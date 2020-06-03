-
Lea Michele says she's 'very sorry' after Glee co-star accuses her of 'traumatic microaggressions'8:12 a.m.
Large global study affirms face masks reduce COVID-19 infection risk by 85 percent8:44 a.m.
Many evangelical leaders love Trump's biblical crackdown on protesters. Pat Robertson says 'it isn't cool.'7:03 a.m.
New York police shove, scream profanities at AP reporters, force them to stop covering protests5:05 a.m.
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers don't love Trump's profane 'martial law' flirtation3:44 a.m.
Kenyan boy earns presidential award after creating hand-washing machine1:59 a.m.
Ferguson elects its first black woman as mayor1:13 a.m.
Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King loses primary, becomes lame duck12:36 a.m.
