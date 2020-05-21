Baltimore mayor asks Trump to cancel Memorial Day visit: It sends 'the wrong message' to residents

-
Baltimore mayor asks Trump to cancel Memorial Day visit: It sends 'the wrong message' to residents8:40 p.m.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms9:36 p.m.
Trump says he took mask off at Ford plant because he 'didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it'7:36 p.m.
Man who took video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting charged with felony murder6:44 p.m.
Beijing moves to crack down on Hong Kong with new security law5:51 p.m.
Trump vows 'we're not gonna close the country' if a 2nd coronavirus wave hits5:32 p.m.
John Krasinski's Some Good News finds a new home and a new host on CBS All Access4:44 p.m.
New Michigan poll has Biden in the lead with support from former third-party and non-voters3:50 p.m.
