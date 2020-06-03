See More Speed Reads
bouncing back
The NBA looks like it's returning in July

2:52 p.m.

The NBA's board of governors is expected to ratify the league's return-to-play proposal Thursday, ESPN reports.

Like most professional sports around the world, the NBA went into a prolonged hiatus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like it'll become the first major U.S. league to return to action. It's not exactly right around the corner, however; players won't be back on the court until sometime in July when 22 teams will be invited to begin training in Orlando, Florida.

Once the actual games restart at the Walt Disney World Resort, the proposal has teams playing eight more regular season games to determine playoff seeding, followed by a play-in tournament between the No. 8 and No. 9-seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference (if the No. 9 seeds are within four games of the playoffs.) The postseason will then reportedly consist of the usual seven-game series in each round.

In terms of health and safety, the league is planning to have daily coronavirus testing for everyone involved in the Orlando operations. If a player tests positive, he will have to enter quarantine, but his teammates will continue to play.

The news has sparked excitement, but there's some skepticism, as well, both in terms of the format and safety.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the sports universe, Major League Baseball has hit another snag in its negotiations to begin its long-delayed season. Tim O'Donnell

passing the blame
Cities keep blaming protests on 'outside agitators.' Arrest records show that's not true.

2:56 p.m.

Every U.S. has state has seen protests against police brutality. And in several of them, police have arrested protesters for breaking curfews, failing to disperse, and, in some cases, for violent behavior.

Leaders in those cities, as well as Attorney General William Barr, have often blamed non-peaceful actions on "outside agitators" with an apparent agenda of their own. But as cities start to share arrest data, the numbers don't add up.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, where protests kicked off after George Floyd was killed in police custody, initially declared protesters "are coming from outside the city, from outside the region." People from other states were arrested in Friday night protests, but two local news channels reported between 84 and 86 percent of them were from the Minneapolis area. The same statistics have been reflected in Dallas, where 172 of 185 weekend arrests were of people from the area; Columbus, Ohio, where 84 of 89 people arrested over the weekend were from central Ohio; and many, many other cities.

Howard University law professor Justin Hansford described "outside agitator" as a "racial term" that means "protests are somehow less legitimate," in an interview with Vox. "Not only do you delegitimize the protest itself, but you also delegitimize the activists as not being skillful enough, or clever enough, to do this on their own," Hansford said.

Rapper and filmmaker Boots Riley meanwhile had his own assessment of the term. Kathryn Krawczyk

snapped
Snapchat stops promoting Trump's account: 'We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence'

2:36 p.m.
Snapchat
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Snapchat has joined Twitter in taking action against President Trump.

The company announced Wednesday it will not promote Trump's Snapchat account on Discover anymore, with a spokesperson for Snap telling The New York Times, "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover."

This decision, Snap said, was based on Trump's Saturday tweets in which he wrote that if protesters at the White House had come "close to breaching the fence," they "would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen." Trump didn't make the remarks on Snapchat itself, the Times reports. His account isn't being removed, Axios notes, but it won't be promoted on Snapchat's Discover page.

This comes after Trump tweeted last week in reference to the Minneapolis protests that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," leading Twitter to slap this post with a warning saying it violated its rules against glorifying violence. Twitter hasn't posted this warning on the "vicious dogs" tweet referenced by Snapchat.

Meanwhile, Facebook is under fire for its hands-off approach with Trump, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg opted not to take any action against the same posts Twitter flagged. After a virtual employee walkout, Zuckerberg defended his approach in an internal meeting on Tuesday, calling it the "right decision." Brendan Morrow

because it's the right thing to do
John Boyega gives powerful speech at Black Lives Matter protest: 'I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this'

1:39 p.m.

The Force was with John Boyega this week as he gave a powerful speech to Black Lives Matter protesters.

The actor, who played Finn in the new Star Wars trilogy, on Wednesday attended a protest in London sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, using a megaphone to emotionally speak to the crowd.

"This is very important," Boyega said. "This is very vital. Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded, regardless. And now is the time!"

Boyega choked up as he spoke on "how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing," calling the crowd a "physical representation of our support" for George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin, Stephen Lawrence, and Mark Duggan, reflecting on how "we don't know" what they "could have achieved." He also stressed the importance of keeping the protests sparked by Floyd's killing as "peaceful as possible."

"Because you know what, guys?" he said. "They want us to mess up. They want us to be disorganized. But not today!"

Boyega has been vocal on Twitter in recent days amid the outrage over Floyd's death, and at the protest, he referenced potential career repercussions for speaking out — namely, his lack of concern about them.

"Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this," he said. "But f-- that." Brendan Morrow

scammed?
Influential hydroxychloroquine data came from a small U.S. company that is allegedly 'almost certainly a scam'

1:16 p.m.
Hydroxychloroquine.
GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images

The legitimacy of the company Surgisphere, which provided global policy-altering coronavirus data, has been called into question, The Guardian reports after conducting an investigation into the little-known U.S. healthcare analytics firm.

Several governments in Latin America changed their COVID-19 treatment policies based on data Surgisphere claims it obtained from more than a thousand hospitals across the world, and the World Health Organization halted its trials of the controversial malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which has been touted by President Trump, for the same reason. There are still many concerns about hydroxychloroquine's effectiveness and safety among the scientific and medical communities, but there's simultaneously growing skepticism about studies that involved Surgisphere's data.

Two of the world's leading medical journals, The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine, are now expressing concern about the reliability of the data used in hydroxychloroquine studies they published, which found the drug was associated with a higher mortality rate among COVID-19 patients. And The Guardian reports seven hospitals in Australia that were included in Surgisphere's database said they had never even heard of the company, let alone cooperated in its data collection.

The Guardian's investigation also reveals several of Surgisphere's employees have little or no scientific background (one "science editor" appears to be a science fiction author), the company has a limited online presence and lacks a way for hospitals to get in touch and provide data, and its chief executive, Sapan Desai, has been named in three medical malpractice suits. Desai denies the company is illegitimate, but Peter Ellis, the chief data scientist of the international management consulting firm Nous Group, told The Guardian that Surgisphere is "almost certainly a scam." Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Grounded
Trump administration to block passenger flights from China

12:13 p.m.
A member of staff, wearing a facemask for protective measures, disembarks from an Air China airbus carrying 500.000 protective masks at the Athens international airport, on March 21, 2020, as part of aid measures from China
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is planning to block Chinese passenger carriers from flying into the United States, Reuters reports.

The U.S. Department of Transportation made this announcement on Wednesday, saying China is still "unable" to say when it will "allow U.S. carriers to reinstate scheduled passenger flights."

As The New York Times explains, China has essentially stopped U.S. airlines from being able to resume service to the country; in March, China's regulators "limited foreign carriers to one flight per week based on the flight schedules they had in place earlier that month," the Times writes, but "all three American airlines that fly between China and the United States had stopped service to the country by then because of the coronavirus pandemic." As a result, the Transportation Department says, China "effectively precludes U.S. carriers from reinstating scheduled passenger flights to China."

Given this, the Transportation Department said it's required "to restore a competitive balance" by taking this action. Delta Air Lines, which is seeking to resume flights to China, on Wednesday expressed support for the administration's announcement, saying, "we support and appreciate the U.S. government's actions to enforce our rights and ensure fairness."

The ban is reportedly set to go into effect on June 16, though the Transportation Department says that should China "adjust its policies to bring about the necessary improved situation for U.S. carriers," it's "fully prepared to revisit the action." Brendan Morrow

Edit

Rod Rosenstein says he wouldn't have okayed surveilling Trump aide if he knew about FISA errors

12:12 p.m.

Yes, the Senate is still talking about former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to kick off the committee's hearings on the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Rosenstein oversaw the investigation, but noted that he wouldn't have okayed at least one part of it based on the information he has today.

Rosenstein signed off on four FISA warrants, which allow the surveillance of foreign agents, back in 2017 in the early days of the FBI investigation. One of those was for the surveillance of Carter Page, who was an aide to then-candidate Donald Trump. But as an inspector general report found after Mueller's report came out, the FBI's application to surveil Page had several errors; the IG did conclude the FISA error didn't affect the outcome of the investigation.

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) questioned Rosenstein on his approval on Wednesday, asking "if you knew then what you knew now, would you have signed the warrant application?" "No I would not," Rosenstein quickly responded. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Defense Secretary Esper says protests do not warrant invoking the Insurrection Act

11:05 a.m.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that active-duty U.S. military forces should only be deployed in a domestic law enforcement role "as a matter of last resort" and "in the most urgent dire of situations." In his view, the protests against brutality taking place across the country do not meet that criteria. "We are not in one of those situations right now," Esper said.

Therefore, he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act — which allows the president to deploy troops to suppress civil disorder — despite President Trump's threats to do so. Esper said he has always believed the National Guard, which has been supplementing local police in some states, "is best suited for providing domestic support to civil authorities in these situations."

Politico previously reported Pentagon officials were uneasy about the possibility the military could play a role in quelling the protests, and Esper seems to be distancing himself from Trump's rhetoric since he came under fire for walking with the president through Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., after federal police forcibly cleared peaceful protesters from the area. Esper claims he wasn't aware of plans to clear the park. Tim O'Donnell

