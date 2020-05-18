See More Speed Reads
a warning
Edit

Fox News' Neil Cavuto hastily warned viewers against using hydroxychloroquine after Trump said he's taking it to prevent coronavirus

5:31 p.m.

Fox News' Neil Cavuto was quick to counter President Trump's comments Monday about the controversial malaria drug hydroxychloroquine after the president said he was taking the medication to ward off the coronavirus.

While Trump, who has long championed the hydroxychloroquine as a way to combat COVID-19 despite a lack of evidence, said he started taking the drug in the last two weeks after hearing some positive reviews, Cavuto wanted to make sure his viewers didn't start taking it just because the commander-in-chief sung its praises.

Cavuto's response to Trump's words were intense — he said that the drug, which the FDA has warned potentially leads to serious side effects, could even prove fatal for "risky" population groups.

When it comes to lethality, doctors have said hydroxychloroquine's potentially fatal side effect — irregular heart rhythm — is "rare," but the lack of research on its effect on seriously ill COVID-19 patients remains insufficient. Self-medicating with the drug for COVID-19 has been linked to deaths in recent months.

Over on CNN, Dr. Sanjay Gupta similarly pushed back against Trump's latest foray into the medical world, saying bluntly that the president "shouldn't be taking" the drug. Tim O'Donnell

capitol hill shakeup
Edit

McConnell chooses Rubio to lead Senate Intelligence Committee amid Burr investigation

5:34 p.m.
Sen. Marco Rubio.
ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) will be the next head of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Monday that Rubio would take over for Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who stepped down from the committee amid an FBI investigation into Burr's questionable stock dealings. Rubio's appointment leaves him in charge of the committee's Russia probe, at least until the investigation into Burr is complete.

McConnell called Rubio "the natural choice for this temporary assignment on the basis of accumulated committee service," saying "his proven leadership on pertinent issues only made the decision easier." Rubio has spent his time in the Senate focused on national security and foreign policy issues, and "is expected to largely continue Burr's bipartisan approach to the committee's Russia investigation," Politico notes.

Burr stepped down from chairing the intelligence committee last week, with McConnell saying he agreed it "would be in the best interests of the committee." Burr was found to have sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his stocks in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13, while he was getting private briefings from health officials about forecasted economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. He has denied wrongdoing. The Week Staff

the wonderful world of TikTok?
Edit

Disney streaming boss leaves to become the new CEO of TikTok

5:21 p.m.
Kevin Mayer
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The head of streaming for Disney is leaving the Magic Kingdom and headed to TikTok.

Kevin Mayer, chair of Walt Disney direct-to-consumer and international, resigned from the company on Monday to become TikTok's new CEO, The New York Times reports. Mayer will also become the chief operating officer of TikTok's owner, ByteDance.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a statement praised Mayer for having "had an extraordinary impact on our company over the years," adding, "having worked alongside Kevin for many years on the senior management team, I am enormously grateful to him for his support and friendship." Mayer was Disney's streaming boss during the launch of Disney+, which has exceeded analysts' expectations in terms of subscribers.

After Mayer's exit, the new head of streaming for Disney will be Rebecca Campbell, who last year was tapped to be president of Disneyland Resort.

This comes almost three months after Bob Iger in a surprise announcement said he was stepping down as CEO of Disney effective immediately. Mayer was widely considered to be a leading candidate to replace Iger, but the company went with Chapek, the head of the company's parks division. Since then, as Disney takes a major financial hit as its theme parks close during the coronavirus pandemic, Iger has reportedly "reasserted control" over the company. Brendan Morrow

stonks
Edit

Dow jumps 900 points after promising coronavirus vaccine trial

5:14 p.m.
Statue outside the U.S. stock exchange.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Some good news has sent the stock market soaring for the first time in months.

After biotechnology company Moderna announced positive results in its COVID-19 vaccine trial, stocks in the company jumped up more than 19 percent. That helped send the Nasdaq Composite up 2.4 percent for the day, while the S&P 500 rose 3.1 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up 3.8 percent.

An early stage trial of Moderna's vaccine produced COVID-19 antibodies in eight patients, the company announced Monday, not long after one of one of its directors stepped down to lead the U.S. government's vaccine development program. New York and California also announced Monday they are moving toward reopening businesses more quickly than expected, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested over the weekend that the central bank may inject the economy with more stimulus funds. It all added up to a "triple whammy of good news," David Rosenberg, chief economist of Rosenberg Research, told The Washington Post.

