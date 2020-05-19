See More Speed Reads
Matt Lauer sounds pretty happy about The New York Times' criticism of Ronan Farrow

Matt Lauer has fired off a lengthy op-ed going after Ronan Farrow following a critical New York Times piece, accusing the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter of "shoddy journalism."

The disgraced former NBC host who has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women and was fired in 2017 on Tuesday published an article with Mediaite attacking Farrow, who for his 2019 book Catch and Kill interviewed a woman who alleged Lauer raped her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Lauer denies Brooke Nevils' rape allegation while claiming Farrow did not properly fact-checking the book and acted "as Brooke's advocate, not as a journalist investigating her claims."

"I also believe that some of Ronan's sources felt they could make outrageous claims to him, knowing he (and thus their stories) would not be doubted," Lauer writes.

Lauer in the article goes on to claim he personally reached out to some people referenced in Catch and Kill who supposedly told him that they were not contacted for fact-checking, and he accuses Farrow of using misleading language in the book.

Though Lauer says he'd been working on the article intending to release it last year, it comes partially in response to a piece recently published by The New York Times' Ben Smith surprisingly critical of Farrow that Lauer was clearly happy with and quotes throughout. Smith wrote that Farrow "does not always follow the typical journalistic imperatives of corroboration and rigorous disclosure" and suggests "conspiracies that are tantalizing but he cannot prove." Farrow said in response that "I stand by my reporting."

Following the Mediaite piece's publication, commentator Evan Siegfried blasted Lauer, tweeting that he "raped my friend @BrookeNevils and is now trying to rewrite history." Brendan Morrow

Trump defends hydroxychloroquine use by claiming NIH-funded study was actually 'phony'

President Trump is creating his own facts to defend taking hydroxychloroquine.

Trump said Monday that he is taking the potentially toxic malaria drug as a "preventative" measure against COVID-19, though a note from Trump's doctor didn't actually say he was doing so. Still, Trump doubled down on the drug on Tuesday, declaring that a government-funded study that showed hydroxychloroquine's dangers was actually "false" and "phony."

"That was a false study, where they gave it to very sick people," Trump said, seemingly talking about research that showed hundreds of COVID-19 patients at VA hospitals not only didn't see improvement after taking hydroxychloroquine, but also ended up with a higher death rate. "It was given by obviously not friends of the administration," Trump said of the research funded by the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia.

Dr. Eric Fiegl-Ding, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, declared in a tweet that Trump's criticism of the study was actually "100% HORSE SH*T." And David Shulkin, the former secretary of veterans affairs under Trump, responded to the president's Tuesday comments with concerns of his own. Kathryn Krawczyk

Taliban's reduction in violence touted by Trump officials didn’t actually happen, inspector general report finds

The Taliban continued violent operations "at high levels" in Afghanistan during the lead up to and after the signing of a peace agreement with the United States earlier this year in the hopes of ending an 18-year conflict, the Lead Inspector General for Operation Freedom's quarterly report said.

In the days preceding the agreement, which was signed in February in Doha, Qatar, the two sides negotiated a week-long reduction in violence, but the latest report found that didn't happen. Instead, the Taliban reportedly limited violence against the U.S. and coalition forces, but increased attacks against the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces during the time period. Trump administration officials had praised the reduction period before Doha.

Then, after the agreement was signed, the Taliban reportedly escalated violence even further while the U.S. began to reduce its forces in Afghanistan, despite their exit being conditioned upon a fall in violence.

Since the agreement, there has been quite a bit of skepticism from the U.S. side about whether the Taliban would hold up its end of the deal, and there are efforts underway to determine whether that's the case. Tim O'Donnell

University of Cambridge nixes in-person lectures for 2020-21 academic year, but may allow smaller classes

The University of Cambridge is planning to keep at least some aspects of campus remote for the entire 2020-21 academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the United Kingdom hard.

The student newspaper Varsity reported Tuesday that an email from the university's head of education services, Alice Brenton, said because "rigid social distancing" will likely still be required throughout the next school year, "there will be no face-to-face lectures." Cambridge, you might have heard, is a fairly old and prestigious university, and the decision to keep lectures remote for an entire year seems like a historic decision.

For now, campus life doesn't sound like it will completely shutdown, however. Lecture halls will instead host "smaller group teaching" with the idea that the larger space will allow for social distancing. That said, the university has warned that it's possible even these classes could remain remote.

