fundraising
Democrats raise more money Sunday than during every 2020 primary debate or election

2:47 p.m.
Protest.
SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

ActBlue, the organization that processes money raised for Democratic candidates and causes, showed the party drew in $19 million in donations on Sunday alone and $40 million between Friday and Sunday, The New York Times reports.

Sunday's total registers as the single largest day of giving all year, topping every presidential primary debate and election night (the previous high was $18.3 million, when former Vice President Joe Biden won South Carolina's primary.) The sum was also double the amount given the final day of April.

Nationwide protests against police brutality are the reason behind the surge in fundraising. The demonstrations also led to major donations to several charities throughout the country in a matter of days, including $20 million to The Minnesota Freedom Fund, a foundation that pays bail for those who can't afford it.

ActBlue doesn't disclose how donations are divided between candidates and causes, but a spokesperson for the site told the Times that half of the donations linked to the protests went to charitable causes. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
CBO estimates coronavirus could cost U.S. nearly $16 trillion in economic growth over the next decade

3:42 p.m.

In response to a request from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Phillip Swagel, the director of the Congressional Budget Office, outlined Monday what the next decade could look like for the United States if current economic trends continue.

In his letter, Swagel said the coronavirus pandemic prompted the CBO to significantly alter their economic projections in the span of a few months. Their estimate for the level of nominal GDP in the second quarter of 2020 is now 14.2 percent lower than it was in January. Things improve slightly after that — the difference in the January and May estimates is 9.4 percent for the end of 2020 and 2.2 percent by the end of 2030 — but, all told, that means the cumulative nominal economic output over the next decade is nearly $15.7 trillion less than the agency had pegged in January. Adjusted for inflation, that figure comes in at 7.9 trillion.

Schumer, in a joint statement with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), pointed to those numbers as a reason why "the Senate must act with a fierce sense of urgency to make sure that everyone in America has the income they need to feed their families and put a roof over their heads," rather than waiting to pass more legislation. Tim O'Donnell

Watch this
Watch George Floyd's brother powerfully call for peace at the site where he died

3:16 p.m.

Terrence Floyd had one question for violent protesters when he arrived at the spot where his brother died: "What are y'all doing?"

George Floyd died in police custody a week ago after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, setting off a week of protests across the U.S. Floyd's family made their first visit to the site where he died on Monday, where Terrence Floyd repeatedly pleaded with protesters for peace.

The Floyd family's arrival was met with calm by protesters, who knelt to pray along with them.

Then, Terrence Floyd picked up a megaphone and told the crowd that he knew they were upset. "But I doubt y'all are half as upset as I am. So if I'm not over here wilding out, if I'm not here blowing up stuff, if I'm not over here messing up my community, then what are y'all doing?" Terrence Floyd declared. "You're doing nothing, because that's not going to bring my brother back at all." Destruction and riots have happened in response to police brutality in the past, but because "it's not their stuff, it's our stuff," it hasn't brought about change yet, Floyd continued.

So Terrence Floyd challenged protesters to "do this another way," namely by voting in every election. "Let's switch it up, do this peacefully," maintaining that his brother "would not want y'all to be doing this." Watch his full speech below. Kathryn Krawczyk

walkout
Dozens of Facebook employees stage virtual 'walkout' over Zuckerberg's handling of Trump posts

2:21 p.m.
A lit sign is seen at the entrance to Facebook's corporate headquarters location in Menlo Park, California
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook employees have publicly rebuked CEO Mark Zuckerberg for leaving up recent posts by President Trump that Twitter took action against, and they've now staged a walkout.

Numerous employees in recent days have voiced disagreement with Zuckerberg after he decided to allow Trump's post saying "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in reference to the Minneapolis protests. Twitter, in contrast, said this post violated its rules against glorifying violence, and they hid it behind a warning. Twitter also fact-checked posts from Trump about mail-in ballots, but Facebook didn't do so, with Zuckerberg saying Facebook "shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online."

On Monday, dozens of Facebook employees participated in a virtual "walkout" in response to this recent inaction by "logging into Facebook's systems and requesting time off to support protesters across the country" and adding "an automated message to their emails saying that they were out of the office in a show of protest," The New York Times reports. The walkout took place online since employees are working at home during the pandemic.

A Facebook spokesperson told the Times that "we recognize the pain many of our people are feeling right now, especially our Black community," and "we encourage employees to speak openly when they disagree with leadership."

This was the first time in the history of Facebook that employees have staged a walkout of this kind, according to the Times' Sheera Frenkel, and Axios' Dan Primack observed that "from a company culture perspective," it's "hard to overstate the significance of a Facebook employee walkout."

In fact, the Times reports that two senior Facebook employees threatened to resign if Zuckerberg didn't reverse his decision on Trump's post, and the report cites more than a dozen sources in characterizing this is the "most serious challenge to Mr. Zuckerberg's leadership since the company was founded 15 years ago." Brendan Morrow

fact check
Tweets about a D.C. cell service blackout appear to stem from bot-driven misinformation campaign

2:14 p.m.

