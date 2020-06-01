Christo, public artist famous for wrapping buildings in fabric, has died at 84

Christo, the Bulgarian-born artist famous for his ambitious, ephemeral public art installations, died Sunday at his longtime home in New York City of natural causes, his office said in a statement. He was 84. Christo and his wife, Jeanne-Claude, worked together for 48 years until her death in 2009, mostly wrapping fabric around buildings, across landscapes, and over water.
"Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible but realizing it," the statement said. "Christo and Jeanne-Claude's artwork brought people together in shared experiences across the globe, and their work lives on in our hearts and memories."
Christo passed away today, on May 31, 2020, at his home in New York City. Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made clear that their artworks in progress be continued after their deaths. L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) is still on track for Sept. 18–Oct. 3, 2021. pic.twitter.com/xHPURw60w2
Christo Vladimirov Javacheff was born in Gabrovo, Bulgaria, in 1934, on the same day as his future wife, Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon. He studied at the Fine Arts Academy in Sofia before moving to Prague, Vienna, Geneva, and finally Paris, where he met Jeanne-Claude in 1958. They were married in 1960, and their first major work involved covering oil barrels in fabric in Cologne's harbor.
Their other famous projects included surrounding 11 islands in Biscayne Bay, Miami, in pink "skirts" (1983); erecting 3,100 giant umbrellas in California and Japan (1991); "Wrapped Reichstag" (1995), where they covered Germany's parliament building in fabric; and "The Gates" in New York City's Central Park (2005). (You can view all their projects at their website.)
Christo and Jeanne-Claude paid for all of their installations by selling drawings, scale models, and other preparatory material for the projects, The Associated Press reports. "I like to be absolutely free, to be totally irrational with no justification for what I like to do," Christo said. "I will not give up one centimeter of my freedom for anything." Peter Weber
John Oliver knows the biggest story from last week wasn't his main story on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "Due to the fact that we're producing remotely, we currently have to tape Saturday morning," he tweeted Sunday night. "That's never great, and this week, it's especially not-great." This week's main story, he said, touches on "how the president spent the first half of his week."
"For some reason, in the midst of 40 million Americans unemployed, 100,000 Americans dead, and racial tensions boiling over," Oliver said, President Trump declared war on Twitter because it fact-checked his "claim that voting by mail in this year's election will be 'substantially fraudulent,'" a claim Trump has tweeted about "a ridiculous number of times in the last two months, and he brings it up constantly." Trump's nonsensical vote-by-mail allegations are "actively harmful to the democratic process," he said, and this year, to public health as well.
If the COVID-19 pandemic "continues into the fall, as it almost certainly will," expanding vote-by-mail is a crucial mitigation tool to facilitate an essential right, Oliver said. "So tonight, let's take a look at why the option of voting by mail is so necessary, why concerns about it are often overblown, and why talking about it right now is actually really important."
"Fraud can happen in mail-in voting," but it's "incredibly rare," in part because despite what Fox News hosts will tell you, "it is a crime that's difficult, high-risk, and low-reward," Oliver explained. What conservatives really seem upset about is the expectation it will increase voting participation and their speculation "that any increased participation would benefit Democrats, despite the fact researchers have consistently found that it hasn't obviously helped one party or the other."
There is "actually one last thing that we may need to personally prepare ourselves for, and that is that in November, if there is, as seems likely, a surge in mail-in voting, it may take much, much longer for all the ballots to be counted," Oliver warned. "And in fact, we may not know who's won until a few days after Election Day. And if it doesn't look good for Donald Trump, look for him to use that to sow discord among his supporters." He urged people to vote by mail anyway and offered a set of four "I Voted" stickers as a reward. Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump has responded to the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, with a mixture of inflammatory tweets, silence, and verbal sympathy. In Florida on Saturday, for example, Trump called Floyd's death "a grave tragedy" that "never should have happened" and "has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger, and grief."
Even as Trump's advisers privately complained that his tweets "were pouring fuel on an already incendiary situation," his "aides were disappointed that the remarks, delivered late Saturday afternoon as part of a speech otherwise celebrating the triumph of the space program, did not get wider attention," The New York Times reports. "In the speech, Mr. Trump repeated his calls for law and order, but in more measured terms and leavened by expressions of sympathy for Mr. Floyd's family, whom he had called to offer condolences."
The call did not go well, Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told MSNBC on Saturday evening. "It was so fast, he didn't give me the opportunity to even speak," Floyd said. "It was hard. I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept, like, pushing me off, like: 'I don't want to hear what you're talking about.' And I just told him I want justice. I said that I couldn't believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight. I can't stand for that. I can't. And it hurt me."
