Jim Clyburn says he cringed over Biden's 'you ain't black' remark

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) is offering a defense of former Vice President Joe Biden following controversial remarks about black voters while admitting the comments made him cringe.

Clyburn, the House majority whip who delivered a crucial endorsement of Biden ahead of his victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary, spoke to The View on Tuesday about Biden's recent comments to The Breakfast Club that "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or for Trump, then you ain't black."

"I cringed, no question about that," Clyburn told The View on Tuesday regarding Biden's comments, also saying that Biden "did not do as well as I had hoped in responding."

Clyburn went on to say that Biden is "not a perfect person" but should be compared "to the alternative, not the almighty." To those who were offended by what Biden said, Clyburn said that "all of us have misspoken" at times and said things "we do not really mean that come out a little bit wrong, and that's what happened here."

Following backlash to his remark, Biden said that he "shouldn't have been such a wise guy" and that was perhaps "too cavalier," adding that "no one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background." Brendan Morrow