rainy day fund
2 startling graphs illustrate how nervous Americans are about the future of the economy

10:10 a.m.

April was a month of historic increases and decreases due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, the government reported that consumer spending in April plunged 13.6 percent from the month prior, which Bloomberg says is "the sharpest drop in Commerce Department records back to 1959." Meanwhile, the personal savings rate, which describes the amount of a person's disposable income that they are putting into savings, hit 33 percent in April, "by far the highest since the department started tracking in the 1960's, and [surpassing the] consumer savings during the Global Financial Crisis," CNBC reports.

The high personal savings rate, combined with the extremely low consumer spending, reflects Americans' jitters about spending money during the outbreak, while the economy is in turmoil. Additionally, The New York Times credits some of the money-hoarding to the fact that "the $600 per week in extra unemployment benefits that have allowed tens of millions of laid-off workers to pay rent and buy groceries will expire at the end of July."

A certain amount of the stagnation is also due to the simple fact that there's fewer opportunities to be spending money in the first place, with so much of the country still shutdown. Still, "the paradox is that if everyone across the broad economy is hunkering down, that only makes the recession worse," Marc Odo, portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments, told CNBC.

Personal income, meanwhile, actually rose 10.5 percent in April, a record boost due to the federal stimulus payments and unemployment benefits, while economists had expected a decrease of 2.1 percent, according to MarketWatch. Jeva Lange

meanwhile in india
Monkeys attack lab assistant in Delhi, make off with COVID-19 blood samples: 'This is something new'

11:27 a.m.

In what is definitely not the start of a movie about a global primate uprising, a "gang of monkeys" overpowered a lab assistant at the Meerut Medical College in Delhi, India, on Friday and made off with three COVID-19 blood samples, Sky News reports. After the incident, videos emerged of one of the monkeys sitting in a tree "chewing the sample collection kits," The Times of India adds.

In recent weeks, monkeys in Delhi have been described as "reclaiming" the city as people have largely stayed indoors due to the lockdown. An officer at the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound told France24 in early April that the primates seemed to be "stealing a lot more, but not yet threatening humans."

But "this is something new," Lucknow Bureau Chief Amir Haque told The Times of India. "Nobody would have thought that the monkey menace on the medical college campus can actually lead to such a scare," he added.

The COVID-19 tests were later recovered from the monkeys, and Dheeraj Raj, the college superintendent, reassured AFP that the samples "were still intact and we don't think there is any risk of contamination or spread." Still, it might be better to stay on the monkeys' good side. Because you know what they say: Apes alone … weak. Apes together, strong. Jeva Lange

Wow
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin worked security together at a restaurant for at least a year, owner says

11:14 a.m.

Before Derek Chauvin was filmed choking George Floyd on a Minneapolis street, they worked together at a nightclub not far from where the incident happened.

Chauvin was fired as a Minneapolis police officer after he was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd protested "I can't breathe." Protests have since broken out around the 3rd Minneapolis Police Precinct — which is just a block away from the El Nuevo Rodeo restaurant and dance club where Chauvin and Floyd once worked security.

Maya Santamaria, who sold El Nuevo Rodeo a few months ago, tells Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP that Chauvin "was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open." Floyd also worked at the club for around a year, but as a bouncer, Santamaria said. The two men were unlikely to have recognized each other because "Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside," Santamaria continued.

Andrea Jenkins, the vice president of Minneapolis' city council, also shared the story on MSNBC. Kathryn Krawczyk

George Floyd
Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton slam Trump for 'calling for violence against American citizens'

10:49 a.m.

Democratic standard bearers Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton didn't mince words on Friday, slamming the president over tweets that threatened violence against protesters in Minneapolis who are demanding justice after the police killing of George Floyd.

President Trump had characterized the protesters as "thugs," writing late Thursday that he refused to "stand back and watch this happen to a great American City." Most controversially, Trump tweeted that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," prompting Twitter to swiftly attach a label to the tweet that said it "violated" the site's rules "about glorifying violence."

On Friday morning, Biden responded by expressing his anger that a black reporter for CNN was arrested by the Minneapolis police while "the white police officer who killed George Floyd remains free," adding "this, to me, says everything." Biden subsequently went after Trump for the threat against protesters:

Clinton, too, blasted Trump on Friday for "calling for violence against American citizens":

The White House, for its part, responded with a tweet claiming that Trump "did not glorify violence" and that he "clearly condemned it." Jeva Lange

what gave it away?
Minnesota police claim arrested reporter had to be 'confirmed' as press, despite wearing CNN badge and being live on CNN

10:23 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol released a statement on Friday morning after a CNN team was bafflingly arrested live on the air — but the network is hitting back against it as "not accurate."

