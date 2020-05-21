See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Virginia Tech therapy dog beloved by students receives honorary doctorate

1:33 a.m.
Moose in his graduation cap.
Courtesy of Virginia Tech

Call him Dr. Moose.

Moose is an 8-year-old therapy dog at Virginia Tech's Cook Counseling Center. Raised by Guiding Eyes for the Blind in New York, he was adopted by Dr. Trent Davis, a counselor and coordinator of Virginia Tech's Animal-Assisted Therapy program. Moose started working on campus six years ago, and during his time at Virginia Tech, has participated in more than 7,500 individual and group counseling sessions and over 500 outreach events, helping students with anxiety and trauma and serving as an ambassador for mental health awareness.

To thank Moose for everything he has done to bring comfort to students, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in veterinary medicine last Friday from the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine. He's used to getting accolades — in 2019, Moose was named an Animal Hero by the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association. When he's not working with students, Moose can be found playing tug of war, swimming, or eating. Catherine Garcia

hydroxychloroquine
Brazil expands approval of chloroquine to treat COVID-19. Utah canceled its big bet on the unproven drug.

1:19 a.m.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Wednesday that the Health Ministry had expanded approved uses of the anti-malaria drug chloroquine to treat milder cases of COVID-19. Brazil now has the world's third-largest coronavirus recorded outbreak, after the U.S. and Russia, and hospitals and health systems in several states have gone over capacity. "There is still no scientific evidence, but it is being monitored and used in Brazil and worldwide," Bolsonaro said on his Facebook page.

Chloroquine is the predecessor of hydroxychloroquine, which President Trump says he is now taking in a preventative capacity. Bolsonaro, a conservative populist and admirer of Trump, has continually downplayed the severity of COVID-19 and is clashing with cities and states that have enacted lockdowns and other coronavirus mitigation efforts. Brazil ended one study of chloroquine after detecting an increase in heart arrhythmia, and several large observational studies have found no positive effect of the drug on COVID-19 patients and some negative outcomes.

The order to expand approved use of chloroquine was signed by interim Health Minister Gen. Eduardo Pazuello, who had no health experience when Bolsonaro made him the No. 2 official at the ministry in April. His appointment followed Bolsonaro's firing of Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta after he publicly supported governors pursuing mitigation measures, and Pazuello got the top job when Mandetta's successor, Nelson Teich, resigned last week after he publicly clashed with Bolsonaro over chloroquine.

Utah, meanwhile, caught hydroxychlorquine fever early, preparing plans to allow the drug to be distributed without prescription and ordering at least $800,000 worth of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine from a pharmacist who was helping draw up those plans, Stat News reported Sunday. Utah canceled the order in late April and got a refund.

Hydroxychloroquine's rise and fall in Utah "provides a case study of what happens when hope and excitement about therapies outpace the evidence," Stat reports. "It underscores the pressure officials felt to demonstrate they were on top of the response, even as such efforts sowed confusion among the medical community and led them into initiatives they came to regret. And, mirroring the hydroxychloroquine debate in the Trump administration, it shows how experts scrambled to inject restraint and plead for leaders to follow evidence at a time when promises of easy remedies were more enticing." Read more about Utah's experience at Stat News. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Canadian company aims to have its drones plant 1 billion trees by 2028

12:35 a.m.
A forest near Moscow.
Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images

Drones may soon be buzzing in a forest near you, dropping seeds and helping restore the landscape.

Flash Forest, a Canadian startup that launched in 2019, uses drones to fire seed pods into land, in some cases flying into areas inaccessible to people. In May, Flash Forest plans on planting 40,000 trees north of Toronto, and will them move onto other regions. Their goal is to plant 1 billion trees by 2028. "When you look at the potential for drones, we plant 10 times faster than humans," Angelique Ahlstrom, Flash Forest cofounder and chief strategy officer, told Fast Company.

Flash Forest determines which trees will work best in each environment, and sends mapping drones out to survey the areas. Seed pods are packed with a proprietary mix that makes them germinate faster and hold onto moisture, even in a drought. "We very much prioritize biodiversity, so we try to plant species that are native to the land as opposed to monocultures," Ahlstrom said.

The drones can plant 10,000 to 20,000 seed pods every day, and as the technology advances, that number could be upped to 100,000 trees a day, Ahlstrom told Fast Company. Controlled studies have shown high rates of tree survival, and the company plans on starting a restoration project in Hawaii later this year, planting 300,000 trees. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Researchers estimate earlier lockdowns could have prevented tens of thousands of U.S. coronavirus deaths

May 20, 2020
Social distancing posters.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Disease modelers at Columbia University estimate that if the United States had started implementing social distancing and lockdown measures one week earlier in March, roughly 36,000 coronavirus deaths could have been prevented.

