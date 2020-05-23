Trump campaign pounces on Biden's 'you ain't black' comment

Former Vice President Joe Biden came under fire Friday after he said that African American voters who aren't sure whether they support him or President Trump "ain't black" during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee later apologized, saying he was perhaps "much too cavalier" with his words. It remains to be seen if Biden's apology will be accepted, but the Trump re-election campaign isn't waiting to find out.

Politico reports the campaign, which has been ramping up its efforts to court black voters, is already taking advantage of Biden's comments — they've put together a video montage that will run nationally. Additionally, the campaign will launch an ad targeting Biden's support for the 1994 crime bill, which the spot says resulted in mass incarceration and "destroyed millions of black lives." That will air in swing states.

The Trump campaign is also looking to raise funds with a #YouAintBlack t-shirt and launched a website specifically devoted to Biden's comments. Tim O'Donnell