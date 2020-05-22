See More Speed Reads
2020 elections
Edit

More women are running for office this year than during the record-breaking 2018 midterms

12:05 p.m.
Kentucky Democratic House Candidate Amy McGrath during a run in 2018.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

We might have declared "the Year of the Women" a little prematurely. While the 2018 midterm elections saw a historic number of women run for Congress, 2020 has already broken that record, Andrea González-Ramírez reports for Gen.

In 2018, 529 women filed to run for the House or the Senate, according to Vox, with 117 ultimately elected or appointed. This year, some 538 female congressional candidates have already filed their paperwork.

Among them are 490 women vying for House seats, according to data from Rutgers University's Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP), up from 476 in 2018. "And with candidate filing deadlines still weeks away in 14 states," Gen writes, "we can expect even more women to step forward." So far, 48 women have filed to run for Senate in 2020, just behind 2018's record of 53.

Additionally, Gen notes that 195 of the women running for the House this year are on the Republican ticket, "far more than the previous high of 133 in the 2010 midterms." You can read more about the nine women to watch this cycle over at Gen. Jeva Lange

Tara Reade
Edit

Tara Reade dropped by prominent #MeToo lawyer

12:55 p.m.
#MeToo protestors.
AUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Tara Reade, who alleges former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked for him in the Senate, will no longer be represented by prominent #MeToo lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor, The New York Times reports. Wigdor, a supporter of President Trump who has also represented women in sexual assault and discrimination cases against Harvey Weinstein and Bill O'Reilly, took Reade on as a client two weeks ago.

Though Wigdor did not give a reason for why he would no longer represent Reade, he emphasized that the decision is "by no means a reflection on whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade." He additionally slammed the media for its coverage of Reade's case, arguing that "much of what has been written about Ms. Reade is not probative of whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted her, but rather is intended to victim-shame and attack her credibility on unrelated and irrelevant matters." The Times notes that Wigdor "is leaving as her credibility is coming under harsh scrutiny," including an investigation in California concerning whether or not Reade misrepresented her educational background while serving as an expert witness on domestic violence in court.

Biden has repeatedly denied Reade's allegations while attempting to also express his belief in survivors of sexual assault. "If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn't vote for me," he said recently, addressing a question about what he would say to women voters who are concerned about the allegations. "I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade."

In his statement to the press, Reade's former lawyer, Wigdor, added: "We have and will continue to represent survivors regardless of their alleged predator's status or politics." Jeva Lange

the elite of the elite
Edit

Pamela Anderson thinks we should protect the sanctity of bad TV

12:27 p.m.

If it ain't broke don't fix it, but maybe even if it is broke, still don't fix it? That would be what Baywatch star Pamela Anderson would tell you, anyway.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday night, Anderson explained that she didn't like the 2017 Baywatch remake with Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson because "let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV." As Anderson explained, "trying to make these movies that are television are just messing with it" and the original show, which ran from 1989 to 1999, was made for a fraction of what a "great movie" costs.

"We had the same explosions, the same scenes in the water. That was the fun part, being creative," she argued. Couldn't agree more! Watch the interview below. Jeva Lange

RIP
Edit

Jerry Sloan, Utah Jazz hall of fame coach, dies at 78

12:14 p.m.
Jerry Sloan.
Todd Warshaw /Allsport via Getty Images

Jerry Sloan, the Hall of Fame coach who propelled the Utah Jazz to 1,223 wins, died Friday at 78.

The Jazz announced the news on Friday, saying Sloan had died of complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. His 23 seasons with the Jazz made him the winningest coach in the franchise's history, and the third winningest coach in NBA history.

Sloan started his basketball career playing for the Chicago Bulls, with Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf remembering him in a Friday statement as "'the Original Bull' whose tenacious defense and nightly hustle on the court represented the franchise and epitomized the city of Chicago." He returned to the team as a scout, and then an assistant coach, and then as the Bulls' head coach in 1979. But he only lasted three seasons there before moving to the Jazz, where he started as a scout and then became head coach in 1988.

While in Utah, Sloan led the Jazz to 1,223 wins and 20 trips to the NBA playoffs over his 23 seasons. The Jazz twice made it to the NBA finals under Sloan's watch, losing to the Bulls both times. Sloan was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2009, and retired from the team in 2011. "Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz," the team said in a statement, adding that "we are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise." Kathryn Krawczyk

downer of the day
Edit

Coronavirus rates are still spiking worldwide

10:52 a.m.
A crowded street in Brazil.
EDUARDO VALENTE/AFP via Getty Images

In less than two weeks, global coronavirus cases have spiked by more than a million, a sobering sign that there is still a long way to go before the pandemic begins to ease up, The Wall Street Journal reports. This week, the world topped 5 million coronavirus cases, up from 3.85 million two weeks ago. There have been more than 333,000 deaths worldwide since the outbreak began, with nearly 100,000 in the United States.

