Minnesota police arrest CNN's Omar Jimenez and his camera crew on live TV

As dawn broke Friday on Minneapolis, Minnesota State Patrol officers in riot gear had managed to clear the area around the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct station, breached and set ablaze Thursday night amid protests against the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in police custody. But that's not the story anymore. CNN's Omar Jimenez was reporting on the new calm in the area when the police came up and arrested him, handcuffed him, and led him away. They did not give a reason. The cameras were broadcasting live to CNN's New Day.
"That is an American television reporter, Omar Jimenez, being led away by police officers," marveled New Day's John Berman. Then police arrested the rest of the crew, one by one, with the camera rolling. "Our CNN camera crew and our producer are being arrested right now on live television, in handcuffs," said Alisyn Camerota. "I've never seen anything like this, Alisyn," Berman said. One officer then carried the camera off to the side, apparently unaware that it was still broadcasting on international cable news.
"The police are now saying they're being arrested because they were told to move and didn't," Berman finally reported. "Now, we were on the air the whole time," he added, and the police did not seem to have told them to move.
The protests are against the lack of arrests after a white officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for about eight minutes, even as he repeatedly said he couldn't breath. If Minnesota police are trying to tamp down anger over police racial bias, overreach, and lack of accountability, arresting a black reported on TV probably won't help. Peter Weber
A CNN reporter and his camera crew have been released from custody after being arrested on live television while reporting on protests in Minneapolis. The network received a personal apology from the governor.
Early on Friday, CNN's Omar Jimenez was arrested live on the air while he was reporting on protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd in police custody. Jimenez's camera crew was also arrested. "Police are now saying they're being arrested because they were told to move and didn't," CNN's John Berman explained. Video, however, showed Jimenez offering to move.
The network in a statement blasted the arrests as a "clear violation of their First Amendment rights," and later in the broadcast, CNN's Berman reported that the network received an apology from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).
"CNN President Jeff Zucker just spoke with the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, who says he deeply apologizes for what happened," Berman said. "He is working to have the CNN team released immediately. It was totally unacceptable and totally inadvertent what happened. They clearly had the right to be there."
Jimenez and his crew were soon released, with Jimenez returning to the broadcast to discuss the experience, saying he was thankful that the arrest took place on live TV.
CNN's hosts also noted throughout Friday morning's show that they have a white correspondent, Josh Campbell, also reporting in Minneapolis who wasn't arrested. "My experience has been the opposite of what Omar just experienced there," Campbell said. Brendan Morrow
Rioting and looting isn't new in America — and it isn't exclusive to any race. As areas of Minneapolis shifted from peaceful protest against the death of George Floyd to looting, arson, and vandalism on Wednesday and Thursday night, the King Center — founded by Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow to promote MLK Jr.'s "nonviolent philosophy and methodology" — posted this excerpt from King's 1967 "The Other America" speech at Stanford University.
Speaking two years after California's Watts riots in August 1965 and race riots in Harlem the previous summer, King spent a few minutes trying to explain the cause of rioting to his predominantly white audience.
“In the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear?” pic.twitter.com/Als3jhxaGH
America has consistently "taken a positive step forward on the question of racial justice and racial equality" only to follow it with "certain backward steps," King said. Because of widespread and widely ignored black poverty and racial injustice, "all of our cities are potentially powder kegs," he added, and "many in moments of anger, many in moments of deep bitterness engage in riots." King continued:
Let me say as I've always said, and I will always continue to say, that riots are socially destructive and self-defeating. ... But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice, equality, and humanity. And so in a real sense our nation's summers of riots are caused by our nation's winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. [Martin Luther King Jr., "The Other America"]
You can still read President Trump's early-Friday tweet about sending the National Guard into Minneapolis if you go to his Twitter feed, but you now have to take an extra step to read the follow-up tweet threatening: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts." That's because Twitter replaced it with this note: "This tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible." You can click the warning to read the tweet.
Minneapolis is engulfed in chaotic protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed and handcuffed black man apparently killed by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck for eight minutes. There has been looting and fires, including at a breached police station. Gov. Tim Walz (D) activated the National Guard on Thursday afternoon.
"A lot of people are wondering which of the many changes we've made to our lives during this pandemic are going to carry over when things go back to normal," Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday's Kimmel Live. "Will children still sit on Santa's lap at Christmas?" He explained why COVID-19 should definitely kill off the penny and maybe the nickel. "Meanwhile, this is what our penny-colored president is up to," Kimmel said. "While racial injustice is tearing this country apart, he is going to war with Twitter."
