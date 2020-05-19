Matt Lauer sounds pretty happy about The New York Times' criticism of Ronan Farrow

Matt Lauer has fired off a lengthy op-ed going after Ronan Farrow following a critical New York Times piece, accusing the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter of "shoddy journalism."

The disgraced former NBC host who has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women and was fired in 2017 on Tuesday published an article with Mediaite attacking Farrow, who for his 2019 book Catch and Kill interviewed a woman who alleged Lauer raped her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Lauer denies Brooke Nevils' rape allegation while claiming Farrow did not properly fact-checking the book and acted "as Brooke's advocate, not as a journalist investigating her claims."

"I also believe that some of Ronan's sources felt they could make outrageous claims to him, knowing he (and thus their stories) would not be doubted," Lauer writes.

Lauer in the article goes on to claim he personally reached out to some people referenced in Catch and Kill who supposedly told him that they were not contacted for fact-checking, and he accuses Farrow of using misleading language in the book.

Though Lauer says he'd been working on the article intending to release it last year, it comes partially in response to a piece recently published by The New York Times' Ben Smith surprisingly critical of Farrow that Lauer was clearly happy with and quotes throughout. Smith wrote that Farrow "does not always follow the typical journalistic imperatives of corroboration and rigorous disclosure" and suggests "conspiracies that are tantalizing but he cannot prove." Farrow said in response that "I stand by my reporting."

Following the Mediaite piece's publication, commentator Evan Siegfried blasted Lauer, tweeting that he "raped my friend @BrookeNevils and is now trying to rewrite history." Brendan Morrow