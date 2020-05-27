See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Edit

Experts seek 'technical breakthrough' amid scramble for rapid coronavirus tests by the fall

10:03 a.m.
Health workers handle a COVID-19 swab test on May 8, 2020 in Greenwich
John Moore/Getty Images

As the fall flu season approaches, experts are hard at work on rapid at-home coronavirus tests hoping to have them made widely available in the United States, seeking a "technical breakthrough."

The Wall Street Journal in a report this week checks in on the scramble for "next-stage technologies" that could ultimately lead to widespread COVID-19 tests quickly providing results at home, with many developers currently participating in the effort.

Among them, as the report lays out, are teams looking to use gene-editing technology, while OraSure Technologies says it's hoping to submit an at-home test to the FDA this September. There's also a Shark Tank-esque competition underway launched by the National Institutes of Health seeking to accelerate development of COVID-19 testing technologies, laying out an ambitious goal of making "millions of accurate and easy-to-use tests per week available to all Americans by the end of summer 2020," and according to the Journal, more than 280 groups have applied for it.

But it's still an "open question" whether millions of rapid tests can be produced per week by the fall, the Journal notes. Mammoth Biosciences advisory board member Charles Y. Chiu told the Journal that "I don't want to underestimate the magnitude of the challenge," while Quest Diagnostics' Gary Samuels said that in terms of testing, it's "hard to imagine getting to the numbers that people are talking about without some sort of technical breakthrough, and that's what everyone's searching for." Brendan Morrow

squawks all around
Edit

CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin explodes on co-host Joe Kernen: '100,000 people died and all you did was try and help your friend the president'

9:45 a.m.

The co-hosts of CNBC's Squawk Box definitely had their coffee this morning.

On Wednesday's episode of the business news program, co-hosts Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen went head to head over their longstanding perspectives on COVID-19's economic effects. Tensions ran hot as Kernen tried to spin the economy's status in a positive light, and the spat eventually peaked as Sorkin accused Kernen of ignoring the coronavirus' death toll to "try and help your friend the president."

Kernen and Sorkin's spat began as they discussed a market rally and what it meant for upcoming financial quarters. "Joe, you missed 100 percent on the way down and you missed 100,000 deaths," Sorkin declared. "Every morning, you try to question the questions that I'm asking," Sorkin continued, saying that being "right or wrong" on the markets "doesn't make people a good person or a bad person, and it doesn't make right to act the way you are."

Things calmed down for a split second before Kernen got his take in: "You panicked about the market, panicked about COVID, panicked about the ventilators," trailing on until Sorkin jumped in. "Joseph, you didn't panic about anything. A hundred thousand people died and all you did was try to help your friend the president," Sorkin decisively finished. Watch the dust-up below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Streaming wars
Edit

How HBO Max is different from HBO Go and HBO Now

8:00 a.m.
HBO Max
HBO Max

HBO Max is entering the streaming wars. So how do you get it, exactly, and what's the difference between this and HBO's other services?

HBO Max, which officially launched in the U.S. on Wednesday, is the new WarnerMedia streaming service, and it includes content from the company's library of movies and shows of which HBO programming is just a part. There's everything from The Big Bang Theory and Friends to films that aren't on the regular version of HBO, as well as original content that's exclusive to Max, including new Sesame Street and Looney Tunes shows (and, starting next year, the infamous Snyder cut of Justice League).

There are confusingly now three separate services called HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO Max. As HBO clarifies, HBO Go is the streaming service that comes with a subscription to HBO through a TV package. HBO Now, on the other hand, is an HBO streaming service that doesn't require a cable subscription.

Then there's HBO Max, which includes everything you'd normally get with an HBO subscription, plus significantly more content that isn't HBO related. As of Wednesday, a new customer can subscribe to Max for the same $14.99 a month price as Now, which offers far less content than Max.

If you're an HBO customer, you may or may not already have Max, as Now subscribers are being upgraded for no additional cost depending on how they're billed, while if you use HBO Go, you get access depending on which TV provider you subscribe through, as CNET explains. Comcast customers aren't getting upgraded at the moment.

Check out more information about which HBO users automatically get HBO Max here. The service is now available, meaning after leaving Netflix, the Friends are once again there for you. Brendan Morrow

Too low
Edit

AP poll: Only half of Americans say they would get COVID-19 vaccine

7:57 a.m.

If the unprecedented global race for the first effective human coronavirus vaccine is successful, only 49 percent of Americans say they would get the vaccine, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Wednesday morning. Another 31 percent said they were not sure while 20 percent said they would not get the vaccine. About 70 percent of those currently refusing the future vaccine cited safety concerns, while an equal share of those who would get a vaccine said it's the only way to get life back to normal. The top reason among people who said yes was to protect their family and community.

"There's still a large amount of uncertainty around taking the vaccine," NORC's Caitlin Oppenheimer told AP. "There is a lot of opportunity to communicate with Americans about the value and the safety of a vaccine." Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, gave it a shot. "I would not want people to think that we're cutting corners because that would be a big mistake," he told the AP earlier this month. "Definitely the worst thing that could happen is if we rush through a vaccine that turns out to have significant side effects." The NIH is drawing up plans to test successful COVID-19 vaccine candidates in tens of thousands of people to make sure they are effective and safe.

