after rolling out the 50-person video chat service Messenger Rooms in competition with Zoom. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus relief
GOP's Kennedy thinks passing another coronavirus relief bill is unlikely

1:45 p.m.
John Kennedy.
SALWAN GEORGES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) isn't optimistic Congress will pass another coronavirus relief.

"We may not be able to pass another bill," he said during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. "I think it's less than 50 percent chance of passing another bill."

Kennedy believes that whatever deal is brought forth by a negotiating team likely made up of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will likely "receive serious pushback from both Republicans and Democrats in both Houses for a variety of reasons."

Before the last bill was passed, Kennedy said lawmakers would "moan and groan" about the package, but ultimately went along with it given the circumstances. He's not sure either side will be up for making concessions this time around.

The senator has introduced his own legislation that allows state and local governments to use the $150 billion they received from the CARES Act in March for operating expenses unrelated to the coronavirus. Mnuchin said he's open to the bill if it garners bipartisan congressional support. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Annie Glenn, widow of John Glenn, dies from COVID-19 complications

1:24 p.m.
Annie Glenn
Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

Annie Glenn, who was a communication disorders advocate and married to astronaut and Ohio senator John Glenn for over seven decades up to his death in 2016, has died at age 100.

Ohio State University's Glenn College of Public Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that Glenn died at a nursing home from COVID-19 complications, The Associated Press reports.

Defense Secretary William Cohen in 1998 hailed Glenn as "a strong voice for children, speech and communications, and the disabled" upon presenting her with a Medal for Outstanding Public Service, according to AP. She struggled with a stutter and told NBC in 1983 that "every word that I utter, I am working on my speech," per Today. "It's something that I am going to have to do all of my life."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) in a statement to The Columbus Dispatch said "this is a very sad day for all Ohioans," calling Glenn, who was born in Columbus, "certainly our most beloved Ohioan," adding that she "represented all that is good about our country." Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) also paid his respects, calling her "a true American legend," while the National Air and Space Museum called her "an inspirational voice to many of us over the years" who "become an American hero in her own right." Brendan Morrow

climate crisis
Global carbon dioxide emissions see historic drop largely due to reduced car traffic

12:53 p.m.
A view of morning traffic on FDR Drive is seen on March 24, 2020 in New York City.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The worldwide drop in carbon emissions due to coronavirus shutdowns could be the largest in recorded history, scientists say.

As of early April, daily global carbon dioxide emissions decreased by 17 percent compared to last year's levels, corresponding with emission levels of 2006, according to a study published Tuesday in Nature Climate Change. Scientists estimate an annual decrease of 4 to 7 percent, depending on when pre-pandemic activities resume.

Researchers analyzed 69 countries, representing 97 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, and found 43 percent of the decrease stemmed from reduced surface transportation, including cars, trucks, and buses. All sectors examined had a decrease in emissions, except the residential sector, which saw a growth of 2.8 percent, likely from people staying home.

The decline isn't likely to be a huge step toward combating climate change, though, as carbon dioxide remains in the atmosphere for a long time, said Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, reports NBC News. What matters is long-term systemic changes rather than single-year emissions. To make a meaningful difference, "We would have to have the same speed of reduction that's happening in 2020 every year for the next decade," Hausfather said.

But shutdown measures aren't the way to tackle climate change, said Corinne Le Quéré, professor of climate change science at the University of East Anglia in the U.K., and the study's lead author, per NBC News. "It's about governments having vision and being forward thinking. What society do we need to build tomorrow to reduce the risks of more disasters?" Taylor Watson

strategy in question
Sweden has Europe's highest number of coronavirus deaths per capita over last 7 days

12:28 p.m.
Stocholm, Sweden.
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

Data compiled by Our World in Data shows Sweden had the highest number of coronavirus deaths per capita in Europe over the last seven days, Reuters reports, calling the country's more relaxed pandemic strategy into question.

Sweden, where COVID-19 deaths are declining overall, opted to rely mostly on voluntary social distancing and hygiene measures during the global health crisis, keeping most restaurants, schools, and businesses open. It's unclear how much that choice contributed to Sweden's deaths per capita, which averaged 6.25 per million inhabitants between May 12 and May 19, but it's possible the policy has played a significant role.

That said, Sweden has fewer deaths per capita during the full length of the pandemic than its fellow European countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and France, which instituted stricter lockdowns, though there's an argument that Sweden is better suited for a more relaxed lockdown because of its demographics. Meanwhile, Sweden's neighbors Denmark, Norway, and Finland, all of whom implemented more intense measures, have had far fewer deaths per capita. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

intelligence matters
GOP Rep. Ratcliffe narrowly advances to full Senate vote on national intelligence director nomination

11:53 a.m.
Rep. John Ratcliffe testifies for the Senate.
Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's nominee to be the next director of national intelligence has made it to a full Senate vote.

The Senate Intelligence Committee voted Tuesday to advance Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) to a full chamber vote. The vote was 8-7, along party lines, even though some Republicans had expressed reservations about Ratcliffe taking on the role when he was nominated for the first time last year.

Ratcliffe faced bipartisan criticism over his apparent lack of experience and his propensity toward right-wing conspiracies when nominated to be DNI last year, and Trump eventually withdrew his nomination. Ratcliffe was more dismissive of so-called "deep state" conspiracies during his nomination hearing this time around, and got all eight Republicans on the committee to vote in his favor on Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he'd bring Ratcliffe's nomination for a full Senate vote as soon as possible.

Tuesday's vote was one of Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-Fla.) first actions as head of the intelligence committee. Rubio temporarily took over for Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) while the FBI investigates his suspicious stock sales amid the coronavirus crisis. Kathryn Krawczyk

