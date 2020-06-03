Dr. Fauci feels 'cautiously optimistic' amid search for coronavirus vaccine

-
Dr. Fauci feels 'cautiously optimistic' amid search for coronavirus vaccine9:47 a.m.
Pope Francis says we can't 'turn a blind eye' to the 'sin of racism' after death of George Floyd10:28 a.m.
Trump insists he only went into White House bunker to 'inspect' it10:25 a.m.
Tapes reveal Mount Vernon, New York, police officers allegedly fabricated evidence, made false arrests10:19 a.m.
Large global study affirms face masks reduce COVID-19 infection risk by 85 percent8:44 a.m.
Lea Michele says she's 'very sorry' after Glee co-star accuses her of 'traumatic microaggressions'8:12 a.m.
Many evangelical leaders love Trump's biblical crackdown on protesters. Pat Robertson says 'it isn't cool.'7:03 a.m.
New York police shove, scream profanities at AP reporters, force them to stop covering protests5:05 a.m.
