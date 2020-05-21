Lana Del Rey hits back at critics while dissing Ariana Grande, Beyoncé

Lana Del Rey is just asking questions!

In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, the singer slammed "Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani, and Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé" for having "number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f--king, cheating, etc." Wrote Del Rey, "can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect … without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?"

The singer additionally emphasized that, "in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world."

Though Del Rey was clearly "fed up" with critics who claim that she has "set women back hundreds of years," fans took issue with her tearing down primarily women of color to make her point, Us Weekly reports. "Why did you have to name drop them?" one Twitter user wrote. "Just say what you had to say and go finish the album, babes."