Minnesota police on Friday arrested CNN's Omar Jimenez and his camera crew while he was live on the air reporting on the Minneapolis protests against the death of George Floyd, drawing widespread criticism and an apology from the state's governor. They were soon released from custody.

On Twitter, the Minnesota State Patrol weighed in on the incident, saying the reporters were released "once they were confirmed to be members of the media," implying that wasn't previously clear — even though the video shows Jimenez identified himself as a CNN reporter who was broadcasting live on the network and showed his CNN badge.

The State Patrol's explanation immediately drew criticism and mockery from reporters, with CNN's Jim Sciutto noting "he showed his press credentials before he was arrested" and The New York Times' Maggie Haberman writing, "They were carrying cameras and had IDs. Couldn't have been that hard to crack the code."

CNN also described the statement as "not accurate," seeing as "our CNN crew identified themselves, on live television, immediately as journalists." Brendan Morrow

solidarity
Minneapolis bus drivers are refusing to help police transport protesters to jail

9:30 a.m.
A Minneapolis city bus promoting voting in 2018.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

As tensions between police and protesters in Minneapolis reached a boiling point following the death of George Floyd, the city's bus drivers have made it abundantly clear which side they're on. The driver's union, ATU Local 1005, issued a statement of solidarity on Thursday, with some of its drivers going as far as to refuse to use their buses to help law enforcement transport protesters to jail.

"As a transit worker and union member, I refuse to transport my class and radical youth," one Minneapolis bus driver, Adam Burch, told the labor publication Payday. "An injury to one is an injury to all. The police murdered George Floyd and the protest against is completely justified and should continue until their demands are met."

The union shared Burch's sentiment. "This system has failed all of us in the working class, from the coronavirus to the economic crisis we are facing," their statement read. "But the system has failed people of color and black Americans and black youth more than anyone else."

The union added:

In ATU we have a saying: "NOT ONE MORE" when dealing with driver assaults, which in some cases have led to members being murdered while doing their job. We say "NOT ONE MORE" [to the] execution of a black life by the hands of the police. NOT ONE MORE! JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD! [ATU Local 1005]

Payday notes that "it would be illegal for [the union] to call for a wildcat strike," though their statement makes the drivers' opinion heard. Meanwhile, transit workers have also launched a group called "Union Members for #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd," assembling those who "are willing to do what we can to ensure our labor is not used to help the Minneapolis Police Department shut down calls for justice." Jeva Lange

Trump v. Twitter
White House doubles down on Trump's tweet that Twitter said glorified violence

9:19 a.m.

The White House is doubling down on a tweet from President Trump even after the platform determined it violated its rules against glorifying violence.

The official White House Twitter account on Friday morning re-upped a late night tweet from Trump that was slapped with a warning label because it violated Twitter's rules. Trump had weighed in on the protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of George Floyd by writing that "these THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd" and that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." The tweet is now accompanied by a label saying it "violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence," and users have to click the label to see the tweet.

But then on Friday, the White House Twitter account just re-posted the exact same tweet, quoting it to make the message visible without the label. Within about an hour, Twitter added the warning label to the White House's tweet as well.

Twitter's move came after it hit two Trump tweets with fact-checks for the first time. Trump has lashed out in response, but Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended the decision, saying, "we'll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally." Brendan Morrow

Update 9:40 a.m. ET: This story has been updated since publication to reflect that the White House tweet received the label as well.

'totally unacceptable'
CNN reporter and camera crew released as Minnesota's governor apologizes for televised arrest

8:15 a.m.

A CNN reporter and his camera crew have been released from custody after being arrested on live television while reporting on protests in Minneapolis. The network received a personal apology from the governor.

Early on Friday, CNN's Omar Jimenez was arrested live on the air while he was reporting on protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd in police custody. Jimenez's camera crew was also arrested. "Police are now saying they're being arrested because they were told to move and didn't," CNN's John Berman explained. Video, however, showed Jimenez offering to move.

The network in a statement blasted the arrests as a "clear violation of their First Amendment rights," and later in the broadcast, CNN's Berman reported that the network received an apology from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

"CNN President Jeff Zucker just spoke with the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, who says he deeply apologizes for what happened," Berman said. "He is working to have the CNN team released immediately. It was totally unacceptable and totally inadvertent what happened. They clearly had the right to be there."

Jimenez and his crew were soon released, with Jimenez returning to the broadcast to discuss the experience, saying he was thankful that the arrest took place on live TV.

CNN's hosts also noted throughout Friday morning's show that they have a white correspondent, Josh Campbell, also reporting in Minneapolis who wasn't arrested. "My experience has been the opposite of what Omar just experienced there," Campbell said. Brendan Morrow

