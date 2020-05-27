Caesars Palace, Bellagio among Las Vegas Strip hotel-casinos reopening June 4

Some of the biggest hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip will reopen on June 4, with individual safety measures in place at each property.

On Tuesday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) gave the green light, saying the gaming industry can start up again next week as part of Phase 2 of the state's reopening. "We continue to see a consistent and sustainable downward trajectory of percentage of positive COVID-19 cases and a decrease in the trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations," he said.

The state's hotels and casinos have been closed since March 18, and not all will reopen on June 4. Caesars Entertainment said it will resume operations at Caesars Palace and the Flamingo, and based on demand, will later reopen Harrah's and the gaming floor at The LINQ. MGM Resorts will also start slow, with just the Bellagio, MGM Grand, The Signature at MGM Grand, and New York-New York reopening. Amenities at all locations will be limited.

Derek Stevens, owner of The D Las Vegas and Golden Gate in downtown Las Vegas, is tempting U.S. tourists by offering 1,700 free flights to the city. "As we begin to reopen our doors across the city, we are proud to help reinvigorate travel to Las Vegas while supporting airlines in America impacted by the COVID-19 crisis," he said. In 2019, more than 42 million people visited Las Vegas from all around the world. Catherine Garcia