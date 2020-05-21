See More Speed Reads
Lana Del Rey hits back at critics while dissing Ariana Grande, Beyoncé

11:34 a.m.

Lana Del Rey is just asking questions!

In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, the singer slammed "Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani, and Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé" for having "number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f--king, cheating, etc." Wrote Del Rey, "can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect … without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?"

The singer additionally emphasized that, "in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world."

Though Del Rey was clearly "fed up" with critics who claim that she has "set women back hundreds of years," fans took issue with her tearing down primarily women of color to make her point, Us Weekly reports. "Why did you have to name drop them?" one Twitter user wrote. "Just say what you had to say and go finish the album, babes."

Read the full post — which includes confirmation of a new album as well as the announcement of two forthcoming books of poetry — below. Jeva Lange

Amazon reportedly pushes July Prime Day to September

12:50 p.m.
Amazon driver unloads boxes.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Amazon shoppers will reportedly have to wait a few extra months for their midsummer deals.

The e-commerce giant will shift Prime Day, its giant deals event usually held in July, to September, people familiar with the matter tell The Wall Street Journal. The reported shift comes as Amazon attempts to maintain its usual high-speed shipping service and as workers say the company is failing to keep them safe.

The two-day sales event will be postponed because Amazon is still trying to catch up with skyrocketing demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sources told the Journal. Amazon will also let nonessential goods resume shipping to warehouses, letting the company "lay the groundwork for shipments of a wider variety of products," the Journal reports.

Amazon's massive catalog relies on thousands of individual sellers, who send their items to Amazon warehouses to allow for speedier shipments. But the company stopped letting sellers of nonessential items restock amid the pandemic, while increased demand on essential products led to slower shipping speeds as well. Sources told the Journal those one- and two-day delivery speeds may not be reestablished for months.

Amazon warehouse workers have protested working conditions and a lack of hazard pay, saying not-so-essential items are still going out and requirements for calling out sick, even after potential exposure to the virus, were way too strict. One protesting workers' firing even prompted a vice president at Amazon to quit the company over its "climate of fear." Kathryn Krawczyk

Elizabeth Warren signals she might be willing to set aside Medicare-for-all as part of Biden VP bid

12:10 p.m.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is seemingly trying to get on former Vice President Joe Biden's good side.

During the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Warren consistently shouted down Biden's centrist policies, especially when it came to her and Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) shared demand for Medicare-for-all. But as recently as this week, Warren argued that "expanding the Affordable Care Act" is the first step in getting to single-payer health care — the latest in a series of compromises and compliments that could signal she wants to be Biden's No. 2, Politico reports.

While the other women who ended their 2020 campaigns and Stacy Abrams are still being discussed as potential running mates for Biden, Warren's chances have seemingly risen over the past few weeks. Biden has repeatedly complimented her dozens of coronavirus policy plans, as well as her questioning of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin regarding coronavirus relief funds. Biden and Warren even co-wrote an op-ed criticizing the Trump administration's lack of oversight of those funds. Sources also tell Politico that Biden and Warren's camps have been collaborating on economic policies over the past few weeks.

This reported collaboration doesn't seem to be driving Warren to the center, though. She was quick to add that expanding Obamacare is only a stepping stone in getting to Medicare-for-all, which isn't so different from how she praised the Obama administration's health care work during primary debates. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Millions of noisy cicadas to emerge on the East Coast after 17 years underground

11:25 a.m.
Cicada.
Yuriy_Kulik/iStock

After 17 years underground, a brood of periodical cicadas will emerge in swarms as weather warms in several East Coast states. Their unmistakable shrill will serve as the soundtrack to the summer, peaking in June.

Up to 1.5 million cicadas per acre are expected to emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina, reports ScienceAlert. This year marks brood IX's first emergence since 2003.

The mysterious bug only lives 4 to 6 weeks, and their aggressive noise — a mating call — can reach 90 decibels, as loud as a lawnmower. Scientists haven't quite cracked the code to periodical cicada's life cycle, but hypothesize they have evolved to avoid syncing up with the life cycle of predators.

In addition to the racket, cicadas can pose a threat to trees. Females lay their eggs in branches, which may cause them to split. If a tree is populated with enough eggs, it could die, per ScienceAlert.

It's not all bad news, though. Cicadas are harmless to humans and pets, and they naturally "turn over soil and prune trees, increasing flowers and fruits in later years," ScienceAlert reports.

If you're feeling left out, have no fear. Cicadamania reports next spring, brood X is set to emerge in Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington D.C. Taylor Watson

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty, accept prison time in college admissions scandal

10:37 a.m.
Lori Loughlin.
Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have finally accepted prison time for their college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled to plead guilty to bribing the University of Southern California on a Friday video conference, with Loughlin facing two months of prison time and Giannulli facing five months. The couple will also have to pay a total of $400,000 in fines and perform community service, prosecutors said Thursday.