Sunday night protests in Washington, D.C. turned fiery after sundown, but hundreds of tweets claiming an internet blackout in the city very likely weren't true.

The hashtag #DCBlackout started trending on Twitter Sunday night, with alleged protesters claiming their messages and photos weren't going through and claiming an orchestrated cell phone service outage was to blame. The fact that a hashtag about a supposed blackout was popular enough to be trending on Twitter was questionable enough, and by the next morning, reporters started explaining what likely happened.

Reporters covering the protests and most nonviolent protesters had gone home to stay safe and get some sleep, creating what looked like a social media void that allowed misinformation-spreading bots to take over, CBS News' Christina Ruffini reported. Many of the accounts sharing the hashtag had very few followers and generic profile pictures, only backing up the fact that they seemed to be fake. And as NetBlocks, a nonprofit that tracks internet outages worldwide, showed, Washington's services appeared consistent throughout the weekend.

Motherboard's Joseph Cox did note that NetBlocks wouldn't have been able to pick up a phone blackout on a smaller level, though he was "skeptical" of any blackout claims. And as more reporters who cover disinformation are pointing out, it's important to be skeptical of any conspiracies, especially hashtags, gaining popularity as protests continue. Kathryn Krawczyk

alarming
Edit

Trump called governors 'weak,' told them to 'dominate' protesters

12:27 p.m.

President Trump called U.S. governors "weak" during a Monday phone call about nationwide protests, The Associated Press reports, and his rhetoric reportedly alarmed several people on the call, with one person describing his comments as "unhinged." The call seems to indicate the president may be siding with the faction of his advisers who want him to take a "hard line" on the unrest.

The demonstrations against police brutality have taken place in several major cities over the last few days, and while most have remained peaceful, police and protesters have clashed violently on several occasions. Governors and mayors have expressed concern about the damage being done to their cities, and Trump is reportedly telling them that if they want to regain control they'll need to bring in the National Guard, arrest people, and "put them in jail for 10 years." Trump said they should take note from Washington, D.C., law enforcement which will "do something that people haven't seen before."

If the governors follow through, he said, "you'll never see this stuff again." Attorney General William Barr was also on the call, and similarly urged governors to "dominate" the streets and "go after troublemakers."

Despite Trump's projection of strength, he's mostly remained inside — including spending an hour in a bunker — tweeting since the protests began. Tim O'Donnell

first I've heard of it
Edit

Bill de Blasio says he didn't know his daughter was arrested at a protest until the media asked

12:23 p.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter was arrested protesting in New York over the weekend — and when journalists had questions, they apparently broke the news to him.

The mayor in a press conference on Monday fielded a question about his daughter, Chiara de Blasio, being arrested on Saturday during a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd, with a reporter asking why he didn't immediately inform the public that this happened. The reason, de Blasio said? He didn't know about it.

"If I had known that my daughter was arrested, I would have been the first to let the public know," he said. "I found out when my staff got a media inquiry. ... I have a 25-year-old adult daughter who lives her own life, chooses to share information with me if she deems to, but not something that's a guarantee when you're dealing with an adult child."

De Blasio went on to say he was aware his daughter was protesting but he "never heard from her after that" about being arrested, and "the only reason I found out" about the arrest was the media inquiry, at which point he reached out to her to find out what happened, not even knowing at this point "if it meant in real time, or it happened previously."

Having since received the details, de Blasio defended his daughter, saying she was "peacefully protesting" and "not doing anything that would provoke a negative response." He also blasted the New York Police Department sergeants' union that tweeted out Chiara's arrest report, calling this "unconscionable" and "absolutely inappropriate." Brendan Morrow

next steps
Edit

Obama lays out what he believes protest movement's next steps should be

11:09 a.m.
Barack Obama.
Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ

Former President Barack Obama on Monday laid out the next steps he believes protesters should take in their fight against police brutality in the United States.

In a Medium post, Obama praised the demonstrations that took place across the United States over the last several days. He said the "overwhelming majority" were "peaceful, courageous, responsible, and inspiring," with some exceptions. But he also said, eventually, the movement will have to take other avenues to enact change. "I've heard some suggest that the recurrent problem of racial bias in our criminal justice system proves that only protests and direct action can bring about change, and that voting and participation in electoral politics is a waste of time," he wrote. "I couldn't disagree more."

He said "aspirations have to be translated into specific laws and practices," adding that the only way to really make that happen in the U.S. is to elect government officials, especially at the state and local levels, who are "responsive to our demands." Relatedly, he argues "the more specific we can make our demands for criminal justice and police reform, the harder it will be for elected officials to just offer lip service to the cause and then fall back into business as usual once protests have gone the way."

"The choice isn't between protest and politics" from Obama's perspective. Rather, he said, change requires both. Read the full post here. Tim O'Donnell

