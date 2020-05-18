-
Fox News' Neil Cavuto hastily warned viewers against using hydroxychloroquine after Trump said he's taking it to prevent coronavirus5:31 p.m.
-
McConnell chooses Rubio to lead Senate Intelligence Committee amid Burr investigation5:34 p.m.
-
Disney streaming boss leaves to become the new CEO of TikTok5:21 p.m.
-
Dow jumps 900 points after promising coronavirus vaccine trial5:14 p.m.
-
Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine5:03 p.m.
-
Apple slams 'false claims' after FBI says it provided 'effectively no help' accessing the Pensacola shooter's iPhones4:45 p.m.
-
Trump says he 'never heard' of ousted IG but agreed to fire him after learning Obama appointed him4:32 p.m.
-
California loosens requirements for reopening after hospitalizations continue to dip4:24 p.m.
Fox News' Neil Cavuto hastily warned viewers against using hydroxychloroquine after Trump said he's taking it to prevent coronavirus
5:31 p.m.
5:34 p.m.
5:21 p.m.
5:14 p.m.
5:03 p.m.
Apple slams 'false claims' after FBI says it provided 'effectively no help' accessing the Pensacola shooter's iPhones
4:45 p.m.
Trump says he 'never heard' of ousted IG but agreed to fire him after learning Obama appointed him
4:32 p.m.
4:24 p.m.