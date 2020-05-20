See More Speed Reads
coronavirus around the world
Edit

Israel's COVID-19 outbreak was mostly imported from the U.S., genomic study suggests

7:25 a.m.
Traveler arrives Israel
Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

More than 70 percent of Israeli coronavirus samples sequenced in a Tel Aviv University study had genetic markers indicating the virus was imported from the U.S., despite the fact that only 27 percent of all positive-testing visitors to Israel arrived from America, The New York Times reports. Israel barred visitors from the U.S. on March 9, two weeks after shutting off travel from some European countries. Had Americans been blocked from entering on Feb. 26 also, the researcher conclude, "a substantial fraction of the transmission chains in Israel would have been prevented."

The researchers sequenced genomes from more than 200 randomly selected but representative COVID-19 patients from six hospital across the country. Israel has reportedly 16,650 COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths, but only 1 percent of the population has been infected with the coronavirus, said Dr. Adi Stern, lead author of the study, which has not yet been peer reviewed. At the same time, he added, Israel was able to cut its rate of transmission by two-thirds through a combination of enforced social distancing, stay-at-home orders, and closing down foreign tourism. Peter Weber

Open for business
Edit

All 50 states are starting to reopen their economies

7:26 a.m.

All 50 states have started reopening their economies and easing coronavirus lockdowns as of Wednesday. Governors and public health officials caution that areas where restrictions are being lifted are at risk of a new wave of infections, however, because the numbers of cases and deaths in the U.S. continue to rise. As of late Tuesday, there were more than 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., and more than 91,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Public health officials in some states have faced allegations of bungling or even fudging coronavirus statistics to make the situation look better than it is, The Associated Press reports. The data scientist who developed Florida's coronavirus dashboard, for example, said this week that she was fired for refusing to tweak data to "drum up support for the plan to open." Harold Maass

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Late night hosts are mixed on Nancy Pelosi 'fat-shaming' Trump, agree his hydroxychloroquine use is idiotic

6:41 a.m.

"It wasn't just doctors who were shocked at Trump's self-medicating" with hydroxychloroquine, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "had some choice words to express her concern for the president," including "a very polite way" of calling Trump morbidly obese. "It's important to point out that fat-shaming is wrong," he said. "Plenty of wonderful people are old and fat and beloved, like Santa. But guess what? Santa shouldn't take hydroxychloroquine, either!"

Trump dismissed Pelosi as "a waste of time," but he lashed out proper at Fox News host Neil Cavuto for warning viewers not to follow Trump's lead.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah agreed that Pelosi should not have "weight-shamed" Trump, because that hurts everyone overweight, but "as a Democrats, trolling Donald Trump is her constitutional duty." The criticism from Fox News was "more surprising," he said, but mostly "I feel so bad for this guy's secret service."

Trump could also just be skillfully distracting everyone from a story that would ordinarily "blow up into a major scandal," Noah noted. Instead of talking about Trump's firing of the State Department inspector general, at the request of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, we're talking about Trump's drug use.

"You have to hand it to Trump: Just when you think it can't get any crazier, he starts popping FDA-disapproved drugs and telling everyone else to try it, too," Jimmy Kimmel said. "Our president is a hydroxy-moron" who "thinks a lupus drug kills coronavirus." He read some of the side effects. "Why would he do this to prevent coronavirus and not wear a mask to prevent the virus?" Kimmel asked. "I have come to what I think is the only reasonable conclusion: He's trying to kill himself."

Tooning Out the News had its own way of expressing concern for Trump's health.

Hydroxychloroquine's "side effects can potentially include agitation, insomnia, confusion, mania, hallucinations, paranoia, as well as lasting psychiatric and neurological symptoms," Late Night's Seth Meyer noted. "So either Trump's lying about taking it ... or he's been taking it for 73 years?" It's shocking but not surprising, he said, that "a huckster who spent his career pushing scam products and miracle cures" is "doing the same thing with a pandemic" now he's president. Watch below. Peter Weber

Nature's Nightmares
Edit

2 dams fail in Michigan, forcing 10,000 evacuations, emergency declaration

3:20 a.m.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) declared a state of emergency for Midland County on Tuesday night after two dams failed, flooding areas along the Tittabawassee River. The National Weather Service warned anyone near the engorged river to seek higher ground after "catastrophic dam failures" at the Edenville and Sanford dams, about 140 miles north of Detroit. Michigan officials said about 10,000 residents are being evacuated in Midland, Edenville, and Sanford. Midland, a town of 42,000, has a major Dow Chemical plant on the city's riverbank.

"In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water," Whitmer warned in a press briefing late Tuesday. "If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe," she added in a statement. "This is unlike anything we've seen in Midland County. If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now. If you don't, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county."