"Earlier this week, Twitter labeled one of Trump's many lies as potentially misleading," Kimmel explained. "He keeps claiming that vote-by-mail — even though he himself does it — will result in some kind of avalanche of anti-Trump voter fraud. It's part of his multi-pronged looks-like-I'm-gonna-lose-so-I'll-make-every-case-I-can-to-say-I-was-cheated campaign." In response, he signed an executive order that would limit legal protections for social media companies.
"This is crazy," Kimmel said. "This would be like if he declared war on Arby's because they said there were 550 calories in his curly fries. In a nutshell, the president is mad at an app on his phone and is using the power of his office to retaliate. This is what's on his mind as the death toll from a virus is over 100,000 now and people are rioting in the streets. He told reporters today he would shut down Twitter if his attorneys could find a way, because they're limiting his 'freedom of speech' — which is obviously insane. He is Mr. Twitter. And by the way, if he's so mad at Twitter, why doesn't he stop using it? He can't, because he loves it."
Because "this has been another terrible week, and our government is terrible, and the world is terrible, and everything is terrible," Kimmel said, he did not want to end it on a down note. You can watch his alter-ego perform bad magic tricks below. Peter Weber
There are a lot of legal, ethical, political, and constitutional questions about the executive order President Trump signed Thursday purporting to "defend free speech" by regulating social media companies. But there's also a practical one: Is Trump shooting himself in the foot?
Trump's executive order targets Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, a foundational internet law that shields websites like social media companies from liability for most things users post to their sites. If Trump is successful, Twitter, Google, and Facebook "could face legal jeopardy if they allowed false and defamatory posts," Peter Baker and Daisuke Wakabayashi explain at The New York Times. "Without a liability shield, they presumably would have to be more aggressive about policing messages that press the boundaries — like the president's."
"Ironically, Donald Trump is a big beneficiary of Section 230," said Kate Ruane at the American Civil Liberties Union. "If platforms were not immune under the law, then they would not risk the legal liability that could come with hosting Donald Trump's lies, defamation, and threats."
Perhaps luckily for Trump, his executive order probably has no legal teeth and, if challenged in court, will almost certainly be struck down. "Donald Trump's order is plainly illegal," said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), one of the 1996 law's authors. You can learn more about Section 230, including why it has critics on the left and right — for different reasons — in this Washington Post explainer.
Trump's effort to quashing Section 230 by executive fiat immediately "touched off widespread opposition, uniting Democratic lawmakers, digital experts, longtime conservative-leaning advocacy groups, and a bevy of free speech activists," the Post reports.
"Social media can be frustrating," said Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democratic member of the Federal Communications Commission, one of the independent agencies Trump directed to act. "But an executive order that would turn the Federal Communications Commission into the president's speech police is not the answer." Peter Weber
The National Park Service is rolling back Obama-era regulations that banned hunters in Alaska's national preserves from using food to lure black and brown bears out of their dens.
The new rules will also let hunters use artificial light to attract black bears and their cubs, shoot caribou from motorboats, and hunt wolves and coyotes during the denning season, the Anchorage Daily News reports. The Obama administration enacted the regulations in order to prevent the destabilization of Alaska's ecosystems.
This change is "amazingly cruel," Jesse Prentice-Dunn, policy director for the Center for Western Priorities, told The Guardian, and is "just the latest in a string of efforts to reduce protections for America's wildlife at the behest of oil companies and trophy hunters."
Several Native American tribes criticized the original rule, opposing it due to rural Alaskans needing wild food sources. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) cheered the reversal, saying it was necessary "not only as a matter of principle, but as a matter of states' rights." Catherine Garcia
President Trump threatened to send the National Guard into Minneapolis, where the National Guard has already been activated and deployed by Gov. Tim Walz (D), in a tweeted response early Friday to the chaotic protests, fires, and looting in the Twin Cities. "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen," Trump tweeted, referring to the violent death that sparked three days of protests, so far. "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"
....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!
On Monday, a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes after handcuffing him in a forgery investigation. Floyd, who was black, repeatedly protested that he couldn't breath, and he died soon after. It was all caught on video by a bystander. Chauvin and four of his colleagues were fired Tuesday but none have been arrested. One of the chants from protesters has been "No justice, no peace!" It's not clear what Trump hopes to accomplish by pouring rhetorical gasoline on a raging fire. Peter Weber