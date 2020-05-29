See More Speed Reads
klobuchar responds
Amy Klobuchar says she 'did not blow off' police shootings, but regrets how she handled their cases

2:19 p.m.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has responded to criticism of her time as Minneapolis' top prosecutor.

Before she was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006, Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney in Minnesota, in charge of prosecution for the state's most populous county. Reports have indicated Klobuchar did not go after numerous police officers who shot civilians, and when MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell asked her about that on Friday, Klobuchar described her decisions as routine procedure, but also expressed regret for how she handled those cases.

"When I was county attorney, cases we had involving officer-involved shootings went to a grand jury. I think that was wrong now," Klobuchar said. "It would have been much better if I took responsibility and looked at cases and made a decision myself." Still, Klobuchar maintained that "we did not blow off these cases. We brought them to a grand jury, presented the evidence for a potential criminal prosecution, and the grand jury would come back with the decision."

Klobuchar also addressed a 2006 shooting that involved former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday after kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, who later died. Klobuchar was elected to the Senate a week after Chauvin was implicated in the shooting of a suspect who was allegedly attacking police, and left her attorney position just a few months into an investigation into the incident. She said it's "absolutely false" that she declined to prosecute the case involving Chauvin, describing it as a case handled by her successor that a grand jury later declined to prosecute.

Klobuchar went on to call for "systematic change" following Floyd's death both in Minnesota and "across the country." Kathryn Krawczyk

not helping
Edit

Minnesota governor says Trump's Minneapolis tweets are 'just not helpful'

1:35 p.m.

President Trump isn't helping the situation in Minnesota with his tweets, the state's governor says.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) spoke in a news conference on Friday amid the ongoing protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. In a late-night tweet about the protests, Trump wrote that "these THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd" and that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

"It's just not helpful," Walz said when asked for his reaction to Trump's tweets. "In the moment where we're at, in a moment that is so volatile, anything we do to add fuel to that fire is really, really challenging."

Walz, who said he spoke to the president, added that "there's a way to do this without inflaming." Trump's tweet earned a warning label from Twitter, which said the tweet violated its rules against glorifying violence. The White House later posted the exact same tweet, and was hit with the same warning label from Twitter. Brendan Morrow

This just in
Edit

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in connection to George Floyd's death

1:32 p.m.
Protesters demand justice for the death of George Floyd.
Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in relation to the death of George Floyd, Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced Friday. Chauvin is the officer who was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes as Floyd protested "I can't breathe;" he was fired from the department earlier this week.

According to KARE 11, the local NBC affiliate, Chauvin's charging decision has not yet been made. Nevertheless, Harrington called Floyd's death a "murder," explaining "that's what it looked like to me … I'm just calling it what I see at that point." The nation has been rocked by protests since Floyd's death, with many of the protesters demanding justice and expressing anger that the officers involved had not yet faced legal repercussions.

Chauvin had at least 10 conduct complaints during his 19-year tenure before he was fired. In particular, he was involved in the shooting death of a man who had stabbed other people before attacking police, as well as some other undisclosed complaints. Additionally, he was placed on leave when he and other officers shot and wounded a Native American man in 2011. Jeva Lange

thanks disney
Edit

St. Paul police once used Disney's Zootopia as part of annual anti-bias training

12:55 p.m.
Zootopia still.
Courtesy Disney

Disney's story of a rabbit and a fox recognizing and overcoming police bias was apparently used to educate human police officers.

More specifically, St. Paul, Minnesota's police force — which has been pulled into the protests in neighboring Minneapolis — watched Zootopia a few years ago as part of its annual anti-bias training. The animated movie specifically covers discrimination against a young police officer and suspects based on their species, but many officers "never saw the parallels with real life" until they watched it in training, Sgt. Amanda Heu told local station Fox 9 back in 2017.

Zootopia tells the story of the first rabbit to join the animal-run city of Zootopia's police department. She's placed on parking duty and doubted because of her species, but also discriminates against a fox con artist because of his, with nods to human race relations — the fox plays with a sheep's "hair," for instance — along the way.

"When you see the story, it has bias and prejudice woven throughout," Hua said at the time. She specifically pointed to a moment where the fox notes "if the world is only going to see a fox as shifty and untrustworthy, there's no point in trying to be anything else," saying "it boiled down the psychological construct that perpetuates discrimination and prejudice in America." But because the movie used animals instead of humans, officers "could learn from it without being judged," Hua said.

At the time, St. Paul was considering passing the Zootopia training idea on to other departments. Read more at how the Zootopia training went down at Fox 9. Kathryn Krawczyk

George Floyd
Edit

Obama issues powerful statement on the death of George Floyd: 'This shouldn't be "normal"'

12:42 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on Friday reflecting on "conversations I've had with friends over the past couple days about the footage of George Floyd dying face down on the street under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota."