The first imported case of COVID-19 in the United States was reported on Jan. 20, with community transmission established in the weeks following. Federal social distancing measures, which asked Americans to avoid unnecessary travel and social gatherings, were enacted in the U.S. in mid-March. The researchers estimated that had action been taken even earlier, with cities going on lockdown and people limiting contact with others beginning on March 1, about 83 percent of the country's deaths could have been avoided.

Epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman, who led the research team, told The New York Times that just a slight change in timing would have stopped the worst exponential growth in cities like New York and New Orleans. "It's a big, big difference," he said. "That small moment in time, catching it in that growth phase, is incredibly critical in reducing the number of deaths."

The modeling shows that as restrictions continue to relax across the United States, local officials need to know how many infections there are in order to immediately address any hot spots. As of Wednesday night, there are more than 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 93,383 deaths. Catherine Garcia

'a callous disregard for life'
Illinois GOP state representative removed from legislative session after refusing to wear a mask

May 20, 2020

After refusing to wear a mask during a legislative session on Wednesday, Illinois state Rep. Darren Bailey (R) was escorted out of the Bank of Springfield Center, the House's temporary home.

This was the House's first session in more than two months, and legislators voted to adopt rules requiring themselves and staff members wear face coverings. Bailey refused to wear a mask, The Chicago Tribune reports, and when told to come into compliance, he replied, "I will not. Thank you." A motion to remove him from the proceedings passed 81-27. Bailey smiled as he was escorted out.

Bailey has complained about Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and his coronavirus stay-at-home order, and the governor had a sharp response to Bailey's defiance. "The representative has shown a callous disregard for life, callous disregard for people's health," Pritzker said. "You just [ask] a doctor [to] tell you why people wear masks in the first place. It's to protect others. So clearly, the representative has no interest in protecting others." Catherine Garcia

L'Affaire Cohen
Report: Michael Cohen to be released from prison on Thursday for home confinement

May 20, 2020
Michael Cohen.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal lawyer, will be released from federal prison on Thursday to serve out the remainder of his sentence under home confinement, a person familiar with the matter told CBS News on Wednesday.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress. Last year, he began serving a three-year sentence at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York, where several inmates and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohen first asked for either a reduced sentence or home confinement in March, citing coronavirus concerns, but his request was rejected by a judge. In April, however, Cohen's lawyer confirmed his client had been told that following a 14-day quarantine, he would be eligible for home confinement.

Since March 26, more than 2,900 inmates have been released for home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Prisons said. One of those inmates is Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman. Catherine Garcia

cyclone amphan
Cyclone Amphan kills at least 14 people in Bangladesh and India

May 20, 2020
Women walk down a flooded street in Bangladesh.
Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

Cyclone Amphan, the first super cyclone to form over the Bay of Bengal since 1999, has left at least 14 people dead and destroyed thousands of homes in Bangladesh and India.

The cyclone made landfall in eastern India on Wednesday afternoon. West Bengal is the hardest-hit Indian state, and its chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, told reporters the situation "is more worrying that the coronavirus pandemic. We don't know how to handle it. ... Area after area has been devastated. Communications are disrupted." Ten of the storm-related deaths occurred in West Bengal.

In Bangladesh, at least four people have been killed by the storm. Officials said 2.4 million people from coastal areas were moved to 15,000 storm shelters, including Rohingya refugees from Myanmar who were living on an island in the Bay of Bengal. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus infections force Ford to suspend production at recently reopened plants

May 20, 2020
The Ford plant in Chicago.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The recently re-opened Ford assembly plant in Chicago had to stop production on Wednesday, the second day in a row operations ground to a halt because of the coronavirus, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Chicago plant produces Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators. On Tuesday, the factory was closed when two people tested positive for COVID-19 at a parts-assembly facility one mile away from the plant, a Ford spokeswoman said; both passed an initial temperature check when they arrived at work, and it's unclear how they tested positive later in their shift.

On Wednesday morning, workers were sent home after a Lear Corp. factory that makes seats for Ford had to stop production. The Journal obtained text messages Lear sent to employees that said a person on the first shift tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan, was also closed on Wednesday after a worker tested positive for COVID-19, the company spokeswoman said. That factory makes F-150 pickup trucks, Ford's most popular vehicle. Ford's spokeswoman told the Journal that "due to incubation time, we know these employees did not contract COVID-19 while at work. Our protocols are in place to help stop the spread of the virus."

Ford started reopening its U.S. factories on Monday after being closed for nearly two months. Before entering the plants, workers must have their temperatures checked, and they wear bracelets that beep if they aren't properly social distancing, the Journal reports. Plastic barriers have also been put up between work stations. Production is slow for now, as there are fewer employees working and the machinery is still being tested. Catherine Garcia