Wednesday of this week saw the highest daily spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as well, with at least 106,000 in a single 24-hour period, the WHO reports. Yet it is almost certain that official tallies are under-representing the number of deaths. New data out of Michigan, for example, seems to suggest that the state undercounted hundreds of COVID-19 deaths, while "the full toll of the pandemic in U.S. nursing homes will remain unknown because a new rule intended to collect the data doesn't require facilities to report deaths and infections that occurred before early May," The Wall Street Journal writes.

There has been good news, too: This week, London reported an entire 24-hour period of no new COVID-19 cases, while the state of Georgia is looking increasingly like an unexpected coronavirus success story. Additionally, the biotech company Moderna announced Monday that its potential COVID-19 vaccine showed promising early results in clinical trials, with patients developing antibodies similar to those in people who've recovered from the disease. You can follow the latest scientific advancements against the coronavirus pandemic with The Week's free Solving COVID newsletter here. Jeva Lange

covid-2016
Edit

Coronavirus is spiking disproportionately in counties that voted for Trump in 2016

10:44 a.m.
Coronavirus testing in the Navajo nation.
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

The 2016 election may help map the next coronavirus hotspots.

While COVID-19 is finally beginning to wane in some of the U.S. cities it hit hardest and earliest, coronavirus spread is still far from its peak in most small cities and rural areas across the country. And over the past four weeks, it's been more likely that counties will show a high prevalence of coronavirus next if they voted for President Trump in 2016, an analysis by the Brookings Institution reveals.

A high prevalence of coronavirus means a county saw coronavirus case rates of 100 or more per 100,000 people. Hundreds of counties have gained high-prevelance status over the past few weeks, and 176 new counties joined that list from May 10 to May 17 alone. Those 176 counties voted for Trump by a 12 percent margin in 2016 — Trump outright won 151 of them — and are also less urban and less racially diverse than areas where coronavirus spread in March and April, Brookings notes.

COVID-19 obviously doesn't discriminate based on politics, so there is no definitive reason why these counties are seeing coronavirus spikes now. It's likely just because rural counties are more spread out than urban areas and have seen slower coronavirus spread, and also coincidentally went for Trump in 2016. But Trump has also been eager to reopen businesses, especially in less populous areas that didn't see as many coronavirus cases. And if his supporters were more likely to follow his lead and get back to normal, that could be aiding the spread as well. Find the whole study at the Brookings Institution. Kathryn Krawczyk

Yum
Edit

A strange side-effect of the pandemic? 'Carcass imbalance'

9:41 a.m.
Meat for sale in France.
REMY GABALDA/AFP via Getty Images

As a wise man once said, "Beef. It's what's for dinner." And nothing about the coronavirus pandemic has made that change; if anything, people are cooking at home even more. But with restaurants closed, farmers are running into a supply chain problem known by "the joyous name of: carcass imbalance," The Bureau's James Ball tweeted Friday.

Because we're cooking so much at home, Ball writes, there has been "a big jump in demand for the cheap cuts of meat — most notably the bits we use to make supermarket mince. At the same time, the stuff that's usually much more expensive, like the fancy steak cuts, has a big drop in demand."

The pork industry "seems to have experienced the hardest hit," reports Drovers, an American beef industry magazine. "The sudden decline in the food service industry has plummeted the value of pork, which gets a large portion of its price boost from restaurants. Bacon, bellies, and other premium pork products have plummeted in value, with bellies trading below $0.40 per pound and retail bacon reaching $2 per pound or less." Additionally, "The loss of the food service demand has caused beef middle meats (rib and loin cuts) to drop to their lowest price in a decade."

The whole thing is creating a major "ruckus," Ball agrees. As Nick Allen, the CEO of the British Meat Processors Association, told The Grocer, "There is plenty of food to go around but, in order for the system to keep working, we need to maintain the mechanisms (like carcase balance) that allow it to function properly." Read more via Ball here. Jeva Lange

coronavirus research
Edit

Worry about contact with people, not objects, CDC advises in coronavirus guidelines

9:24 a.m.
Deliveries in New York City
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prominently warns on its "How COVID-19 Spreads" page that "the virus spreads easily between people." But it also says, in new language, that "the virus does not spread easily in other ways," including "from touching surfaces or objects," The Washington Post noticed Thursday.

"It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes," the CDC says. "This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus." CDC spokesman Kristen Nordlund told the Post the quietly updated guidance came from an internal review and "usability testing," but did not represent a change in how the CDC describes transmission. Previous versions of the site did have similar language, the Post reports.

The coronavirus can remain potentially viable on cardboard for up to 24 hours and up to three days on plastic and metal, virologist Vincent Munster and his colleagues at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases lab in Hamilton, Montana, found. But it usually breaks down within hours of leaving its host. "Direct contact with people has the highest likelihood of getting infected — being close to an infected person, rather than accepting a newspaper or a FedEx guy dropping off a box," Munster told the Post.

If not living in fear of Amazon deliveries is the good news, the bad news is people are starting to venture into public spaces again, not always observing social distancing. The U.S. is on the cusp of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, and if just 30 percent of people return to pre-COVID life, that number will easily surpass 200,000 by the end of summer, Nina Fefferman, who models diseases at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, tells Politico. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.