In the statement, Obama explained that it's "natural to wish for life to 'just get back to normal'" during the pandemic but that "we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly 'normal' — whether it's while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in the park." Obama's comment referenced other recent high-profile instances of brutality and racism this year, including the shooting of 25-year-old jogger Ahmaud Arbery by white residents of southern Georgia in February, and Christian Cooper, who this week recorded a viral video of a white woman in Central Park calling the police on him after he asked her to leash her dog.

"This shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America," Obama wrote. "It can't be 'normal.' If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better." Read the full statement below. Jeva Lange

pants on fire?
Edit

Kylie Jenner has been 'inflating' her business success and isn't a billionaire, Forbes says

12:25 p.m.
Kylie Jenner
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

You know what's less cool than a billion dollars? "Inflating" the success of your business for years, as Forbes claims Kylie Jenner has done.

Forbes declared Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire ever last year, but it's now offering an update: actually, now she's not a billionaire at all, self-made or otherwise. The outlet on Friday concluded that Jenner's business is, it turns out, "significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe."

The report describes how Jenner publicists showed Forbes tax returns demonstrating the unbelievable growth of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, and showing $307 million in revenue in 2016. The documents were apparently a little too unbelievable, in fact; the outlet describes the numbers the Jenners provided as "hard to believe" and writes that filings later showed there's "virtually no way" they were accurate.

"If Kylie Cosmetics did $125 million in sales in 2018, how could it have done $307 million in 2016 (as the company's supposed tax returns state) or $330 million in 2017?" Forbes asks.

The answer? While the authors say they can't "prove" it, they suspect the documents they were provided with were fake and suggest her "business was never that big to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016 — including having their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers — to help juice Forbes' estimates of Kylie's earnings and net worth."

Plus, Forbes also believes Jenner's profits are lower than previously thought, and given these revelations, in addition to bringing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic into account, it now estimates she's not a billionaire and is worth "just under $900 million" — which, you know, still isn't too shabby.

Read the full report, which we can only hope someone is optioning the rights to for an All the President's Men style investigative journalism thriller, at Forbes. Brendan Morrow

speak now
Edit

Taylor Swift blasts Trump for 'stoking the fires of white supremacy,' vows 'we will vote you out in November'

12:07 p.m.

In an exceedingly rare political statement on Friday, Taylor Swift blasted President Trump for "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism," vowing that "we will vote you out in November." The tweet is undoubtedly the strongest stance the singer has taken against the president to date, in addition to apparently being the first time Swift has called out Trump publicly by name.

Back in 2016, Swift faced criticism for keeping silent about then-candidate Trump. She was described at one point by The Guardian as a possible "envoy for Trump" and "a notable voice" missing from the torrent of celebrities who were publicly expressing their opposition to the candidate. Swift even began to attract the praise of neo-Nazis, with former Breitbart commentator Milo Yiannopoulos describing her as "an alt-right pop icon" partially because she "isn't very forthcoming about her political or religious views, so fans are kept guessing as to where she really stands."

In the years since, Swift has taken a stronger stance politically, including making a rare statement in 2018 in support of two Democratic nominees in her home state of Tennessee. In her 2018 post, Swift had explained she was "reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."

Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton also strongly condemned Trump for "calling for violence against American citizens" on Friday. You can read more about the Trump tweet Swift and the politicians are addressing here. Jeva Lange

meanwhile in india
Edit

Monkeys attack lab assistant in Delhi, make off with COVID-19 blood samples: 'This is something new'

11:27 a.m.
A monkey.
Olga Petrusha/iStock

In what is definitely not the start of a movie about a global primate uprising, a "gang of monkeys" overpowered a lab assistant at the Meerut Medical College in Delhi, India, on Friday and made off with three COVID-19 blood samples, Sky News reports. After the incident, videos emerged of one of the monkeys sitting in a tree "chewing the sample collection kits," The Times of India adds.

In recent weeks, monkeys in Delhi have been described as "reclaiming" the city as people have largely stayed indoors due to the lockdown. An officer at the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound told France24 in early April that the primates seemed to be "stealing a lot more, but not yet threatening humans."

But "this is something new," Lucknow Bureau Chief Amir Haque told The Times of India. "Nobody would have thought that the monkey menace on the medical college campus can actually lead to such a scare," he added.

The COVID-19 tests were later recovered from the monkeys, and Dheeraj Raj, the college superintendent, reassured AFP that the samples "were still intact and we don't think there is any risk of contamination or spread." Still, it might be better to stay on the monkeys' good side. Because you know what they say: Apes alone … weak. Apes together, strong. Jeva Lange

