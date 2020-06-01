-
Defense secretary urges governors to call on National Guard and 'dominate the battlespace'4:54 p.m.
Researchers warn more than 500 land animal species could go extinct within 20 years5:14 p.m.
Autopsy commissioned by George Floyd's family finds death was 'homicide caused by asphyxia'4:41 p.m.
CBO estimates coronavirus could cost U.S. nearly $16 trillion in economic growth over the next decade3:42 p.m.
Watch George Floyd's brother powerfully call for peace at the site where he died3:16 p.m.
Democrats raise more money Sunday than during every 2020 primary debate or election2:47 p.m.
Dozens of Facebook employees stage virtual 'walkout' over Zuckerberg's handling of Trump posts2:21 p.m.
Tweets about a D.C. cell service blackout appear to stem from bot-driven misinformation campaign2:14 p.m.
CBO estimates coronavirus could cost U.S. nearly $16 trillion in economic growth over the next decade
Tweets about a D.C. cell service blackout appear to stem from bot-driven misinformation campaign