Dressed in his best suit and ready to dance, Curtis Rogers, 7, threw his babysitter a mini-prom that she'll never forget.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Rachel Chapman, 17, of Raleigh, North Carolina, wasn't able to experience many senior activities, including going to prom. Before the pandemic, Chapman spent most afternoons with Rogers — she would pick him up from school, help him with his homework, and take him to the playground. Rogers' mom, Elissa, told Good Morning America her son "absolutely adores" Chapman, and when he heard that her prom had been canceled, he didn't want her to miss out on the fun, and decided to plan one himself.
Rogers picked out everything, from his dapper suit to the night's menu, which was comprised of food he used to eat with Chapman, including smoothies and apples with peanut butter. During the prom, they safely kept their distance from one another, sharing a meal and dancing from afar. Chapman, who hasn't been able to babysit Rogers since March, said she was "so surprised" by his thoughtfulness. "I had no idea he was going to go all out," she added. "It was very thoughtful and sweet." Catherine Garcia
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo visited the scene of George Floyd's death to pay his respects on Sunday, and he told CNN's Sara Sidner he had no hesitation about firing the four officers under whose custody Floyd died. One of the officers, now charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder, kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. "There are absolute truths in life," Arradondo said. "We need air to breathe. The killing of Mr. Floyd was an absolute truth that it was wrong. And so it did not take, I did not need days or weeks or months or processes or bureaucracies to tell me that what occurred out here last Monday, it was wrong."
Sider told Arradondo that Floyd's family was live on CNN and asked if he had any comment for them. He took of his hat and said he was "absolutely, devastatingly sorry for their loss," and he would do anything to bring Floyd back. CNN's Don Lemon asked Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, if he wanted to ask the police chief anything, and Sider interrupted Arradondo to relay his question about whether the chief will convict all four officers, not just the one who kneeled on his brother's neck. Arradondo noted he isn't a prosecutor but said as far as he's concerned, all four officers are "complicit" in Floyd's death.
"Being silent, or not intervening, to me, you're complicit, so I don't see a level of distinction any different," Arradondo said. "Mr. Floyd died in our hands, and so I see that as being complicit." Philonise Floyd, who said this was his first communication with Minneapolis police, wasn't entirely satisfied with the answer. "They have enough evidence to fire them, so they have enough evidence to arrest them," he said. "I don't know who he's talking to, but I need him to do it, because we all are listening." Watch the entire exchange below. Peter Weber
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday afternoon visited the site of Saturday night's protests in Wilmington, Delaware, wearing a mask to meet with people who demonstrated against police brutality.
On social media, Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, posted that the protests show the United States is a "nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us. The only way to bear this pain is to turn all that anguish to purpose."
Biden promised that as president, he will "help lead this conversation," and "more importantly, I will listen." The protests have been ongoing across the United States since Monday, when George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes. Catherine Garcia
We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us.
As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/0h2ApbKT0C
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Sunday that she ordered the firings of two police officers who were involved in the arrest of two African Americans on Saturday night, saying body camera footage shows they clearly used excessive force.
Bottoms said she shared the news "because that is what you will see happen each and every day with the city of Atlanta going forward. Our attitudes toward how we not only police our communities, but how we respond to policing our communities, has to change." Bottoms said while she understands how hard officers are working, and that they are clocking long hours, there is never any excuse for excessive force.
The incident involved Teniyah Pilgrom, a 20-year-old Spelman College student, and Messiah Young, a 22-year-old former Morehouse College student. Officers approached their car because they were out after the citywide curfew, and ordered them to get out of the vehicle. Body camera footage shows one officer yelling at the driver, using a baton to hit their window before smashing it. The officer then used a taser on the driver, while a second officer tased the passenger, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.
Initially, police officials said the car was impeding traffic, and claimed Young and Pilgrom reached for a gun, but no weapon was recovered from the scene. Both have been released from custody, and charges will not be filed against them. Three other officers involved in the incident have been reassigned to desk duty, pending an investigation.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told the Journal-Constitution his office is working with Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields and "moving rapidly to reach an appropriate charging decision" regarding the officers' conduct. Catherine Garcia
Police said a fire was intentionally set in the basement of the historic St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., late Sunday night, but firefighters were able to quickly put the blaze out.
The church opened in 1816, and every president since James Madison has attended services there. D.C. firefighters also extinguished a fire in the lobby of the AFL-CIO building and another in a small building at Lafayette Park, across from the White House.
Over the last three nights, protesters have gathered near the White House, demanding justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the D.C. National Guard and set a curfew on Sunday for 11 p.m., but there were still some protesters in the streets early Monday morning. Catherine Garcia