The couple was charged with paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC as crew recruits, even though they didn't play the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli were exposed in the massive Operation Varsity Blues investigation, which uncovered dozens of wealthy people and celebrities who'd allegedly bribed schools and falsified test results to get their children into prestigious colleges. Actress Felicity Huffman was among them, though she served her 11-day prison sentence months ago. Loughlin and Giannulli meanwhile spent months trying to get their charges dropped.

Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, CNN reports. After their prison terms, Loughlin will be subject to a year of supervised release and will have to complete 100 hours of community service, and Giannulli will face two years of supervised release and have to complete 250 hours. Kathryn Krawczyk

The CDC and states were mixing up coronavirus test and antibody test data

10:02 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC and several states have been making a dangerous data mistake throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are two distinct tests key to solving the coronavirus crisis: Those that test for the actual virus, and those that test for COVID-19 antibodies and potential resistance to the virus. They have very different purposes, and yet the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and several states have been lumping the results from those tests into one data pile, with potentially disastrous results for patients' safety reopening efforts, The Atlantic reports.

Local newspapers have reported in the past few days that their states have been blending the data together; the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported it in Virginia, prompting the state to start splitting its data last week, while the Texas Observer found it in Texas. Maine didn't start splitting the viral and antibody test data until Wednesday, while officials in Vermont told the Vermont Digger they didn't even know the blend was happening. And the problem goes all the way to the top, with the CDC confirming to The Atlantic that it has been incorrectly compiling test data.

"This is not merely a technical error," The Atlantic notes. Widespread viral testing is key to preventing coronavirus spread, while antibody testing can help determine whether those who've recovered from COVID-19 — perhaps even without symptoms — have some form of immunity to it. And seeing as "states have set quantitative guidelines for reopening their economies based on these flawed data points," blending the two together may have falsely inflated the number of viral tests and led some states to reopen too early. Read more at The Atlantic. Kathryn Krawczyk

Global COVID-19 cases top 5 million. A 5th of them are in the U.S.

7:25 a.m.
Mass graves in Brazil
Michael Dantas/AFP/Getty Images

The world surpassed five million registered COVID-19 cases on Thursday, another grim milestone in a global pandemic full of them. A fifth of the 5.02 million cases, 1.55 million, are in the U.S., according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The No. 2 country is Russia, with 318,000 reported cases. Overall, 328,462 people are reported to have died from the coronavirus, including 93,439 in the U.S. The actual numbers worldwide are almost certainly significantly higher.

It is an uneven picture globally and in the U.S., with cases and deaths declining in some countries or states and rising in others. But the pandemic is not waning overall. The World Health Organization said Wednesday that member countries had reported 106,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily total since the outbreak began. "We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Peter Weber

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah hit Trump's drug use, voting feud, Pompeo's 'lavish' parties

5:38 a.m.

"The big story all week has of course been Donald Trump booting hydroxychloroquine," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "He's unwilling to wear a mask, but he will take a drug whose side effects include serious heart conditions, including death," plus "blistering, peeling, loosening of the skin; feeling that others can hear your thoughts; feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there; unusual behavior; and unusual facial expressions. Oh no! We're too late!"

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, "but Donald Trump sees the sunny side of his abject failure," calling it "a badge of honor," Colbert said. Trump has been feuding with the CDC over how fast to lift coronavirus restrictions, "but it's not just the CDC — it's hard to find a medical expert anywhere who agrees with Trump's plan to open the economy without meeting the CDC criteria. Which is why GOP operatives are recruiting 'extremely pro-Trump' doctors to go on television to prescribe reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet safety benchmarks."

The Late Show invented one of those "pro-Trump" doctors.

"Have you been watching the hydroxy-horror picture show?" Jimmy Kimmel asked. "Our president this week claimed he's been taking hydroxychloroquine," and "the Trumpers who are wary of Big Pharma have started making their own hydroxy at home." He explained why that's "dumb," then showed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolding him for joking Tuesday that Trump "might be trying to kill himself with this drug and we should keep an eye on him."

"All 50 states at least partially reopened for business," even though "17 states are still showing a steady increase in new coronavirus cases," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. And Georgia "may actually have been fudging their numbers."

Noah also examined embattled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's latest scandal, involving "lavish dinners" for hundreds he's been "throwing on the taxpayer dime." Pompeo claims the dinners were for legitimate business, "but how is the CEO of Chick-fil-A gonna help America's foreign policy?" he asked. "It sounds more like Pompeo was using the State Department like his own personal Make-a-Wish Foundation."

Also, Trump is threatening certain states seeking to expand absentee ballots, Noah recounted. "I guess in Trump's mind, voting should be like your wife smiling at you — once a year, in public, and never at home." Watch below. Peter Weber