In the United States, colleges and universities are still trying to figure out how to handle a potential return to campus. The California State University system has said it will keep classes online for the fall semester, while the University of Notre Dame is planning to re-open with an adapted, accelerated schedule to reduce the risks of students bringing the virus from their homes back to campus. Tim O'Donnell

Anonymous Roe v. Wade plaintiff says she was paid to change her mind on abortion

Norma McCorvey, the once-anonymous plaintiff in Roe v. Wade, famously renounced abortion rights her after the case expanded them across the country. Except she didn't.

Just a few months before McCorvey died in 2017, she made a "deathbed confession" to interviewers for the forthcoming FX documentary AKA Jane Roe. "It was all an act," McCorvey said of her public anti-abortion stance following the Roe case, the Los Angeles Times reports ahead of the documentary's Friday premiere.

Years after Roe overturned abortion bans nationwide, McCorvey came out against abortion and spent the rest of her life trying to get the decision overturned. But as she says in the documentary, she only did so because anti-abortion groups such as Operation Rescue were paying her to do so. "I took their money and they'd put me out in front of the cameras and tell me what to say," McCorvey said. "It was all an act. I did it well, too. I am a good actress." McCorvey then revealed those anti-abortion groups never seemed to change her mind. "If a young woman wants to have an abortion, that's no skin off my ass. That's why they call it choice," McCorvey said.

Rob Schenck, an evangelical minister and former leader of Operation Rescue, is among those who worked with McCorvey, and has also since distanced himself from the anti-abortion movement. He often wondered if McCorvey was "playing us," though he "knew damn well we were playing her." "What we did with Norma was highly unethical. The jig is up," he said in the documentary. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Joe Rogan's massively popular podcast to become exclusive to Spotify

Soon it will only be Spotify users who partake in the Joe Rogan experience.

Rogan announced on Tuesday that his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, will become an exclusive of Spotify, per The Verge.

The comedian in a video explained he signed a multi-year agreement with the company that begins on September 1. At that point, his show will be available on Spotify in addition to other platforms, but "somewhere around the end of the year," it will only be available on Spotify. The episodes will remain free.

The Joe Rogan Experience is among the most popular podcasts around, ranked second on Apple Podcasts at the moment, Variety notes. Video versions also rack up millions of hits on Rogan's YouTube channel, which has more than eight million subscribers. Rogan said these full video versions will also become Spotify exclusives, though YouTube will get clips. The deal with Rogan is Spotify's latest big podcasting move after it earlier this year purchased Bill Simmons' The Ringer.

Rogan, who has been the subject of controversy, also promised listeners that after the move to Spotify, it's going to be "the exact same show," writing that Spotify "won't have any creative control." Recode Media's Peter Kafka notes that with Rogan, Spotify will be getting "someone who's a lightning rod." Brendan Morrow

CBO estimates leisure and hospitality sector lost nearly 50 percent of its jobs in March and April

The Congressional Budget Office's updated economic projections for 2020 and 2021 revealed just how brutal the coronavirus pandemic has been for the leisure and hospital sector.

The CBO estimates the industry lost 48.3 percent of its jobs, or 8.6 million total, in March and April.

Looking toward the future, the latest projections are far from rosy, and leisure and hospitality isn't the only sector of the U.S. economy that will deal with the fallout. Real GDP is expected to shrink by 11.2 percent in the second quarter of 2020, before growing by 5 percent in the third. The CBO pegged unemployment to peak at 15.8 percent in the 2020's third quarter before gradually dropping until it settles at 8.6 percent by the end of 2021.

There's clearly no good news in those numbers, but it is actually a slight improvement from the CBO's April projections. Tim O'Donnell

Trump suggests Virginians need 2nd amendment rights to 'guard your potatoes'

President Trump is very worried about the safety of Virginia's potato crop.

On Tuesday, Trump unveiled a $19 billion coronavirus agricultural aid package that's aimed at covering farmers' price losses of 5 percent or more. And during his announcement ceremony alongside the leaders of major farm groups, Trump went on a gun-rights tangent with a starchy tint.

"We're going after Virginia, with your crazy governor," Trump declared during the ceremony, referring to Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and a package of gun control laws he enacted in April. "They want to take your Second Amendment away. You'll have nobody guarding your potatoes," Trump finished.

There's really no way to decipher what Trump was talking about here. Virginia turns out one of the smallest potato crops of any state each year, and there are no known threats to those spuds that would require a firearm-carrying security detail. Kathryn Krawczyk