Heavy rains have caused flooding as far away as Chicago this week. The Edenville Dam, built in 1924, was rated in unsatisfactory condition by Michigan in 2018 and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the license of its operator, The Associated Press reports. In all, Michigan had 19 high hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition in 2018, AP adds. The Sanford Dam, built in 1925, was deemed in fair condition by the state, and both it and the Edenville Dam "are in the process of being sold." Peter Weber

Half Transparency
Edit

Newly declassified email shows FBI's Comey worried about Flynn's frequent talks with Russia's ambassador

2:33 a.m.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell fully declassified Tuesday a January 2017 email Susan Rice, then President Barack Obama's national security adviser, sent to herself about a brief Jan. 5 meeting about incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. This is the second document related to Flynn that Grenell has declassified in the past week, as Attorney General William Barr seeks to drop the criminal case again Flynn for his lies to FBI agents about his undisclosed number of conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Kislyak's calls were monitored.

Those conversations were a focus of the Jan. 5 meeting memorialized by Rice.

Declassified Susan Rice Email

Obama insisted "every aspect of this issue" be handled "by the book," and "stressed that he is not asking about, initiating, or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective," Rice wrote. "From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia."

FBI Director James Comey "affirmed that he is proceeding ‘by the book’ as it relates to law enforcement," Rice writes, but "he does have some concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak." Comey noted later that "the level of communication is unusual," Rice said, and Obama asked Comey to tell him "if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team."

A spokeswoman for Rice said "the email makes clear that the Obama administration did not change the way it briefed Michael Flynn," adding: "In the interest of transparency, Ambassador Rice again calls upon the director of national intelligence to release the unredacted transcripts of all Kislyak-Flynn calls. The American people deserve the full transcripts so they can judge for themselves Michael Flynn's conduct."

Neither of the newly declassified emails show any misconduct, but some Trump allies argue "that in warning Comey to proceed 'by the book,' Obama was implying that top law enforcement officials had done the opposite," Politico reports. "It would be smarter for the Trump team to do more heavy breathing, less actual declassifying," David Frum advised. "Reading the records only confirms that the outgoing administration was struggling to do the right thing in the face of a deeply corrupt and compromised incoming team." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

All-girls robotics team in Afghanistan hopes its ventilator prototype will save lives

1:44 a.m.
The view of Kabul.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

The Afghan Dreamers, an all-girls robotics team, is using car parts found in marketplaces to create a ventilator prototype that could change the health care system in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Dreamers have competed in the United States, where they won an award for courage. "It made us really happy and it's made us work even harder," team captain Somaya Faruqi, 17, told NPR's Diaa Hadid. There are only 200 working ventilators in Afghanistan, with many of them hand-operated, and the team has been asked by doctors to create a mechanical device. "Even if it saves just one patient's life, I'll be happy," Faruqi said.

The team has been developing a prototype for about a month, working off of an open source designed at MIT. Dr. Douglas Chin, a surgeon in California, has been helping the team from afar, "kind of walking them through what some of the clinical issues are around ventilators, things like the pressure," he told Hadid. "You want to make sure that the ventilator itself is not causing harm."

Unable to buy pieces online or at electronics stores, the girls found a way to get around their lack of traditional components. "Most of the material we're using is actually from Toyota Corolla car parts" found at markets, Faruqi said. The team is almost finished with the prototype, and if they are successful, it's estimated each ventilator will cost just $200 to make. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus and the economy
Edit

Pier 1 to permanently close all of its U.S. stores

12:39 a.m.
A shuttered Pier 1 store in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Pier 1 Imports is the latest retail victim of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing on Tuesday it is seeking bankruptcy court approval to start an "orderly wind-down" of its operations.

The retailer was struggling before the pandemic; the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February, one month after saying it planned on closing up to 450 locations. Pier 1 has about 541 U.S. stores, and will hold liquidation sales once they can reopen.

Pier 1 CEO and CFO Robert Riesbeck said in a statement the company spent "months working to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business going forward. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down."

This was "not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," he said, and the company remains "grateful to our dedicated and hardworking associates, millions of customers, and committed vendors who have collectively supported Pier 1 for decades." Catherine Garcia

Fact check: Half true
Edit

Trump's press secretary says with any other president, 'the media would take him at his word'

12:37 a.m.

After President Trump said Monday he has been taking hydroxychloroquine in an attempt to ward of COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a letter from White House physician Sean Conley attesting to his conversations with Trump about the risks and benefits of taking the anti-malaria drug. A reporter asked McEnany on Tuesday why the letter "seemed very carefully written" to avoid saying Conley actually prescribed hydroxychloroquine for Trump.

"The reason is the president of the United States said it," McEnany replied, "and if it were any other president of the United States, the media would take him at his word."

There was widespread agreement that at least the last half of that pronouncement is true. "First, reporters usually question presidents. That's their job," tweeted Princeton historian Julian Zelizer. "Second, the assumption that this president can't ever be trusted points to the problem with Trump not the news media." Vox's Aaron Rupar awarded McEnany a "gold medal in the Self-Own Olympics."

As of the last count by The Washington Post's fact-check department, on April 3, Trump had made 18,000 false or misleading claims as president, a first-term average of more than 15 false claims a day — but more frequent, 23 times a day, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Really, the Post notes in the video below, Trump frequently tells the same whopper over and over again. You can also dive into his untruths in the Post's database. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.