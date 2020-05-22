See More Speed Reads
Things that make you go hmmm
Edit

Trump still hasn't taken his annual physical and it's starting to get weird

4:49 p.m.
When will Trump finish his physical?
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's aversion to taking his annual physical is starting to get … a little weird. It has now been six months since the president claims to have "started" his routine physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, NBC News reports, with Trump saying in early March that he is simply "too busy" to do the second part. But even his process is mysterious, since physicals aren't typically conducted in multiple stages over the course of several months.

There is plenty of reason for the public to feel invested in the president's physical wellbeing right now, too. Earlier this week, Trump said he was taking the prescription drug hydroxycholorquine as an unproven and potentially dangerous prophylactic to ward off the COVID-19 coronavirus. The drug has well-documented risks, including causing dangerous heart arrhythmia even in healthy people. Last November, Trump also made an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed, where the 73-year-old underwent what was later described as an "interim checkup," although one insider told CNN at the time that the visit was "abnormal."

Trump completed his 2019 physical in the month of February and his 2018 physical in January. During his November 2019 two-hour examination at Walter Reed, he began what the White House said were "portions" of his 2020 exam. It has now been six months since that initial check-up took place, and the "more comprehensive" exam assured by his doctor, which would have included the president's labs and exam results, has so far — to public knowledge — not taken place.

“At the appropriate time" Trump has promised he will finish his annual physical. "But I feel very good.” Jeva Lange

further investigation
Edit

The FBI will investigate its investigation of Michael Flynn

5:07 p.m.
Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Another day, another investigation of an investigation.

The FBI will launch an internal audit of its investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Friday. The move comes after the Justice Department dropped its case against Flynn after concluding he was pressured into lying to the FBI, and as documents from that investigation continue to be declassified.

President Trump fired Flynn as his national security adviser after he admitted to lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about those conversations, but earlier this year claimed he was pressured into saying he lied. Attorney General William Barr announced earlier this month that the DOJ would move to dismiss Flynn's charges, saying the FBI's investigation into Flynn was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

The DOJ's announcement has only fueled conservatives' criticisms of the intelligence community and the FBI. Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) promised to conduct the committee's own investigation into the origins of Flynn investigation, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe that led to Flynn's charges. Kathryn Krawczyk

That was fast
Edit

Biden apologizes for being 'a wise guy' with 'you ain't black' comment

4:38 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has quickly recognized his big Friday morning mistake.

While closing out an interview with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club, Biden declared that "you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or [President] Trump, you ain't black." A whole lot of people unexpectedly found Biden's comment racist and offensive, and by Friday afternoon, Biden had acknowledged he "shouldn't have been such a wise guy."

"Perhaps I was much too cavalier," Biden said in a Friday afternoon call with black business leaders. "I've never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted," he continued, adding that "no one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background."

Charlamagne grilled Biden on his morning show, telling the presumptive Democratic nominee that "black people saved your political life in the primaries this year, and they have things they want from you, and one of them is a black woman running mate." Biden assured Charlamagne that several black women were under his consideration before someone off screen told Biden his time was up. Charlamagne told Biden that he had more questions, though, and Biden apparently tried to answer them with his big, misguided swoop. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Edit

43 states broke their unemployment records in April

3:23 p.m.
An out-of-work protestor in Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Forty-three states recorded their highest unemployment rate since the government began tracking the data in 1939, CNN reports based on federal numbers released Friday. Nevada had the highest overall unemployment rate in the country, at 28.2 percent, up from 3.6 in February before the pandemic shutdowns.

The other two states to top 20 percent unemployment in April were Michigan and Hawaii, at 22.7 percent and 22.3 percent respectively. Those states saw particularly high numbers because of their reliance on tourism, in the case of Nevada and Hawaii, and the fact that the auto plants in Michigan were closed during the worst of the outbreak.

Seven states recorded unemployment below 10 percent, MarketWatch reports, with Connecticut the lowest with only 7.9 percent. But CNN cautions that there were errors in the robustness of data collection as well as how that data was classified. Connecticut in particular included a note "that said the federal data must be considered 'inaccurate' and 'severely underestimated.' Instead, the state estimates its true unemployment rate to be around 17.5 percent." Jeva Lange

essential worship services
Edit

Trump declares places of worship 'essential' and demands governors let them reopen

2:58 p.m.

President Trump is calling for religious institutions to reopen, ignoring the devastating things that have happened to those that remained open throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Trump announced Friday that he would identify houses of worship, including "churches, synagogues, and mosques," as "essential places that provide essential services." He called on governors to allow those institutions to reopen, and vowed to "override the governors" if they do not because "in America we need more prayer, not less."

Just like reopening businesses, Trump does not have the power to override governors when it comes to letting places of worship start holding services again. Some churches had resisted closing down amid the pandemic, and subsequently saw deadly coronavirus outbreaks spread among their members. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus in the capitol
Edit

D.C. now has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country

2:37 p.m.

The Washington, D.C., metro area has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country, Dr. Deborah Birx said at the White House press briefing on Friday. The region, which includes northern Virginia and several counties in Maryland, is of course the home to many who commute to work in the nation's capital.

Birx said that D.C. is followed in positivity rate by Baltimore, Chicago, and Minneapolis. "These are the places where we have seen really a stalling, or an increase of cases as in Minneapolis," she explained.

The D.C. metro area specifically has a rate of infection three times higher than the areas directly surrounding it. Governors in Maryland and Virginia actually began easing restrictions in their states last Friday, The Washington Post reports, while protestors gathered in Baltimore County on Friday to push for a faster reopening.

For now, the District is holding its stay-at-home orders due to the alarming number of cases. Jeva Lange

everyone's got takes
Edit

Fox News' Chris Wallace debunks voter fraud conspiracy theories shared on network an hour earlier

1:53 p.m.

Fox News is committed to sharing both sides of a conspiracy theory.

On Friday morning, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace tore apart the right-wing conspiracy theory that mail-in voting is full of fraud, noting that mail-in voting happens in both Republican and Democratic states and there is "really is no record" of fraud in any of them. But just an hour before Wallace came on the air, the network was sharing a very different message.

Dan Patrick, Texas' Republican lieutenant governor, immediately came out swinging against mail-in voting when he appeared on Fox News' America's Newsroom just ahead of Wallace. "This is a scam by the Democrats to steal the election," Patrick claimed, asking host Ed Henry if he'd ever "gotten somebody's mail by mistake" or had his mail stolen.

Henry reminded Patrick that the Democratic primary in Wisconsin exposed people to coronavirus, prompting Patrick to go back and make a case against himself. "Anyone over 65 in America can vote safely from home, that's already the law virtually everywhere. Some states have all mail-in ballots," Patrick said, definitely not helping his case. Kathryn Krawczyk

rude but ok
Edit

Ryan Murphy says he wants a Glee 'do over pilot' with Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein

1:53 p.m.

To paraphrase Ryan Murphy: "OG Glee cast, don't read this. Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein … hello."

On Friday, the Glee co-creator posted on Instagram about how he wished he'd lived in a world in 2009 where he had "access to" the "talent" of Platt and Feldstein, imagining how he would have written a "new pilot" where they starred alongside Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry in the original.

Murphy's post seemed to throw considerable shade at his original cast, including Cory Monteith, who died of an overdose in 2013, and Chris Colfer, the only actor aside from Jane Lynch to actually win an individual Golden Globe for the show, speaking of, uh, talent.

"I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT," Murphy nevertheless wrote, likely sending the Glee alums scrambling for the group text they presumably have for situations like this. "Maybe I will?" Jeva Lange


View this post on Instagram

Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.