Older Americans, whites, and Democrats were more likely to say yes to the vaccine, while respondents under 60, Republicans, and black and Hispanic Americans were more likely to pass. The AP-NORC poll was conducted May 14-18 among 1,056 adults. It has a margin of sampling error of ±4.2 percentage points. Peter Weber

coronavirus research
Edit

COVID-19 survivors as young as 40 often face long, painful recoveries

7:01 a.m.
Patient leaves hospital in New York after extended COVID-19 stay
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

"People think that, with COVID-19, 1 percent die and the rest just have flu," virologist Peter Piot, a giant of AIDS and Ebola research, tells The New York Times. "It's not that simple — there's this whole thing in the middle." Piot, 71, should know: The coronavirus "hit me like a bus" in March, he said, and he's only now able to move about for more than 10 minutes at a time. Researchers are still learning about the new coronavirus, but some people fortunate enough to recover still face lung scarring, heart damage, persistent fatigue, blood clots, strokes, neurological problems, and other long-term damage.

People in their 70s or older, like Piot, "are most likely to die from the virus, while younger people generally have a milder form of COVID," Renuka Rayasam writes at Politico. "Survivors in their 40s, 50s, and 60s will likely suffer the longest," experiencing serious aftereffects following more severe infections. The exhaustion and shortness of breath can make it impossible to return to work for a year or more, which can also lead to deteriorating mental health. COVID-19 survivors aren't allowed to join the U.S. military, Rayasam notes.

Middle-aged survivors are "the group that we're concerned about when we discharge," Shari Brosnahan, a pulmonary and critical care doctor at NYU's Langone Health, tells Politico. "If you were an active person with this disease and were in the ICU, your transition away from either being a primary breadwinner or taking care of kids or taking a trip in your retirement, those are things that have been taken away from you."

The 99,000 recorded U.S. COVID-19 deaths grab most of the attention, but it's worth remembering — and keeping in mind — that life hasn't returned to normal for many of the 1.68 million Americans infected with the coronavirus, and it may not feel normal for quite a while. Peter Weber

2020 ad war
Edit

The Never-Trump group Lincoln Project arranges 100,000 body bags in brutal new ad

5:11 a.m.

You can read about various ways President Trump has failed to live up to the COVID-19 challenge in thoughtful articles by doctors, historians, conservative journalists, and dozens of other op-eds and analyses, but the Lincoln Project is betting that Trump and an American flag made up of body bags convey the gist of that story quicker and more effectively. The group, formed by prominent anti-Trump conservatives and Republicans, released such an ad on Tuesday night.

The tagline and title of the ad — "100,000 dead Americans. One wrong president" — is a little premature, perhaps. According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. had only 98,929 official COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday morning, out of 1.68 million cases, though both numbers are likely undercounts. No other country has reported more than 392,000 COVID-19 cases or 38,000 deaths. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Edit

French study bolsters hopes antibodies protect against COVID-19, even after mild infections

4:23 a.m.
COVID-19 testing at the Pasteur Institute
Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images

Researchers at France's Pasteur Institute and university hospitals in Strasbourg said Tuesday that in a study of 160 doctors and nurses who experienced mild cases of COVID-19, all but one developed antibodies that could prevent reinfection within two weeks. The preliminary findings, not yet peer-reviewed, bolstered hopes that patients who survive the new coronavirus, even if they never got seriously ill, would be protected. Almost all of the volunteers in the study had produced antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus within 41 days. Pasteur's Arnaud Fontanet and his colleagues suggested that the findings support the use of antibody tests. Peter Weber

Distant and accounted for
Edit

House Republicans sue Pelosi in long-shot bid to halt House proxy voting

3:37 a.m.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House plans to vote Wednesday on reauthorizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, inaugurating a new rule that allows members to submit their votes via congressional proxy. The proxy voting rule, approved along party lines, allows one member of Congress to vote yes, no, or present for up to 10 colleagues, and more than 50 House Democrats had registered a proxy by Tuesday night. The temporary measure allows members of Congress to avoid travel and Washington, D.C., during the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Republicans sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in federal court Tuesday night to block the measure, claiming it is unconstitutional because the House would be voting without a physical quorum. Pelosi said Tuesday that the rule is "fully consistent with the Constitution," arguing the House GOP's "sad stunt" is an attempt "to delay and obstruct urgently needed action to meet the needs of American workers and families during the coronavirus crisis."

"It's unlikely that Republicans will find a welcome reception from the federal courts, which are notoriously reluctant to wade into internal House machinations," Politico reports. "The House sets its own rules and procedures, and judges routinely sidestep questions about them by deferring to the internal prerogatives of the House, often citing the Constitution's language that declares that '[e]ach House may determine the rules of its proceedings.'"

After the FISA vote, which faces an uncertain future, the House plans to vote on several noncontroversial bills, including one addressing China's human rights abuse against the Uyghurs and a change to the Paycheck Protection Program that would give small businesses more time to use their coronavirus stimulus funds. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.