The Dow started the day spiking 700 points after the opening bell, and kept rising to close up 911 points. Altogether, the stock market saw its biggest jump since April, Axios notes. Kathryn Krawczyk

hydroxychloroquine
Edit

Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine

5:03 p.m.

President Trump is apparently no longer simply touting the controversial malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as an effective coronavirus treatment — he says he's actually taking it as a preventative measure.

Trump told reporters Monday that he's been taking the medication, which hasn't been proven to effectively treat COVID-19 and has been warned to come with potentially serious side effects, for about a week and a half, with the permission of a White House physician.

The president's reasoning is that he's apparently heard stories about "many, many" frontline workers and doctors who are taking it themselves or prescribing it to their patients with success. Trump said he began taking the drug as a preventative measure after he got "a lot of positive calls about it."

"So far, I seem to be ok," Trump said. Tim O'Donnell

firing back
Edit

Apple slams 'false claims' after FBI says it provided 'effectively no help' accessing the Pensacola shooter's iPhones

4:45 p.m.
Apple
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Apple is hitting back against the Department of Justice.

Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray in a press conference on Monday announced they obtained new evidence regarding the 2019 shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida by accessing the shooter's iPhones. But Wray said Apple provided "effectively no help."

Barr also slammed Apple in the presser, saying the fact that the company designs its phones "in a way that only the user can unlock the contents, no matter what the circumstances" has "dangerous consequences for the public safety and national security, and is, in my judgment, unacceptable." He also accused the company of being "willing to accommodate authoritarian regimes when it serves their business interests."

Apple issued a response to this scathing press conference, saying in a statement it did support law enforcement during its investigation into the Pensacola shooting by providing "every piece of information" available to them.

"As a proud American company, we consider supporting law enforcement's important work our responsibility," Apple said. "The false claims made about our company are an excuse to weaken encryption and other security measures that protect millions of users and our national security."

Wray had said during the press conference on Monday that although the FBI in this instance found a way to obtain the information it needed, "the technique that we developed" has "pretty limited application," and so it's "not a fix for our broader Apple problem." Brendan Morrow

blind advice
Edit

Trump says he 'never heard' of ousted IG but agreed to fire him after learning Obama appointed him

4:32 p.m.

President Trump on Monday explained his decision to fire State Department Inspector General Steve Linick last week, despite the fact that he apparently had "never heard of him" before the dismissal.

Trump explained that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as was reported over the weekend, recommended the move, but the president was even more convinced it was the right thing to do upon learning that his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, appointed Linick to the post in 2013. Trump, you might have noticed, has made his distaste for Obama's presidency even more well-known these last few weeks.

Pompeo also commented on Linick's firing Monday after Democrats speculated whether he wanted the federal watchdog out of the picture as a result of a couple of different investigations. But Pompeo claimed there was no way the act was retaliatory because he had no clue Linick was even conducting the probes. "I'm not briefed on it," he said. "I usually see these investigations in final draft form 24 hours, 48 hours before the IG is prepared to release them."

Instead, Pompeo said Linick wasn't performing his job as well as the department expected him to. Tim O'Donnell

a little good news
Edit

California loosens requirements for reopening after hospitalizations continue to dip

4:24 p.m.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Things are looking up in California, and it's prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to make it easier for the state's businesses to open again.

On Monday, Newsom announced a change in the requirements a county must meet before its businesses can enter California's second reopening phase. They'll no longer have to report no COVID-19 deaths for 14 days, leaving all but five California counties eligible for the next phase.

Under the new requirements, counties must prove they have stable hospitalization rates and that their number of coronavirus patients haven't grown by more than five percent over a seven-day period. For smaller counties, they'll have to prove they've had no more than 20 new cases per day over a 14-day period. In addition, counties will have to fulfill one of two other requirements: They'll either have to report fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 residents for at least 14 days, or their rate of positive coronavirus tests will need to drop below 8 percent.

Like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) did earlier Monday, Newsom also suggested California could allow professional sports to continue without fans as early as June. Hair salons and churches can likely reopen within weeks as well.

The rule change comes after California released positive statistics in its coronavirus fight. The state has conducted 57,000 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, or 1.3 million total. California had also seen a 7.5 percent decrease in hospitalizations statewide over the last two weeks, and an 8.7 percent decrease in ICU patients over the same time. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.